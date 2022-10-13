WCT Sports Spotlight: Kyleigh Tangen joins the show

PAYNESVILLE — West Central Tribune sports reporter Michael Lyne chats with Paynesville volleyball senior outside hitter Kyleigh Tangen for episode two of the WCT Sports Spotlight Show.

The WCT Sports Spotlight Show aims to showcase one athlete a week from the West Central area.

Tangen, who is a commit at the University of Sioux Falls, talks on the Paynesville volleyball season and answers fun questions so the community can get to know her better away from the volleyball court.