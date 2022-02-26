Wrestling roundup: Nine Dassel/Cokato-Litchfield wrestlers reach Section 6A individual finals
Prep wrestling report for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in west central Minnesota. Section 6A finals scheduled for Saturday at Monticello.
Section 6AA Individual Tournament
Nine Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield wrestlers reached the championship semifinals at the Section 6AA tournament at Monticello.
Still in title contention for the Charging Dragons: Victor Franco (120 pounds); Gabe Nelson (126); Devin Steinhaus (145); Jude Link (160); Sam Marx (170); Tate Link (182); Hayden Hoernemann (195); Spencer Henke (220); and Brendan Rokala (285).
Becker leads the team scoring with 70 points, followed by Big Lake’s 65 and D-C/Litchfield’s 61.
The Section 6A tournament continues with Day 2 at 10 a.m. Saturday back in Monticello.
Team scoring (through Day 1)
(1) Becker 70 (2) Big Lake 65 (3) Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 61 (4) Foley 48 (5) Princeton 47 (6) Annandale/Maple Lake 45 (7) St. Francis 42 (8) Rocori 41 (9) Monticello 32 (10) Zimmerman 22 (11) Sauk Rapids 20 (12) Spectrum 5
How Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield fared
Key: (Weight, name, won-loss)
106: Anton Cox, 0-2 … 120: Victor Franco, 1-0 … 126: Gabe Nelson, 1-0 … 132: Wyatt Decker, 0-2 … 138: Isaac Stead, 1-1 … 145: Devin Steinhaus, 1-0 … 152: Chase Housman, 0-2 … 160: Jude Link, 1-0 … 170: Sam Marx, 1-0 … 182: Tate Link, 1-0 … 195: Hayden Hoernemann, 1-0 … 220: Spencer Henke, 0-0 … 285: Brendan Rokala, 2-0
