Sports Prep

Wrestling roundup: Carlson cousins lead charge for Willmar

Prep wrestling report for Saturday, Jan. 22, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Cardinals place third as Cavin, Conlan win brackets

Wrestling
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
January 22, 2023 07:01 PM

HUTCHINSON — Cousins Cavin and Conlan Carlson had championship showings for the Willmar wrestling team on Saturday.

Cavin won the 120-pound bracket at the Hutchinson Invitational and Conlan was the champion at 138.

The Cardinals finished third with a score of 157.5. Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran won the team title with 195.5, followed by Becker with 194.

Cavin dominated in the 120 championship with an 18-2 technical fall against Lane Anderson of Amery, Wisconsin. Cavin is 21-3 this season.

Conlan also won by tech fall in the 138 championship. He topped Becker’s Drew May, 21-6. Conlan is 21-4.

Ivan Mares (126) and Sully Anez (132) were runners-up in their respective brackets. Braeden Erickson (170) and Daunte Castellano (285) both placed third.

Willmar competes in a triangular Tuesday against Little Falls and Buffalo in Little Falls.

Hutch Invite

Team scoring
(1) Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran 195.5 … (2) Becker 194 … (3) Willmar 157.5 … (4) Amery, Wis. 136 … (5) Hutchinson 131 … (6) Marshall 128 … (7) Minneota 124 … (8) MAHACA 104 … (9) Waseca 66 … (10) Somerset, Wis. 13
How Willmar fared
Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)
106: Wyatt Cruze, 0-2, fifth … 113: Lawson Anez, 1-2, fifth … 120: Cavin Carlson, 3-0, first … 126: Ivan Mares, 2-1, second … 132: Sully Anez, 2-1, second; Marco Sanchez, 1-2 … 138: Conlan Carlson, 3-0, first; Eli Heinen, 3-2, fifth … 145: Cameren Champagne 2-2, fifth … 152: Will Chavez, 0-2 … 160: Mattix Swanson, 3-2, fifth … 170: Braeden Erickson, 3-1, third … 195: Zander Miska, 1-2 … 220: Finley Donelan, 1-2 … 285: Daunte Castellano, 2-1, third

HLWW Invite

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted held off Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa to win its 15-team tournament at Howard Lake.

The Lakers finished with 151 points to beat the Jaguars’ 140.5.

BBE had four athletes finish as runners-up in their brackets: Ryan Jensen (132); Wyatt Engen (138); Maximus Hanson (170); and Ethan Spanier (220).

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg was sixth with 102.5 points. Trey Gunderson won the 120 title, beating Annandale/Maple Lake’s Xavier Jones in the championship with a 6-2 decision. Colton Noble (106) and Masyn Olson (195) both placed second for the Fighting Saints.

BOLD’s Austin Kiecker won at 152 with a 5-2 decision over HLWW’s Mitchell Mallak. The Warriors finished 11th with 22 points.

Team scoring
(1) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 151 … (2) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 140.5 … (3) Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville 131.5 … (4) Annandale/Maple Lake 130.5 … (5) Big Lake 120 … (6) Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 102.5 … (7) Rocori 97 … (8) Mound-Westonka 95.5 … (9) Minneapolis Edison 47 … (10) Buffalo 44.5 … (11) BOLD 22 … (12) Minneapolis Washburn 12.5 … (13) Rockford … (14) Spectrum 5 … (15) Minneapolis Southwest 0
How BBE fared
Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)
106: Aiden Mueller, 2-2, sixth; Logan Oeltjenbruns 0-2 … 113: Noah Welte, 0-2 … 120: Louie Tensen, 1-2, sixth … 132: Ryan Jensen, 2-1, second … 138: Wyatt Engen, 2-1, second … 145: Brett DeRoo, 2-2, fourth … 152: Tanner Viessman, 3-2, sixth; Ethan Mueller, 0-2 … 160: Hunter Laage, 4-1, fifth … 170: Maximus Hanson, 2-1, second … 182: Carson Gilbert, 2-2, fourth … 195: Talen Kampsen, 1-2, sixth; Davin Preble, 0-2 … 220: Ethan Spanier, 2-1, second … 285: Harley Weber, 1-2, fourth
How BOLD fared
Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)
152: Austin Kiecker, 3-0, first … 170: Stevie McMath, 0-2 … 182: Tate Sheehan, 0-2
How KMS fared
Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)
106: Colton Noble, 2-1, second … 113: Cole Froehlich, 1-2 … 120: Trey Gunderson, 3-0, first … 132: Taytan Nielsen, 1-2, sixth … 138: Noah Johnson, 3-1, fifth … 152: Jett Olson, 4-1, fifth … 160: Luke Froehlich, 3-2, sixth … 170: Aaron Jones, 1-2, fourth … 182: Collin Johnson, 1-2 … 195: Masyn Olson, 2-1, second

Recent wrestling roundup:

Wabasso Invitational

Quad County placed second at the Wabasso Invitational with 155.5 points.

The Cobras finished behind Tri-City United, which won with 202.5.

Austin Sweep won at heavyweight for Quad County. In the championship, he pinned Redwood Valley’s Griffin Evans in 5 minutes, 15 seconds. Griffin Howard (126), Hunter RIdler (182) and Jacob Savig (195) finished second for Quad County.

Led by Thomas Dineen, Benson placed fourth with 138.5. In the 195 championship, Dineen won a 22-7 tech fall over Savig. Max Nygaard (113), Alex Whitcup (152) and Preston McGee (170) were runners-up for the Braves.

Team scoring
(1) Tri-City United 202.5 … (2) Quad County 155.5 … (3) Wabasso 145.5 … (4) Benson 138.5 … (5) Redwood Valley 133 … (6) St. James 109.5 … (7) Worthington 104 … (8) Luverne 89 … (9) Springfield 83
How Benson fared
Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)
106: Gavin Olson, 3-1, third … 113: Max Nygaard, 2-1, second … 120: Ed Wah, 0-2 … 126: Darin Hippe, 2-2, fourth … 132: Mu Tah Wah, 0-2 … 138: Derek Johnson, 0-2 … 145: Rafael Mejia, 0-2 … 152: Alex Whitcup, 2-1, second … 160: Tyler Stewart, 1-3, sixth … 170: Preston McGee, 2-1, second … 182: AJ Klassen, 2-2, fourth; Teegan Hogrefe, 1-3, sixth … 195: Thomas Dineen, 3-0, first … 285: Johnny Kobberman, 1-2, fifth
How Quad County fared
Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)
106: Mario Gradillas, 2-2, fourth … 113: Colton Baumgartner, 2-2, fifth; Dane Hildahl, 0-2 … 126: Griffin Howard, 2-1, second … 132: Tarrick Rupp, 2-2, fourth … 138: Gage Wilke, 2-3, sixth … 145: Ivan Barrera, 2-2, fifth … 160: Owen Cherveny, 0-2 … 170: Nolan Hildahl, 2-2, fourth … 182: Hunter Ridler, 2-1, second … 195: Jacob Savig, 2-1, second … 220: Easton Jaenisch, 1-2, fourth … 285: Austin Sweep, 2-0, first

LCWM Tournament

Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield’s Tate Link and Gabe Nelson won titles at the Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Tournament at Lake Crystal.

In the 182 championship, Link won an 11-9 decision over Chatfield’s Kail Schott. Nelson was the 126 champion with a 3-1 decision against Chatfield’s Gage Bartels.

The Charging Dragons finished seventh with 68 points. Chatfield was the champion with 188.5, beating Royalton/Upsala’s 184.

Team scoring
(1) Chatfield 188.5 … (2) Royalton/Upsala 184 … (3) Kenyon-Wanamingo 182 … (4) Medford 143 … (5) Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 141.5 … (6) St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 87 … (7) Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 68 … (8) Madelia/Truman 19
How D-C/Litchfield fared
Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)
113: Anton Cox, 0-2 … 126: Gabe Nelson, 3-0, first … 132: Anthony Briseno, 1-2, fourth; Cnn Shepersky, 1-3, sixth … 145: Isaac Stead, 0-3, sixth; Brenden Aho, 0-2 … 160: Jake Decker, 1-2, fourth … 182: Tate Link, 3-0, first

