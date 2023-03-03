99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Wrestling: BBE Jaguars finish 4th at state

The Jaguars are happy to earn their best finish in school history at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul

BBE state wrestling 001.jpg
BBE wrestler Wyatt Engen grapples with Owen Denstad of Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
March 02, 2023 08:53 PM

ST. PAUL — Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa got its long-awaited ‘W’ at state.

The last two seasons, the Jaguars had been shut out at state. On Thursday, third-seeded BBE ended its skunked streak by opening the Class A state wrestling tournament with a 42-22 win over unseeded Medford.

“We went into uncharted territory,” said BBE head coach Jordan Fester. “We took that demon off our back.”

BBE state wrestling 002.jpg
BBE head coach Jordan Fester coaches his team during the semifinals of the Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

BBE went 1-2 in the tournament, placing fourth at the Xcel Energy Center. The Jaguars lost 33-27 to second-seeded Caledonia/Houston. In the third-place match, fifth-seeded Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted beat BBE 32-30.

“Being the first (BBE) team to place down here is really cool,” said junior 170-pounder Maximus Hanson. “Sad it didn’t go quite the way we wanted. But you can never hang your head with fourth in state.”

ADVERTISEMENT

BBE state wrestling 003.jpg
Wyatt Engen of BBE grapples with Cory Scanlan of Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

BBE trailed its opening bout with Medford 22-12 before winning the last six matches. Hunter Laage (160 pounds), Carson Gilbert (182), Talen Kampsen (195) and Ethan Spanier (220) each won by fall in that span.

“That helped our mentality knowing we’d be a state-placing team,” said Hanson, who beat No. 2-ranked Tate Hermes in a 3-2 decision in the Medford match. “It was exciting.”

BBE avenged two of its regular-season losses in the Section 5A tournament. Now, the Jaguars are hoping for that kind of chip on their shoulder in hopes of another state run next season.

Recent wrestling roundup:

“I hope our team keeps that same bad-boy mentality,” Hanson said, “the punch-you-in-the-face and get after it (attitude).”

Six Jaguars are slated to compete in the Class A individual tournament Friday and Saturday: Ryan Jensen (132), Wyatt Engen (138), Laage (160), Hanson (170), Gilbert (182) and Spanier (220).

Class A

Third place

HLWW 32, BBE 30

106: Aiden Mueller, BBE, maj dec Alex Ogle, 12-3
113: Radon Graham, HLWW, pinned Noah Welte, 2:50
120: Louie Tensen, BBE, pinned Tegan Miller, 5:16
126: Gabriel Michels, HLWW, pinned Elliot Spanier, 1:07
132: Ryan Jensen, BBE, maj dec Caleb Michels, 18-6
138: Wyatt Engen, BBE, pinned William Kutz, 1:33
145: Brett DeRoo, BBE, dec Tony Baumann, 7-2
152: Mitchell Mallak, HLWW, maj dec Tanner Viessman, 10-2
160: Caleb Boese, HLWW, dec Hunter Laage, 3-1
170: Maximus Hanson, BBE, maj dec Isaac Cain, 14-5
182: Collin Boese, HLWW, dec Carson Gilbert, 10-3
195: Tyler Graczyk, HLWW, maj dec Talen Kampsen, 9-1
220: Colton Long, HLWW, pinned Ethan Spanier, 4:39
285: Harley Weber, BBE, dec Jakob Duske, 5-1

Semifinals

Caledonia/Houston 33, BBE 27

106: Aiden Mueller, BBE, dec Aiden Burns, 6-2
113: Hunter Frank, CH, maj dec Noah Welte, 14-6
120: Braxton Lange, CH, tech fall Louie Tensen, 17-0
126: Tanner Ginther, CH, pinned Elliot Spanier, 0:22
132: Owen Denstad, CH, dec Ryan Jensen, 5-4
138: Cory Scanlan, CH, pinned Wyatt Engen, 5:50
145: Tucker Ginther, CH, dec Brett DeRoo, 3-2
152: Isaac Blocker, CH, dec Tanner Viessman, 13-7
160: Simon Seymour, CH, dec Hunter Laage, 1-0
170: Maximus Hanson, BBE, tech fall Bronson Knutson, 20-5
182: Carson Gilbert, BBE, maj dec Jacob Francis, 8-0
195: Talen Kampsen, BBE, pinned Alec Weinbender, 4:23
220: Ethan Spanier, BBE, pinned Tyler Jennings, 1:24
285: Harley Weber, BBE, dec Grant Ness, 5-1

Quarterfinals

BBE 42, Medford 22

106: Aiden Mueller, BBE, pinned Evan Noble, 2:27
113: Luis Lopez, M, pinned Noah Welte, 3:24
120: Kaden Harfmann, M, maj dec Louie Tensen, 11-0
126: Jack Meyer, M, pinned Elliot Spanier, 0:50
132: Ryan Jensen, BE, dec Tommy Elwood, 5-0
138: Wyatt Engen, BBE, dec Evan Schweisthal, 6-0
145: Charley Elwood, M, dec Brett DeRoo, 5-0 
152: Garron Hoffman, M, dec Tanner Viessman, 7-1
160: Hunter Laage, BBE, pinned Kael Neumann, 3:00
170: Maximus Hanson, BBE, dec Tate Hermes, 3-2
182: Carson Gilbert, BBE, pinned Aiden Ahrens, 1:26
195: Talen Kampsen, BBE, pinned Dylan Heiderscheidt, 2:41
220: Ethan Spainer, BBE, pinned Conor Wilson, 0:36
285: Harley Weber, BBE, dec Mason Degrood, 3-1

What To Read Next
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
WCT.s.swimmingdiving.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys swim and dive: Montevideo relay team takes 13th at state
March 05, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater opens with a doubleheader split against Mid Michigan
March 06, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
DB vs. YME, 030423.003.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball roundup: Big ‘D,’ then big ‘O’ leads Blackjacks to victory
March 05, 2023 08:15 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne