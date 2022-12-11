Wrestling roundup: BBE grabs first place

BARRETT — With four first-place finishers, the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa wrestling team won the Grant County Tournament on Saturday at West Central Area High School.

The Jaguars wrapped up the day with 207 points, besting the host Knights’ 163.

Noah Welte (106 pounds), Ryan Jensen (138), Maximus Hanson (170) and Ethan Spanier (220) all placed first for BBE. Welte beat Canby’s Daven VanEngen in an 8-7 decision. Jensen defeated teammate Brett DeRoo by fall in 10 seconds. Hanson pinned Fergus Falls’ Jacob Widness in 3:12. Spanier clinched a title with an 8-6 overtime decision over St. Cloud’s Tucker Hugg.

DeRoo (138), Wyatt Engen (145), Carson Gilbert (182) and Harley Weber (285) also reached finals, placing second.

Grant County Tournament

Team scoring

(1) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 207 … (2) West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville 163 … (3) Canby 153 … (4) St. Cloud 132.5 … (5) MAHACA 127 … (6) Border West 94 … (7) Pelican Rapids 85.5 … (8) Fergus Falls 72 … (9) Ottertail Central 28

How BBE fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Noah Welte, 3-0, first … 113: Aiden Mueller, 2-1, third … 120: Louie Tensen, 1-2, fourth … 138: Ryan Jensen, 3-0, first; Brett DeRoo, 2-1, second … 145: Wyatt Engen, 2-1, second … 152: Tanner Viessman, 3-1, third … 160: Hunter Laage, 0-2 … 170: Maximus Hanson, 3-0, first … 182: Carson Gilbert, 2-1, second … 195: Talen Kampsen, 3-1, third … 220: Ethan Spanier, 3-0, first … 285: Harley Weber, 2-1, second

JCC Pizza Ranch Invite

Isaiah Nelson led New London-Spicer to an eighth-place finish at the Jackson County Central Pizza Ranch Invite at Jackson.

The Wildcats finished with 80.5 points. Hutchinson won the tournament with a score of 204.5, beating host JCC’s 197.5.

Wrestling at 120 pounds, Nelson won his weight class after a 9-4 decision over JCC’s Isaac Rodriguez in the finals.

Team scoring

(1) Hutchinson 204.5 … (2) Jackson County Central 197.5 … (3) Fairmont/Martin County West 142 … (4) Adrian 106 … (5) Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 97 … (6) Aitkin 92 … (7) Maple River/United South Central 84 … (8) New London-Spicer 80.5 … (9) Worthington 62 … (10t) Fulda/Murray County Central; and Luverne 46 … (12) Western Christian, Iowa 41 … (13) Windom/Mountain Lake 33.5 … (14) West Lyon, Iowa 31 … (15) Wabasha-Kellogg 20.5 … (16) Waseca 19 … (17) Madelia/Truman/Martin Luther 0

How NLS fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Andrew Sandau, 3-2, fifth … 120: Isaiah Nelson, 3-0, first … 126: Holton Hanson, 1-2 … 132: Caleb Nelson, 3-2, fourth … 152: Adam Sandau, 2-3, sixth … 160: Brock Buffington, 0-2 … 182: Carson McCain, 2-2, sixth … 195: Payton Meis, 2-2, fourth

Maple Grove Crimson Invite

With 149 points, Paynesville placed fourth at the Maple Grove Crimson Invite.

Big Lake won with a score of 193.5, beating Eastview’s 178.

The Bulldogs had three second-place finishers: Jose Anaya (152 pounds); Peyton Hemmesch (182) and Spencer Eisenbraun (285).

Team scoring

(1) Big Lake 193.5 … (2) Eastview 178 … (3) Bismarck Legacy, North Dakota 151.5 … (4) Paynesville 149 … (5) Rush City/Braham 116 … (6) Eagan 110.5 … (7) Blaine 102.5 … (8) Maple Grove 96 … (9) North Branch 64 … (10) St. Paul Highland Park 59 … (11) Roseville 45 … (12) Park Center 31 … (13) Tartan

How Paynesville fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

113: Carson Suchy, 0-2 … 120: Mason McNab, 3-1, fifth … 132: Preston Welling, 4-1, fifth … 138: Brandon Hess, 3-1, fifth … 145: Mitchell Blonigen, 2-2; Sesario Briseno, 0-2 … 152: Jose Anaya, 2-1, second … 160: Grant Wendlandt, 1-2, fourth … 170: Aaron Mages, 2-1, third … 182: Peyton Hemmesch, 2-1, second … 195: Seth Vearrier, 3-1, third … 285: Spencer Eisenbraun, 3-1, second; Kevin Raya-Botello, 1-2; Grant Miller, 0-2

Ethan Herman Memorial Tournament

The Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield Chargin’ Dragons finished eighth with 71.5 points at the Ethan Herman Memorial Tournament at Chanhassen.

Winning the tournament was Wayzata with 242.5. Eden Prairie was second with 139.5.

D-C/Litchfield’s best finish came from Shelby Fischer Lund. He placed third at 138 pounds.

Team scoring

(1) Wayzata 242.5 … (2) Eden Prairie 139.5 … (3) Owatonna 139 … (4) Chaska/Chanhassen 119.5 … (5) Rosemount 115 … (6) Ellsworth, Wis. 104.5 … (7) Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie 101 … (8) Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 71.5 … (9) Irondale 53 … (10) Elk River 47.5 … (11t) Sauk Rapids; and Woodbury 46 … (13) Osseo 28 … (14) Minnetonka 26.5 … (15) Mankato West 17 … (16) East Ridge 13 … (17) Hopkins 3

How D-C/Litchfield fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

113: Anton Cox, 0-2 … 126: Victor Franco, 2-1, fifth … 132: Gabe Nelson 4-1, fifth … 138: Shelby Fischer Lund, 3-1, third … 145: Isaac Stead, 0-2 … 160: Chase Housman, 2-2 … 220: Spencer Henke, 3-1, fifth; OJ Winston, 0-2 … 285: Luis Serrato, 1-2, sixth