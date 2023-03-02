Willmar, BBE and D-B/LQPV/Montevideo compete in state wrestling team tournament
Update: In Thursday's night matches: Class AAA Consolation: Willmar 43, Apple Valley 21 Class AA Consolation: Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo 35, Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 32 Class A Third Place: Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 32, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 30
ST. PAUL — Three west central Minnesota prep wrestling teams — Willmar Cardinals, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo United — competed Thursday in the State Wrestling Team Tournament.
Many west central Minnesota wrestlers — boys and girls — will be competing in the State Wrestling Individual Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
For Prep Tournament Central highlights - Click the headline
ADVERTISEMENT