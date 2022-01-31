Wrestling roundup: BBE grapplers second at Mankato East

MANKATO — Making the trek to Mankato East on Saturday, the Belgade-Brooten-Elrosa wrestling team had a strong showing among a state-ranked group.

The Jaguars, ranked first in Class A, finished in second with 200 points. Waconia, the third-ranked team in AAA, won with 204.5. In third with 183.5 points was Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran, ranked sixth in AA.

BBE had seven finalists.

Walker Bents (132 pounds) and Blaine Fischer (152) each won their respective brackets. Ryan Jensen (126), Tyler Jensen (138), Maximus Hanson (160), Carson Gilbert (182) and Bryce Feuerhake (285) all took second place.

The Jaguars are back on the mat at 5 p.m. Thursday for a quadrangular at West Central Area in Barrett. Four ranked teams in Class A will compete: BBE; Royalton/Upsala (fourth); WCA/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville (fifth); and Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (seventh).

Mankato East Cougar Tournament

Team scoring

(1) Waconia 204.5 (2) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 200 (3) Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran 183.5 (4) Mankato East 108 (5) Minnetonka 100.5 (6) St. Thomas Academy 93 (7) Mankato West 68 (8) Pine Island 37.5 (9) Madelia/Truman/Martin Luther 6

How BBE fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Louie Tensen, 1-3, sixth … 113: Brett DeRoo, 2-1, third … 120: Ethan Mueller, 2-1, third … 126: Ryan Jensen, 2-1, second … 132: Walker Bents, 3-0, first … 138: Tyler Jensen, 1-1, second; Wyatt Engen, 1-2, fourth … 145: Tanner Viessman, 2-2, fourth … 152: Blaine Fischer, 2-0, first … 160: Maximus Hanson, 2-1, second … 170: Talen Kampsen, 2-2, fifth … 182: Carson Gilbert, 1-1, second … 220: Ethan Spanier, 3-1, third … 285: Bryce Feuerhake, 2-1, second

Wabasso Invitational

Pipestone won the 12-team Wabasso Invitational, beating Benson and Paynesville.

The Arrows won after scoring 200 points. The Braves followed with 159 and the Bulldogs had 140. Redwood Valley was fourth with 128 and Quad County (MACCRAY/Renville County West/Yellow Medicine East) was fifth with 124.5.

Benson’s Nathan Bolduc (170 pounds) and Thomas Dineen (195) each won their brackets. Nick Bolduc (152) was also a finalist, placing second.

Spencer Eisenbraun (220) placed first for the Bulldogs.

The Quad County Cobras had a pair of first-place finishes from Javier Jackson (145) and Austin Sweep (285).

Team scoring

(1) Pipestone 200 (2) Benson 159 (3) Paynesville 140 (4) Redwood Valley 128 (5) Quad County 124.5 (6) Wabasso 123.5 (7) Springfield 114 (8) Le Sueur-Henderson 107 (9) St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 93.5 (10) St. James 66 (11) Norwood-Young America 61.5 (12) Luverne 47.5

How Benson fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Max Nygaard 2-2, fourth … 113: Ed Wah, 3-1, fifth… 120: Darin Hippe, 1-2 … 126: Blake Nagler, 1-2 … 138: Alex Whitcup, 2-2, sixth … 145: Jaiden Zimmerman, 4-1, fifth; Derek Johnson, 2-2, sixth … 152: Nick Bolduc, 2-1, second … 160: Preston McGee, 1-2, sixth; Aiden Ehmke, 0-2 … 170: Nathan Bolduc, 3-0, first … 182: AJ Klassen, 0-2, fourth … 195: Thomas Dineen, 3-0, first … 220: Johnny Kobberman, 1-1, fifth

How Paynesville fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Carson Suchy 0-2 … 113: Mason McNab 3-1, third … 120: Preston Welling, 3-2, sixth … 126: Mason Hansen, 4-1, fifth … 132: Brandon Hess, 2-1, third … 138: Jose Anaya, 2-2, fourth … 145: Hayden Andrews, 0-2 … 152: Trenton LeClaire, 1-2, fourth … 160: Aaron Mages, 1-2, fourth … 170: Seth Vearrier, 2-1, third … 220: Spencer Eisenbraun, 3-0, first … 285: Grant Miller, 0-2, fourth

How Quad County fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Griffin Howard, 2-2, sixth … 113: Blaine Carroll, 1-2; Gage Wilke, 0-2 … 120: Tarrick Rupp, 2-2 … 126: James Hardin, 0-2 … 132: Gage Corner, 1-2 … 138: Bryan Rhode, 0-2 … 145: Javier Jackson, 4-0, first … 160: Nolan Hildahl, 3-1, fifth … 170: Hunter Ridler, 1-2, fourth … 182: Jasen Jansen, 1-1, fifth … 195: Jacob Savig, 1-1, third … 220: Easton Jaenisch, 0-2, sixth … 285: Austin Sweep, 2-0, first

Orono Invitational

Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield placed 10th with 68 points at the 20-team Orono Invitational.

St. Michael-Albertville, the top-ranked team in Class AAA, won with 265. Scott West (151) and Zumbrota-Mazeppa (143.5) rounded out the top three.

Victor Franco (120 pounds), Hayden Hoernemann (195) and Brendan Rokala (285) all finished in third for the Charging Dragons.

“We had several solid performances today and got some good tough matches to test our guys and see where we are at as we head into the home stretch of the regular season,” said D-C/Litchfield co-head coach Bryan Clemen.

Team scoring

(1) St. Michael-Albertville 265 (2) Scott West 151 (3) Zumbrota-Mazeppa 143.5 (4) New Prague 135.5 (5) Rocori 94.5 (6) Blaine 93.5 (7) Osseo 92 (8) Mound-Westonka 88.5 (9) Totino-Grace 76 (10) Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 68 (11) Grand Rapids 65 (12) Park of Cottage Grove 53 (13) Woodbury 40 (14) Orono 32 (15) Eden Prairie 29 (16) Bloomington Kennedy 23 (17) Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7.5 (18) Columbia Heights 3.5 (19) Minneapolis Washburn 3 (20) Roseville 0

How D-C/Litchfield fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Anton Cox, 0-2 … 120: Victor Franco, 2-1, third … 126: Gabe Nelson, 1-2 … 145: Chase Housman, 0-2 … 170: Ivan Rameriz-Galvan, 2-1 … 182: Tate Link, 1-2, fourth; TJ Christensen, 0-2 … 195: Hayden Hoernemann, 2-1, third … 220: Spencer Henke, 0-2 … 285: Brendan Rokala, 3-1, third