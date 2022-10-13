99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

WCT Sports Spotlight: Kyleigh Tangen joins the show

Michael Lyne chats with Paynesville volleyball senior star, outside hitter Kyleigh Tangen.

083022.S.WCT.PAYNESVILLE.TANGEN.KYLEIGH.jpg
Bulldogs senior Kyleigh Tangen claps her hands with a smile during a match against the Yellow Medicine East Sting on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Yellow Medicine East High School in Granite Falls.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
October 13, 2022 04:30 PM

PAYNESVILLE — West Central Tribune sports reporter Michael Lyne chats with Paynesville volleyball senior outside hitter Kyleigh Tangen for episode two of the WCT Sports Spotlight Show.

The WCT Sports Spotlight Show aims to showcase one athlete a week from the West Central area.

Tangen, who is a commit at the University of Sioux Falls, talks on the Paynesville volleyball season and answers fun questions so the community can get to know her better away from the volleyball court.

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater opens with a doubleheader split against Mid Michigan
March 06, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.swimmingdiving.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys swim and dive: Montevideo relay team takes 13th at state
March 05, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott