Wrestling: BBE is area's best state bet

In just a month, the field will be set for the state wrestling tournament.

Section meets get underway in mid-February, with team tournaments kicking things off, followed by the individual tournaments.

In the Jan. 12 rankings from The Guillotine, only one West Central Tribune area team is ranked, with Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa coming in fifth in Class A. But, there’s plenty of teams on the cusp of being ranked with Willmar in Class AAA, Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo in AA, and Paynesville and Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in A. Twenty-six area wrestlers are currently ranked, but that could change Thursday when new rankings are released.

The season comes to a head at the Xcel Energy Center, with the team tournament on March 2 and the individual tournament on March 3-4.

Coming into the home stretch, here are some of the storylines in the final stretch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar head wrestling coach Ed Oehlers yells out to eighth-grader Wyatt Cruze during a 106-pound match against Waconia on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Round 6 for Cards, ‘Jacks?

Since 2018, the Cardinals and Lumberjacks have been the final two teams standing in Section 8AAA. And if the state rankings are any indication, we’re headed to that inevitable final again during the section championship on Feb. 17 in Brainerd.

The two teams will have a preview of sections on Feb. 2 when they both compete in a triangular at St. Cloud. Though like in recent years, look for both teams to have their poker faces on as they protect their potential section lineup.

The Cardinals won last year’s section meet, 29-25. Over the last five years, Willmar has a 3-2 edge, winning the last two 8AAA titles.

Willmar is 10-5 in dual meets and is led by its trio of ranked lightweights. Cavin Carlson (sixth, 120) is 23-3, Sully Anez (sixth, 132) is 19-7, and Conlan Carlson (third, 138) is 23-4. Ivan Mares is also a solid starter with a 17-9 record at 126.

Then there’s senior Braeden Erickson, who is getting it done against top opponents this season. Ranked seventh at 170, Erickson has a 23-4 record with six wins over ranked foes. Being battle tested will help when Bemidji’s top-ranked wrestler, Seth Newby, also competes at 170.

Bemidji is ranked seventh and has a 15-0 record in duals. The ‘Jacks have five ranked wrestlers: Gabe Morin (ninth, 106); Nick Strand (10th, 120); Dane Jorgensen (fifth, 160); Newby; and Barrick Nelson (sixth, 195).

Little Falls will try to be a potential section spoiler. The Flyers have a 8-5 record in duals. Willmar took on Little Falls on Tuesday when the West Central Tribune went to press.

ADVERTISEMENT

BBE eighth-grader Aiden Mueller, right, goes for a takedown on Waconia's Gabe Witschorik during their 113-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Can BBE get back?

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa made the Class A state tournament for the first time last season. And after some early growing pains, the Jaguars appear to be one of the front-runners to repeat as Section 5A champions.

Opting for more individual tournaments than dual meets, BBE has a 5-3 record in duals. They sport a pair of top-tier talents in Maximus Hanson (first, 170) and Ryan Jensen (second, 132) along with two other ranked upperweights in Carson Gilbert (seventh, 182) and Ethan Spanier (fifth, 220).

But Section 5A is a deep section. And Minneota is nipping at the Jaguars’ heels in the state rankings.

The Vikings are ranked sixth in Class A. They have a 9-1 dual record, with the lone loss coming to Class AA New London-Spicer. Adam DeVlaeminck (third, 106), Peyton Gillund (fifth, 132), Destin Fier (10th, 145) and Zack Fier (second, 152) are all ranked for Minneota.

The Jaguars and Vikings face off Friday in a quadrangular that includes Canby and Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted.

Speaking to 5A’s depth, Paynesville, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg and Canby all are in the lean and mean rankings. Paynesville lost to Minneota by one point last Thursday, 31-30. KMS will take its shot against BBE at a home triangular Thursday. Benson also competes.

Benson senior grappler Thomas Dineen, wrestles against Zach DeBeer of United in the 220-pound division during a triangular at Benson High School on Friday, January 20, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

Individuals to watch

There are 12 area wrestlers who are returning state medalists.

The big name to watch is Benson senior 195-pounder Thomas Dineen.

Before heading to Division I South Dakota State, he’ll try to win his third straight Class A state championship.

Dineen is 30-0 this season. He became Benson’s all-time leader in wins on Jan. 7, and just got his 100th career pin on Saturday. He’s won 116 straight matches, with his last loss coming at state during his freshman season.

Three other area wrestlers — Minnewaska’s Tyson Meyer (2019-21), KMS’s Kevin Steinhaus (2007-09) and Renville-Sacred Heart’s John Miller (four from 1982-85) — have won three or more state titles in the area.

Dineen is the clear favorite in Class A at 195. No other top 10 wrestler at 195 medaled at last season’s state tournament.

KMS freshman Trey Gunderson, right, looks for an opening against HLWW's Gabriel Michels during their 120-pound match Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at New London. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

KMS’ Trey Gunderson is another returning state champion. The defending Class A champ at 106, the Fighting Saints’ freshman hasn’t skipped a beat while moving up to 120. He’s 32-0 with 24 falls. And he’s ranked No. 1.

Gunderson’s biggest threat for a state repeat may come from Section 7A. Mille Lacs’ Donovan Schmid (second), Holdingford’s Wyatt Novitzki (third), Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville’s Connor Flan (sixth) and Ogilvie’s Deegan Birkaker (eighth) are all in the same section. Novitzki was third at 106 last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others to watch:

Willmar’s Conlan Carlson is looking for a repeat trip to the finals. He was the runner-up last season at 126AAA. In 138AAA, Woodbury’s Alex Braun and St. Michael-Albertville’s Parker Janssen are currently ranked ahead of Carlson. Braun placed sixth at 126AAA last season while Janssen did not wrestle at state.

Another runner-up last season, BBE’s Ryan Jensen looks at a potential rematch against Royalton/Upsala’s Alex Diederich. They competed in the 126A final last season, with Diederich taking a 3-2 decision. They’re both at 132 this season, with Diederich ranked one and Jensen at two. There’s also another defending state champ in the 132 rankings, with Jackson County Central’s Nolan Ambrose in third. Ambrose is the defending 113A champ.

BBE’s Maximus Hanson is 26-1 and ranked No. 1 at 170A. He medaled last year, placing fifth at 160. If things stand pat, the section meet won’t be a cakewalk for Hanson, with Benson’s Preston McGee (eighth) and Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City’s Isaiah Renne (ninth) also in the mix. In the state rankings, Medford’s Tate Hermes (second) was the runner-up at 160A, HLWW’s Collin Boese was fourth at 170A and Renne was fifth at 195A.

BOLD junior Austin Kiecker has made steady progress at state. He took sixth as a freshman and was third as a sophomore last season. Currently, he’s 27-1 and ranked third at 152A. One of his top challengers is in the section, Minneota’s Zack Fier. Fier is ranked second and placed fourth at 145A last season. The top-ranked wrestler at 152A is Dover-Eyota’s Brodie Kellen. He placed sixth at 145A last season.



One of the toughest potential state paths belongs to Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield’s Tate Link. Placing fourth at state last season, Link is ranked second at 182AA with a 19-0 record. But there are three other Section 6AA wrestlers ranked at 182: Big Lake’s John Murphy (third); Becker’s Tyson Ricker (fourth); and Princeton’s Will Schultz (10th). St. Francis’ Aydan Carlson (fourth, 170) and Leighton Robb (sixth, 195) make it tough for anyone looking to move up or down. A talented wrestler could get left out.

Area section meets

Section 5A

Team: Feb. 16 at high seed; Feb. 18 at Benson

Individuals: Feb. 25 at Glenwood

Section 3AA

Team: Feb. 16 at high seed; Feb. 18 at Worthington

Individuals: Feb. 25 at Morris

Section 6AA

ADVERTISEMENT

Team: Feb. 16 at high seed; Feb. 17 at Cold Spring

Individuals: Feb. 24-25 at Becker

Section 8AAA

Team: Feb. 15 at high seed; Feb. 17 at Brainerd

Individuals: Feb. 25 at St. Cloud