Wrestling roundup: BBE nets three wins at Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON — Aiden Mueller (106 pounds), Louie Tensen (120), Ryan Jensen (132), Brett DeRoo (138), Wyatt Engen, (145) and Harley Weber (285) all won by fall for the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa wrestling team against Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield Tuesday at the Hutchinson quadrangular.

The Jaguars beat the Charging Dragons 63-15. They also got wins over Hutchinson (44-25) and Big Lake (45-27).

All of those BBE falls came in the first period.

Gabe Nelson notched a fall for the Charging Dragons at 126.

Hutchinson quad

BBE 63, D-C/Litchfield 15

106: Aiden Mueller, BBE, pinned Sullivan Decker, 1:30

113: Evan Block, DCL, dec Noah Welte, 6-1

120: Louie Tensen, BBE, pinned Gavin Terning, 1:00

126: Gabe Nelson, DCL, pinned Elliot Spanier, 0:45

132: Ryan Jensen, BBE, pinned Anthony Briseno, 1:40

138: Brett DeRoo, BBE, pinned Isaac Stead, 1:18

145: Wyatt Engen, BBE, pinned Branden Aho, 0:47

152: Tanner Viessman, BBE, won by forfeit

160: Hunter Laage, BBE, dec Chase Housman, 4-1

170: Maximus Hanson, BBE, won by forfeit

182: Carson Gilbert, BBE, won by forfeit

195: Talen Kampsen, BBE, won by forfeit

220: Noah Caballero, DCL, won by forfeit

285: Harley Weber, BBE, pinned Gabe Dunbar, 1:00

ADVERTISEMENT

BBE 44, Hutchinson 25

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa scored 24 straight points from 132 to 152 pounds in getting a ranked win over host Hutchinson.

The Tigers are ranked ninth in Class AA. The Jaguars are eighth in Class A.

At 145, BBE’s Wyatt Engen pinned Treyton Card in 3:57. Engen is rated ninth in Class A at 138. Card is ranked 10th in Class AA at 145.

Aiden Mueller (106), Ryan Jensen (132), Tanner Viessman (152) and Maximus Hanson (170) all won by fall for the Jaguars.

106: Aiden Mueller, BBE, pinned Judah Perrault, 1:45

113: Noah Welte, BBE, maj dec Makayla Douglas, 12-2

120: Logan Schwanz, H, won by forfeit

126: Radon Bipes, H, pinned Louie Tensen, 5:20

132: Ryan Jensen, BBE, pinned Jack Pack, 1:02

138: Brett DeRoo, BBE, maj dec Cody Tews, 9-1

145: Wyatt Engen, BBE, pinned Treyton Card, 3:57

152: Tanner Viessman, BBE, pinned Conner Kurth, 1:50

160: Luke Hoag, H, pinned Hunter Laage, 4:40

170: Maximus Hanson, BBE, pinned Michael Hahn, 1:40

182: Carson Gilbert, BBE, dec Jay Rickertsen, 7-3

195: Brady Andersen, H, maj dec Talen Kampsen, 9-1

220: Hayden VanderVoort, H, dec Ethan Spanier, 9-7

285: Harley Weber, BBE, dec Riley Carrigan, 4-3 (OT)

BBE 45, Big Lake 27

Trailing 21-0 after four matches, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa stormed back by winning nine straight matches to secure the win over Big Lake in Hutchinson.

Winning by falls for the Jaguars were: Ryan Jensen (132), Tanner Viessman (152) and Ethan Spanier (220).

106: Kale Westgaard, BL, pinned Aiden Mueller, 0:40

113: Beau McCrone, BL, dec Noah Welte, 8-4

120: Cash Stortz, BL, pinned Louie Tensen, 3:15

126: Gavin Jones, BL, pinned Elliot Spanier, 3:15

132: Ryan Jensen, BBE, pinned Dallas Sibbet, 1:56

138: Brett DeRoo, BBE, dec Zack Smith, 10-8

145: Wyatt Engen, BBE, inj def Nolan Reiter

152: Tanner Viessman, BBE, pinned Joe Murphy, 5:15

160: Hunter Laage, BBE, dec Cash McCrone, 3-1

170: Maximus Hanson, BBE, dec Carson Gellerman, 3-0

182: Carson Gilbert, BBE, won by forfeit

195: Talen Kampsen, BBE, inj def Mason Krebs

220: Ethan Spanier, BBE, pinned Henry Kuchera, 0:15

285: Kane Lapointe, BL, pinned Harley Weber, 5:50

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent wrestling roundup:







EV-W quad

Minnewaska 51, EV-W 25

Chase Smith and Nathan Dell both had first-period falls for Minnewaska in a victory over Eden Valley-Watkins at the Eagles’ quadrangular in Eden Valley.

Smith pinned EVW’s Jordan Erpelding at 1 minute, 21 seconds to win at 120 pounds. Dell needed just 23 seconds to pin Garrett Albers at 152.

Mason Schiffler (132) and Noah Jensen (220) also won by fall for the Lakers.

106: John Weiss, EVW, dec Alex Adams, 9-6

113: Miles Wildman, M, won by forfeit

120: Chase Smith, M, pinned Jordan Erpelding, 1:21

126: Ryder Schmidt, EVW, pinned Jarrett Jungclaws, 1:51

132: Mason Schiffler, M, pinned Brayden Kramer, 3:28

138: Nick Ankeny, M, won by forfeit

145: Jayce Kovarik, M, dec Thomas Thompson, 2-0

152: Nathan Dell, M, pinned Garrett Albers, 0:23

160: Isaac Ortiz, EVW, pinned Myles Reichmann, 1:08

170: Treyce Ludwig, EVW, maj dec Xander Johnson, 18-6

182: Chase Boelke, M, won by forfeit

195: Zayden Johnson, M, won by forfeit

220: Noah Jensen, M, pinned Mitchell Lipinski, 2:47

285: Nick Becker, EVW, pinned Eric Bowen, 0:49

Minnewaska 45, New Ulm 30

With seven wins by fall, Minnewaska locked up a win over New Ulm in Eden Valley.

Miles Wildman (106), Chase Smith (120), Mason Schiffler (132), Nick Ankeny (138), Xander Johnson (182), Chase Boelke (195) and Noah Jensen (220) scored the pins for the Lakers.

106: Miles Wildman, M, pinned Braydon Miller, 3:28

113: Braxton Kiecker, NU, won by forfeit

120: Chase Smith, M, pinned Elijah Rieser, 2:49

126: Jeffrey Kral, NU, pinned Garrett Jungclaws, 3:49

132: Mason Schiffler, M, pinned Dirk Haynes, 0:30

138: Nick Ankeny, M, pinned Spencer Drill, 1:59

145: Winsten Nienhaus, NU, dec Chase Boelke, 12-10

152: Nathan Dell, M, dec Lane Ruch, 9-5

160: Jamisen Frederickson, NU, pinned Cole Kittleson, 2:46

170: Wyatt Pollard, NU, dec name unavailable, 11-9

182: Xander Johnson, M, pinned Ty Frederick, 3:48

195: Chase Boelke, M, pinned Ethan Lieb, 0:56

220: Noah Jensen, M, pinned Henry Waloch, 0:33

285: Evan Thompson, NU, won by forfeit

ADVERTISEMENT

MAHACA triangular

MAHACA 66, BOLD 9

BOLD’s Brady Kiecker won an 8-2 decision over MAHACA’s Alex Sperr at 132 during a dual at the Tigers’ home triangular in Morris.

MAHACA is an acronym for Morris Area/Hancock Area/Chokio-Alberta.

106: Beau Haugen, M, pinned Ava Kiecker, 5:16

113: Double forfeit

120: Grayson Gibson, M, won by forfeit

126: Jarret Payne, M, won by forfeit

132: Brady Kiecker, B, dec Alex Sperr, 8-2

138: Andrew Marty, M, won by forfeit

145: Davin Rose, M, pinned Gavin Hammerschmidt, 1:26

152: Caden Rose, M, won by forfeit

160: Max Benson, B, won by forfeit

170: Dain Schroeder, M, pinned Tate Sheehan, 0:22

182: Connor Olson, M, won by forfeit

195: Hunter Gibson, M, won by forfeit

220: Brock Marty, M, won by forfeit

285: Javon Johnson, M, won by forfeit

Redwood Valley 58, BOLD 18

BOLD got a trio of pins from Ava Kiecker (113), Brady Kiecker (132) and Tate Sheehan (170) in its dual against Redwood Valley at Morris.

106: Double forfeit

113: Ava Kiecker, B, pinned Samantha Reller, 2:47

120: Tucker Amberg, RV, won by forfeit

126: Austin Ourada, RV, won by forfeit

132: Brady Kiecker, B, pinned Jordan Katherman, 0:20

138: Stan Heiling, RV, won by forfeit

145: Lincoln Ourada, RV, maj dec Gavin Hammerschmidt, 12-4

152: Max Dillon, RV, won by forfeit

160: Zachary Guggisburg, RV, pinned Max Benson, 0:54

170: Tate Sheehan, B, pinned Dante Otto, 0:55

182: Evan Reinke, RV, won by forfeit

195: Axel Uhlenkamp, RV, won by forfeit

220: Andres Vetsouvahn, RV, won by forfeit

285: Griffin Evans, RV, won by forfeit