Wrestling roundup: BBE, ACGC each send six to state

GLENWOOD — Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa and Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City will each send six wrestlers to the Class A state individual tournament following the Section 6A championships Saturday at Minnewaska High School.

The Jaguars, who won the section team championship last week, had three section champions: Ryan Jensen (126 pounds), Walker Bents (132) and Blaine Fischer (152). Fischer was the state champion at 145. Bents was a state champion at 106 in 2020 and was a state finalist in 2021 at 126. Ryan Jensen was a state finalist at 120 in 2021.

Maximus Hanson (160), Carson Gilbert (182) and Ethan Spanier (220) are also state bound after finishing second at their respective weights.

The Falcons’ Jaxon Behm was the section champion at 220. Five other ACGC wrestlers — Cole Holien (132), Brady Holien (145), Jake Mortensen (170), Isaiah Renne (195) and Terrell Renne (285) — were runners-up.

Benson junior Thomas Dineen also looks to defend his Class A 195 state championship after winning another section title.

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg had two section champions in Trey Gunderson (106) and Coy Gunderson (160). BOLD’s Austin Kiecker was the 138 champion and Brady Kiecker was runner-up at 120. Minnewaska’s Chase Smith won the section title at 113 and teammate Jacob Blair was second at 152. Paynesville also had a section champion with Peyton Hemmesch winning at 182.

The two-day state individual championship tournament takes place March 4-5 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Section 5A Individual Tournament

Team scoring

(1) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 187 (2) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 178 (3) Minneota 159 (4) Minnewaska 139 (5) Canby 120 (6) Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 115 (7) Paynesville 95 (8) Benson 78 (9) BOLD 62 (10) Ortonville 13

How ACGC fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106:Braxton Kragenbring, 1-2, eighth … 113: Trey Schmidt, 4-2, fifth … 120: Rowan Molinaro, 1-2 … 126: Edwyn Gonzalez, 3-1, third … 132: Cole Holien, 2-1, second … 138: Jevon Williams, 2-2, third … 145: Brady Holien, 2-1, second … 152: Mason Studemann, 3-1, third … 160: Ethan Whitcomb, 2-2, fifth … 170: Jake Mortensen, 3-1, second … 182: Logan Straumann, 3-2, third … 195: Isaiah Renne, 3-1, second… 220: Jaxon Behm, 2-0, champion … 285: Terrell Renne, 2-1, second

How BBE fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Louie Tensen, 1-3, sixth … 113: Brett DeRoo, 3-1, third … 120: Ethan Mueller, 2-2, fifth … 126: Ryan Jensen, 3-0, champion … 132: Walker Bents, 3-0, champion … 138: Tyler Jensen, 2-2, fourth … 145: Tanner Viessman, 0-2, eighth … 152: Blaine Fischer, 3-0, champion … 160: Maximus Hanson, 2-1, second … 170: Talen Kampsen, 2-2, fifth … 182: Carson Gilbert, 2-1, second … 220: Ethan Spanier, 2-1, second … 285: Bryce Feuerhake, 2-2, fourth

How Benson fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Max Nygaard, 2-2, fifth … 113: Ed Wah, 1-3, sixth … 120: Darin Hippe, 0-2 … 132: Blake Nagler, 1-3, sixth … 138: Alex Whitcup, 1-2, eighth … 145: Jaiden Zimmerman, 2-2, fifth … 152: Nick Bolduc, 0-2, eighth … 160: Preston McGee, 2-2, fourth … 182: Nathan Bolduc, 2-2, fourth … 195: Thomas Dineen, 2-0, champion … 220: Johnny Kobbeman, 0-2, seventh … 285: Jack Storlien, 1-2, eighth

How BOLD fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

113: Tanner Kautz, 2-2, eighth … 120: Brady Kiecker, 2-1, second … 126: Trey Zamarron, 0-2, eighth … 132: Gavin Hammerschmidt, 1-2, eighth … 138: Austin Kiecker, 3-0, champion … 145: Max Benson, 0-2 … 152: Elijah Swenson, 0-2 … 160: Hayden Edwards, 0-2, seventh … 170: Connor Plumley, 3-2, third

How KMS fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Trey Gunderson, 3-0, champion … 113: Cole Froehlich, 0-2, eighth … 120: Noah Johnson, 2-2, fourth … 126: Taytan Nielsen, 0-2, eighth … 138: Logan Johnson, 1-2, eighth … 145: Jett Olson, 2-2, fourth … 152: Ely Johnson, 2-2, fourth … 160: Coy Gunderson, 3-0, champion … 170: Aaron Jones, 0-2, eighth … 182: Owen Kidrowski, 0-2, seventh … 195: Masyn Olson, 2-2, fifth … 220: Collin Johnson, 2-2, fifth … 285: Jason Jones, 3-1, third

How Minnewaska fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Torii Johnson, 2-2, fourth … 113: Chase Smith, 3-0, first … 120: Nick Ankeny, 3-1, third … 126: Jayce Kovarik, 2-2, fourth … 132: Easton McCrory, 3-1, third … 138: Mason Schiffler, 1-3, sixth … 145: Myles reichmann, 2-2, eighth … 152: Jacob Blair, 2-1, second … 160: Nathan Dell, 0-3, sixth … 170: Dalton Friedrichs, 1-3, sixth … 182: Chase Boelke, 1-3, sixth … 195: Nathan Rankin, 2-2, third … 220: Noah Jensen, 0-3, sixth … 285: Brady Blair, 1-3, sixth

How Paynesville fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Carson Suchy, 0-2 … 113: Mason McNab, 2-2, fourth … 120: Preston Welling, 2-2, eighth … 132: Brandon Hess, 2-2, fourth … 138: Mitchell Blonigen, 0-2 … 145: Grant Wendlandt, 2-3, sixth … 152: Trenton LeClaire, 2-3, sixth … 170: Aaron Mages, 2-2, fourth … 182: Peyton Hemmesch, 3-0, champion … 195: Seth Vearrier, 1-3, sixth … 220: Spencer Eisenbraun, 3-1, third … 285: Grant Miller, 0-2

Section 3AA

Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo will send five wrestlers to St. Paul following the Section 3AA championship individual tournament in Redwood Falls.

Daniel Gunlogson was United’s lone champion at 113 pounds. He is joined at state by teammates Zander Clausen (120), Dain Mortenson (152), Avery Wittnebel (160) and Keaton Haas (220).

New London-Spicer’s Isaiah Nelson (106) and Luke Ruter (126) are headed to St. Paul. Both finished as runners-up in their respective weights.

Team scoring

(1) Fairmont/Martin County West 185 (2) Hutchinson 160 (3t) Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo and New Ulm 144 (5) Morris/Hancock/Chokio-Alberta 120 (6) Marshall 112 (7) New London-Spicer 78 (8) Worthington 76 (9) Windom/Mountain Lake 53 (10) Redwood Valley 43 (11) Quad County 37

How D-B/LQPV/Montevideo fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Ben Gunlogson, 0-2, eighth … 113: Daniel Gunlogson, 3-0, champion … 120: Zander Clausen, 2-1, second … 126: Ethan Moravetz, 0-2, eighth … 132: Tyler Schickedanz, 2-2, fifth … 138: Isaac Moravetz, 0-2, eighth … 145: Mason Pederson, 0-2 … 152: Dain Mortenson, 3-1, second … 160: Avery Wittnebel, 3-1, second … 170: Holt Larson, 3-2, fifth … 182: Nolan Kwilinski, 2-2, fourth … 195: Parker Bothun, 3-2, fourth … 220: Keaton Haas, 2-1, second … 285: Brady Rhode, 2-2, fifth

How NLS fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Isaiah Nelson, 3-1, second … 113: Holton Hanson, 3-2, fifth … 120: Caleb Nelson, 0-2 … 126: Luke Ruter, 2-1, second… 132: Brock Buffington, 0-2 … 145: Adam Sandau, 2-3, sixth … 152: Brody Lien, 0-2 … 160: Reid Holmquist, 1-3, sixth … 170: Brody Duke, 2-3, sixth … 182: Sam Gabrielson, 0-2, eighth … 195: Payton Meis, 0-2 … 285: Marshall Johnson, 3-2, third

How Quad County fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Griffin Howard, 0-2 … 113: Blaine Carroll, 0-2 … 120: Tarrick Rupp, 1-2, eighth … 138: Bryan Rhode, 0-2 … 145: Javier Jackson, 2-2, fifth … 160: Nolan Hildahl, 0-2 … 170: Hunter Ridler, 2-2, eighth … 182: Jasen Jansen, 2-3, sixth … 195: Jacob Savig, 1-2, eighth … 285: Austin Sweep, 2-2, fourth

Section 6AA

Tate Link, Hayden Hoernemann, Jude Link and Spencer Henke will represent Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield at the Class AA state tournament after completing Day 2 of the Section 6AA championships individual tournament at Monticello.

Tate Link and Hoernemann were section champions at 182 and 195 pounds, respectively. Jude Link and Henke are also headed to state after second-place showings at 160 and 220. Jude Link is a two-time state finalist, placing second at 152 in 2020 and 160 in '21.

Team scoring

(1) Becker 185 (2) Big Lake 160 (3) Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 142 (4) Princeton 115 (5t) Annandale/Maple Lake and St. Francis 105 (7) Foley 104 (8) Rocori 86 (9) Monticello 62 (10) Zimmerman 44 (11) Sauk Rapids 43 (12) Spectrum 8

How D-C/Litchfield fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Anton Cox, 0-2 … 120: Victor Franco, 3-2, third … 126: Gabe Nelson, 3-2, third … 132: Wyatt Decker, 0-2 … 138: Isaac Stead, 1-2, eighth … 145: Devin Steinhaus, 2-2, fourth … 152: Chase Housman, 0-2 … 160: Jude Link, 2-2, third … 170: Sam Marx, 2-2, fifth … 182: Tate Link, 3-0, champion … 195: Hayden Hoernemann, 3-0, champion … 220: Spencer Henke, 1-1, second … 285: Brendan Rokala, 4-1, third