99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Willmar, BBE and D-B/LQPV/Montevideo compete in state wrestling team tournament

Update: In Thursday's night matches: Class AAA Consolation: Willmar 43, Apple Valley 21 Class AA Consolation: Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo 35, Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 32 Class A Third Place: Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 32, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 30

BBE State Wrestling 030223 001.jpg
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars wrestler Maximus Hanson takes down Bronson Knutson of Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
By Joe BrownMacy Moore and Kelly Boldan
March 02, 2023 05:30 PM

ST. PAUL — Three west central Minnesota prep wrestling teams — Willmar Cardinals, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo United — competed Thursday in the State Wrestling Team Tournament.

Many west central Minnesota wrestlers — boys and girls — will be competing in the State Wrestling Individual Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

United State Wrestling 030223 002.jpg
Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo United wrestler Holland Schacherer claps while looking up to his hometown fans following a win over Jonah Coleman of Kasson-Mantorville during the quarterfinals of the Class AA State Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Sophomore Steven Cruze, middle and the Willmar bench react after Eli Heinen won by fall at 138 pounds during the Class AAA state quarterfinals against Hastings on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Willmar Cardinals sophomore wrestler Steven Cruze, middle, and the Willmar bench react after Eli Heinen won by fall at 138 pounds during the Class AAA state quarterfinals against Hastings on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
More State Wrestling 2023
wct.STOCK.PrepTournament.jpg
Prep
Prep Tournament Central — Winter 2023
For Prep Tournament Central highlights - Click the headline
March 04, 2023 09:45 AM

What To Read Next
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater opens with a doubleheader split against Mid Michigan
March 06, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.swimmingdiving.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys swim and dive: Montevideo relay team takes 13th at state
March 05, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott