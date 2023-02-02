WCT Sports Spotlight: Max Athmann joins the show

PAYNESVILLE — West Central Tribune sports reporter Michael Lyne chats with Paynesville boys basketball's Max Athmann for episode 14 of the WCT Sports Spotlight Show.

The WCT Sports Spotlight aims to showcase one athlete a week from west central Minnesota.

Athmann, a senior guard, has helped Paynesville to a 14-4 record this season. The Bulldogs hold a 6-1 record in the Central Minnesota Conference.

Paynesville is currently on a six-game winning streak, dating back to Jan. 16.