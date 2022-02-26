Wrestling roundup: Nine Dassel/Cokato-Litchfield wrestlers reach Section 6A individual finals

Section 6AA Individual Tournament

Nine Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield wrestlers reached the championship semifinals at the Section 6AA tournament at Monticello.

Still in title contention for the Charging Dragons: Victor Franco (120 pounds); Gabe Nelson (126); Devin Steinhaus (145); Jude Link (160); Sam Marx (170); Tate Link (182); Hayden Hoernemann (195); Spencer Henke (220); and Brendan Rokala (285).

Becker leads the team scoring with 70 points, followed by Big Lake’s 65 and D-C/Litchfield’s 61.

The Section 6A tournament continues with Day 2 at 10 a.m. Saturday back in Monticello.

Team scoring (through Day 1)

(1) Becker 70 (2) Big Lake 65 (3) Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 61 (4) Foley 48 (5) Princeton 47 (6) Annandale/Maple Lake 45 (7) St. Francis 42 (8) Rocori 41 (9) Monticello 32 (10) Zimmerman 22 (11) Sauk Rapids 20 (12) Spectrum 5

How Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss)

106: Anton Cox, 0-2 … 120: Victor Franco, 1-0 … 126: Gabe Nelson, 1-0 … 132: Wyatt Decker, 0-2 … 138: Isaac Stead, 1-1 … 145: Devin Steinhaus, 1-0 … 152: Chase Housman, 0-2 … 160: Jude Link, 1-0 … 170: Sam Marx, 1-0 … 182: Tate Link, 1-0 … 195: Hayden Hoernemann, 1-0 … 220: Spencer Henke, 0-0 … 285: Brendan Rokala, 2-0