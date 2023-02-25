99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Wrestling: Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield trio in hunt for 6AA championships

Charging Dragons' Franco, Nelson, Link still undefeated after Day 1 of section meet

WCT.s.wrestling.jpg
Wrestling
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
February 24, 2023 10:51 PM

BECKER — Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield’s Victor Franco, Gabe Nelson and Tate Link are in contention for a section title after Day 1 of the Section 6A wrestling championship Friday at Becker High School.

Franco opened with a first-period fall over Zimmerman’s Christopher Belair at 120 pounds. Nelson picked up a 14-0 decision in the 126 quarterfinals. Link pinned Spectrum’s Nate Jorgenson in 56 seconds to win in the 182 quarterfinals.

Anthony Briseno (132), Chase Housman (160) and Luis Serrato (285) are still alive in the wrestlebacks for the Charging Dragons.

The section tournament resumes at 10 a.m. Saturday back in Becker.

Recent wrestling roundup:

Section 6AA

How D-C/Litchfield fared
Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)
106: Sullivan Decker, 0-2 … 113: Anton Cox, 0-2 … 120: Victor Franco, 1-0 … 126: Gabe Nelson, 1-0 … 132: Anthony Briseno, 1-1 … 138: Isaac Stead, 0-2 … 145: Branden Aho, 0-2 … 160: Chase Housman, 2-1 … 170: Deagan Weatherholt, 0-2 … 182: Tate Link, 1-0 … 195: Logan Sander, 0-1 … 220: Spencer Henke, 0-1 … 285: Luis Serrato, 1-1

