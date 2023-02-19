Wrestling roundup: BBE Jaguars exact revenge on way to 5A title

BENSON — Saturday was the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa revenge tour.

In order to make it to the Class A state wrestling tournament for the third straight season, the Jaguars had to avenge their losses to Canby and Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg.

“We all realized our potential and we were better than what we were,” said BBE sophomore Carson Gilbert. “We just stepped it up after that. That just flipped a switch in us and we really stepped it up the rest of the season to get where we are right now.”

Revenge tasted sweet for BBE as it locked up the Section 5A championship. The third-seeded Jaguars beat Canby 40-19 in the semifinals. Then in the championship, they upended the top-seeded Fighting Saints 36-25.

“We gathered ourselves and we became stronger and more confident,” said Jaguars sophomore Louie Tensen. “We felt like we were going to win.”

KMS senior Chase Magaard, top, takes BBE's Tanner Viessman to the mat during their 152-pound match in the Section 5A team championship on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Benson. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The Class A state tournament takes place Thursday, March 2 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Joining BBE in Class A are: Caledonia/Houston, Medford, Jackson County Central, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville, Royalton/Upsala and United North Central.

Since losing to Canby on Jan. 27, BBE has won 14 straight duals.

“It all started at KMS a few months ago,” said Jaguars head coach Jordan Fester, alluding to his team’s 47-21 loss to the Saints on Jan. 26. “Everything you get at the state tournament isn’t going to be given to you. We had to come and take it and they answered the call.”

BBE sophomore Louie Tensen, top, wraps up KMS' Tanner Wilts during their 126-pound match in the Section 5A team championship on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Benson. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

KMS advanced to the final after a 31-29 win over fourth-seeded Minneota.

It looked like KMS would topple the Jaguars again after taking a 16-0 lead through three matches in the final. Colton Noble opened with a major decision at 106 pounds, followed by back-to-back falls from Cole Froehlich at 113 and Trey Gunderson at 120.

“We came out on fire and that was the game plan,” said KMS co-head coach Trevor Mahlum, “win those first couple matches and keep the ball rolling.”

Mahlum added, “This is only the third time we’ve put out this lineup this season. Chase Magaard (at 152) and Tanner Wilts (at 126) only had a handful of matches all season. They weren’t on top of their game but as seniors, they helped out the team and got ourselves into the final. That’s a huge achievement. I’m really proud of these guys.”

KMS freshman Cole Froehlich, left, tries to squirm out of the grip of BBE's Noah Welte during their 113-pound match in the Section 5A team championship on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Benson. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

And it looked like KMS’ roll would continue at 126 as Wilts had a 10-1 lead over Louie Tensen through two periods. But after starting the third period in the down position, Tensen got a reversal and stuck Wilts with the fall at 5:32.

“I just kept trying and kept pushing,” Tensen said. “I gave everything I had in my body and thought of how I could win. I did it for the team.”

Said Fester, “I told Louie this week, ‘You’re going to be the one to make a difference,’ and he did. He’s had his ups and downs, and that was big.”

The momentum swung firmly in BBE’s direction. The Jaguars won the next three matches to go up 18-16 midway through the dual.

BBE junior Maximus Hanson, right, goes for a takedown on KMS' Aaron Jones during their 170-pound match in the Section 5A team championship on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Benson. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“I knew everyone else was confident (after that win),” Tensen said. “I felt confident we were going to win.”

Tied 22-all with four matches to go, BBE upper weights closed things out. Gilbert got a fall in 44 seconds over Collin Johnson at 182 to put BBE up 28-22.

“When I got my pin, I knew I could count on my upper weights to get it done and seal the job for us,” Gilbert said.

KMS cut the gap to 28-25 with a 4-0 decision by Masyn Olson at 195. That momentum was short-lived when Ethan Spanier got a first-period fall on Owen Kidrowski at 220 to lock up the section title. Harley Weber tacked on one more Jaguar win at 285 via 10-7 decision.

KMS senior Noah Johnson, right, grabs the leg of Minneota's Brock Fier during their 138-pound match in the Section 5A team semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Benson. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Despite being the highest ranked team in the section at fifth, getting the three seed in the section was a spark for a stacked Jaguars lineup.

“For us, it’s us against the world all the time,” Fester said. “We told them after those two losses (to KMS and Canby) that that’s how things were going to fall. … It was a little bit of a chip (on our shoulder), for sure.”

Section 5A

Championship

BBE 36, KMS 25

106: Colton Noble, KMS, maj dec Aiden Mueller, 12-4

113: Cole Froehlich, KMS, pinned Noah Welte, 5:52

120: Trey Gunderson, KMS, pinned Elliot Spanier, 0:14

126: Louie Tensen, BBE, pinned Tanner Wilts, 5:32

132: Ryan Jensen, BBE, pinned Taytan Nielsen, 0:54

138: Brett DeRoo, BBE, dec Noah Johnson, 3-2

145: Wyatt Engen, BBE, dec Jett Olson, 5-2

152: Chase Magaard, KMS, dec Tanner Viessman, 4-3

160: Luke Froehlich, KMS, dec Hunter Laage, 6-3

170: Maximus Hanson, BBE, maj dec Aaron Jones, 21-9

182: Carson Gilbert, BBE, pinned Collin Johnson, 0:44

195: Masyn Olson, KMS, dec Talen Kampsen, 4-0

220: Ethan Spanier, BBE, pinned Owen Kidrowski, 1:27

285: Harley Weber, BBE, dec Jason Jones, 10-7

BBE lost 1 team point due to unsportsmanlike conduct

KMS freshman Trey Gunderson, top, finishes off a win by fall over Minneota's Quinton Anderson at 120 pounds in the Section 5A team semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Benson. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Semifinals

KMS 31, Minneota 29

106: Colton Noble, KMS, dec Kaden Lasnetski, 5-3

113: Adam DeVlaeminck, M, tech fall Cole Froehlich, 19-4

120: Trey Gunderson, KMS, pinned Quinton Anderson, 0:27

126: Peyton Gillund, M, pinned Tanner Wilts, 3:19

132: Taytan Nielsen, KMS, dec Ezequiel Monzon, 4-1

138: Noah Johnson, KMS, dec Brock Fier, 4-3

145: Jett Olson, KMS, pinned Browdy Lozinski, 1:37

152: Zack Fier, M, dec Chase Magaard, 7-0

160: Destin Fier, M, dec Luke Froehlich, 10-5

170: Aaron Jones, KMS, maj dec Noah Gorecki, 12-1

182: Alex Depestel, M, dec Collin Johnson, 3-1

195: Masyn Olson, KMS, pinned Kyler Lozinski, 1:18

220: Eli Gruenes, M, pinned Owen Kidrowski, 5:27

285: Hudson Scholten, M, dec Jason Jones, 12-5

BBE junior Ryan Jensen, back, hangs onto Canby's Blake Giese during their 132-pound match in the Section 5A team semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Benson. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

BBE 40, Canby 19

106: Aiden Mueller, BBE, dec Daven VanEngen, 4-1

113: Eli Greenman, C, maj dec Noah Welte, 15-5

120: Isaac Guzman, C, pinned Elliot Spanier, 0:22

126: Louie Tensen, BBE, pinned Tallen Merritt, 2:42

132: Ryan Jensen, BBE, maj dec Blake Giese, 11-2

138: Wyatt Engen, BBE, dec Lane Fink, 6-3

145: Sam Drietz, C, dec Brett DeRoo, 5-1

152: Lincoln Fink, C, dec Tanner Viessman, 9-5

160: Sawyer Verhelst, C, dec Hunter Laage, 3-2

170: Maximus Hanson, BBE, pinned Isaac Guza, 1:01

182: Carson Gilbert, BBE, dec Nick Wagner, 5-3

195: Talen Kampsen, BBE, pinned Sawyer Drietz, 1:28

220: Ethan Spanier, BBE, pinned Wesley Verhelst, 0:10

285: Harley Weber, BBE, dec Gavin Noyes, 3-2

Section 3AA

For the first time in nine years, Team United — Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo — is headed to the state tournament after winning the Section 3AA tournament at Worthington.

United opened with a 34-32 win over Fairmont/Martin County West. Brady Rhode clinched the semifinal win for United by getting a fall in 1:15.

Facing Marshall in the section championship, United trailed 22-16 before winning the last four matches. Holt Larson opened the streak with a 12-7 decision against Tucker Fiene at 182. Then Parker Bothun (195), Zach DeBeer (220) and Rhode nabbed three straight falls to put United into the state tournament.

It is the second trip to state for the three-school co-op, with the previous time being in 2014. It went 0-2, with losses to Simley (46-12) and Totino-Grace (36-34).

Along with United, the Class AA pool includes: Kasson-Mantorville, New Prague, Simley, Totino-Grace, Becker, Mora and Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus.

Championship

United 37, Marshall 22

106: Ben Gunlogson, U, dec Lincoln Christenson, 5-2

113: Eli Olson, U, dec Sam Deutz, 7-2

120: Landon Marthaler, M, dec Holland Schacherer, 6-2

126: Daniel Gunlogson, U, dec Dawson DeCamp, 4-0

132: Kameron Sather, U, dec Brayden Chandler, 4-2 (OT)

138: Dylan Louwagie, M, maj dec Zander Clausen, 10-1

145: Drew Chandler, M, pinned Adrian Norman, 3:08

152: Ethan Moravetz, U, maj dec Collin Klenken, 11-3

160: Matthew Her, M, dec Noah Meyer, 8-5

170: Tate Condezo, M, pinned Mason Pederson, 4:15

182: Holt Larson, U, dec Tucker Fiene, 12-7

195: Parker Bothun, U, pinned Aidan Mattison, 4:56

220: Zach DeBeer, U, pinned Gavin Schaefer, 3:39

285: Brady Rhode, U, pinned Andrew Cowden, 0:59

Semifinals

United 34, Fairmont/MCW 32

106: Ben Gunlogson, U, dec Pierce Rohman, 6-2

113: Maddex Faber, FMCW, pinned Eli Olson, 3:50

120: Holland Schacherer, U, pinned Kaedin Lange, 1:30

126: Daniel Gunlogson, U, dec Rylan Cutler, 5-0

132: Kameron Sather, U, maj dec Berent Kosbab, 8-0

138: Zander Clausen, U, dec Riley Cole, 16-15

145: Aden Welcome, FMCW, tech fall Adrian Norman, 15-0

152: Taylor Austin, FMCW, pinned Gabe Lowry, 2:00

160: Cooper Steuber, FMCW, dec Ethan Moravetz, 3-0

170: Carver Rohman, FMCW, pinned Mason Pederson, 3:21

182: Holt Larson, U, dec Gage Cyphers, 6-4 (OT)

195: Parker Bothun, U, pinned Josiah Brakenhoff, 4:43

220: Max Olson, FMCW, pinned Landon Olson, 3:27

285: Brady Rhode, U, pinned Colby Schwichtenberg, 1:15