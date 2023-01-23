Wrestling roundup: Carlson cousins lead charge for Willmar

HUTCHINSON — Cousins Cavin and Conlan Carlson had championship showings for the Willmar wrestling team on Saturday.

Cavin won the 120-pound bracket at the Hutchinson Invitational and Conlan was the champion at 138.

The Cardinals finished third with a score of 157.5. Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran won the team title with 195.5, followed by Becker with 194.

Cavin dominated in the 120 championship with an 18-2 technical fall against Lane Anderson of Amery, Wisconsin. Cavin is 21-3 this season.

Conlan also won by tech fall in the 138 championship. He topped Becker’s Drew May, 21-6. Conlan is 21-4.

Ivan Mares (126) and Sully Anez (132) were runners-up in their respective brackets. Braeden Erickson (170) and Daunte Castellano (285) both placed third.

Willmar competes in a triangular Tuesday against Little Falls and Buffalo in Little Falls.

Hutch Invite

Team scoring

(1) Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran 195.5 … (2) Becker 194 … (3) Willmar 157.5 … (4) Amery, Wis. 136 … (5) Hutchinson 131 … (6) Marshall 128 … (7) Minneota 124 … (8) MAHACA 104 … (9) Waseca 66 … (10) Somerset, Wis. 13

How Willmar fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Wyatt Cruze, 0-2, fifth … 113: Lawson Anez, 1-2, fifth … 120: Cavin Carlson, 3-0, first … 126: Ivan Mares, 2-1, second … 132: Sully Anez, 2-1, second; Marco Sanchez, 1-2 … 138: Conlan Carlson, 3-0, first; Eli Heinen, 3-2, fifth … 145: Cameren Champagne 2-2, fifth … 152: Will Chavez, 0-2 … 160: Mattix Swanson, 3-2, fifth … 170: Braeden Erickson, 3-1, third … 195: Zander Miska, 1-2 … 220: Finley Donelan, 1-2 … 285: Daunte Castellano, 2-1, third

HLWW Invite

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted held off Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa to win its 15-team tournament at Howard Lake.

The Lakers finished with 151 points to beat the Jaguars’ 140.5.

BBE had four athletes finish as runners-up in their brackets: Ryan Jensen (132); Wyatt Engen (138); Maximus Hanson (170); and Ethan Spanier (220).

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg was sixth with 102.5 points. Trey Gunderson won the 120 title, beating Annandale/Maple Lake’s Xavier Jones in the championship with a 6-2 decision. Colton Noble (106) and Masyn Olson (195) both placed second for the Fighting Saints.

BOLD’s Austin Kiecker won at 152 with a 5-2 decision over HLWW’s Mitchell Mallak. The Warriors finished 11th with 22 points.

Team scoring

(1) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 151 … (2) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 140.5 … (3) Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville 131.5 … (4) Annandale/Maple Lake 130.5 … (5) Big Lake 120 … (6) Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 102.5 … (7) Rocori 97 … (8) Mound-Westonka 95.5 … (9) Minneapolis Edison 47 … (10) Buffalo 44.5 … (11) BOLD 22 … (12) Minneapolis Washburn 12.5 … (13) Rockford … (14) Spectrum 5 … (15) Minneapolis Southwest 0

How BBE fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Aiden Mueller, 2-2, sixth; Logan Oeltjenbruns 0-2 … 113: Noah Welte, 0-2 … 120: Louie Tensen, 1-2, sixth … 132: Ryan Jensen, 2-1, second … 138: Wyatt Engen, 2-1, second … 145: Brett DeRoo, 2-2, fourth … 152: Tanner Viessman, 3-2, sixth; Ethan Mueller, 0-2 … 160: Hunter Laage, 4-1, fifth … 170: Maximus Hanson, 2-1, second … 182: Carson Gilbert, 2-2, fourth … 195: Talen Kampsen, 1-2, sixth; Davin Preble, 0-2 … 220: Ethan Spanier, 2-1, second … 285: Harley Weber, 1-2, fourth

How BOLD fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

152: Austin Kiecker, 3-0, first … 170: Stevie McMath, 0-2 … 182: Tate Sheehan, 0-2

How KMS fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Colton Noble, 2-1, second … 113: Cole Froehlich, 1-2 … 120: Trey Gunderson, 3-0, first … 132: Taytan Nielsen, 1-2, sixth … 138: Noah Johnson, 3-1, fifth … 152: Jett Olson, 4-1, fifth … 160: Luke Froehlich, 3-2, sixth … 170: Aaron Jones, 1-2, fourth … 182: Collin Johnson, 1-2 … 195: Masyn Olson, 2-1, second

Recent wrestling roundup:







Wabasso Invitational

Quad County placed second at the Wabasso Invitational with 155.5 points.

The Cobras finished behind Tri-City United, which won with 202.5.

Austin Sweep won at heavyweight for Quad County. In the championship, he pinned Redwood Valley’s Griffin Evans in 5 minutes, 15 seconds. Griffin Howard (126), Hunter RIdler (182) and Jacob Savig (195) finished second for Quad County.

Led by Thomas Dineen, Benson placed fourth with 138.5. In the 195 championship, Dineen won a 22-7 tech fall over Savig. Max Nygaard (113), Alex Whitcup (152) and Preston McGee (170) were runners-up for the Braves.

Team scoring

(1) Tri-City United 202.5 … (2) Quad County 155.5 … (3) Wabasso 145.5 … (4) Benson 138.5 … (5) Redwood Valley 133 … (6) St. James 109.5 … (7) Worthington 104 … (8) Luverne 89 … (9) Springfield 83

How Benson fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Gavin Olson, 3-1, third … 113: Max Nygaard, 2-1, second … 120: Ed Wah, 0-2 … 126: Darin Hippe, 2-2, fourth … 132: Mu Tah Wah, 0-2 … 138: Derek Johnson, 0-2 … 145: Rafael Mejia, 0-2 … 152: Alex Whitcup, 2-1, second … 160: Tyler Stewart, 1-3, sixth … 170: Preston McGee, 2-1, second … 182: AJ Klassen, 2-2, fourth; Teegan Hogrefe, 1-3, sixth … 195: Thomas Dineen, 3-0, first … 285: Johnny Kobberman, 1-2, fifth

How Quad County fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Mario Gradillas, 2-2, fourth … 113: Colton Baumgartner, 2-2, fifth; Dane Hildahl, 0-2 … 126: Griffin Howard, 2-1, second … 132: Tarrick Rupp, 2-2, fourth … 138: Gage Wilke, 2-3, sixth … 145: Ivan Barrera, 2-2, fifth … 160: Owen Cherveny, 0-2 … 170: Nolan Hildahl, 2-2, fourth … 182: Hunter Ridler, 2-1, second … 195: Jacob Savig, 2-1, second … 220: Easton Jaenisch, 1-2, fourth … 285: Austin Sweep, 2-0, first

LCWM Tournament

Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield’s Tate Link and Gabe Nelson won titles at the Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Tournament at Lake Crystal.

In the 182 championship, Link won an 11-9 decision over Chatfield’s Kail Schott. Nelson was the 126 champion with a 3-1 decision against Chatfield’s Gage Bartels.

The Charging Dragons finished seventh with 68 points. Chatfield was the champion with 188.5, beating Royalton/Upsala’s 184.

Team scoring

(1) Chatfield 188.5 … (2) Royalton/Upsala 184 … (3) Kenyon-Wanamingo 182 … (4) Medford 143 … (5) Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 141.5 … (6) St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 87 … (7) Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 68 … (8) Madelia/Truman 19

How D-C/Litchfield fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

113: Anton Cox, 0-2 … 126: Gabe Nelson, 3-0, first … 132: Anthony Briseno, 1-2, fourth; Cnn Shepersky, 1-3, sixth … 145: Isaac Stead, 0-3, sixth; Brenden Aho, 0-2 … 160: Jake Decker, 1-2, fourth … 182: Tate Link, 3-0, first