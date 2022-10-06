WCT Sports Spotlight: Isaac Rudningen joins the show

KERKHOVEN — West Central Tribune sports reporter Michael Lyne chats with Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg football senior Isaac Rudningen for the return of the WCT Spotlight Show.

The WCT Spotlight Show aims to showcase one athlete a week from the West Central area.

Rudningen, who is a commit at the University of Sioux Falls, talks on the KMS football season and answers fun questions so the community can get to know him better away from the football field.