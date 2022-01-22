Wrestling roundup: No. 1 BBE dominates to win invite

NEW LONDON — The top-ranked (Class A) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa wrestling team came away with seven champions to win the 10-team New London-Spicer invitational on Friday.

The Jaguars had 251.5 points, followed by New London-Spicer (130.5) and Albany (129). Among area teams, Benson was seventh (88.5) and Paynesville was eighth (69.5).

Brett DeRoo (113 pounds), Ryan Jensen (126), Walker Bents (132), Tyler Jensen (138), Blaine Fischer (152), Maximus Hanson (160) and Carson Gilbert (182) all won their respective weights. Wyatt Engen (138), Tanner Viessman (145) and Ethan Spanier (220) were runners-up for BBE.

Isaiah Nelson won the 106 championship for NLS while Luke Knudsen was the runner-up at 132. Benson had two finalists, with Thomas Dineen winning at 195 and Max Nygaard second at 106. Paynesville’s Spencer Eisenbraun was the champion at 220.

NLS Invite

Team scoring

(1) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 251.5 (2) New London-Spicer 130.5 (3) Albany 129 (4) Eden Valley-Watkins 110 (5) Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie 109 (6) Pipestone 108 (7) Benson 88.5 (8) Paynesville 69.5 (9) Sauk Centre/Melrose 69 (10) Ortonville 27

How Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Louie Tensen, 3-1, third … 113: Brett DeRoo, 2-0, first … 120: Ethan Mueller, 2-1, third … 126: Ryan Jensen, 2-0, first… 132: Walker Bents, 3-0, first … 138: Tyler Jensen, 2-0, first; Wyatt Engen, 2-0, second … 145: Tanner Viessman, 2-1, second … 152: Blaine Fischer 3-0, first … 160: Maximus Hanson, 3-0, first … 170: Talen Kampsen, 1-2, fifth … 182: Carson Gilbert, 3-0, first … 220: Ethan Spanier, 1-1, second … 285: Bryce Feuerhake, 2-2, fifth

How Benson fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Max Nygaard, 2-1, second … 113: Ed Wah, 1-2, fourth … 126: Blake Nagler, 1-2, fifth … 132: Dylan Axtman, 0-2 … 138: Alex Whitcup, 0-2 … 145: Jaiden Zimmerman, 2-2, fourth; Derek Johnson, 0-2 … 160: Preston McGee, 1-3, sixth; Tyler Steward, 0-2 … 170: Aiden Ehmke, 0-2 … 182: AJ Klassen, 1-2, fifth … 195: Thomas Dineen, 2-0, first … 220: Johnny Kobberman, 0-2, fifth

How New London-Spicer fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Isaiah Nelson, 2-0, first … 126: Luke Ruter, 3-1, third … 132: Luke Knudsen, 2-1, second … 138: Everett Halvorson, 1-3, sixth … 145: Adam Sandau, 2-2, fifth … 152: Brody Lien, 1-2, fourth … 160: Reid Holmquist, 2-2, fifth; Carson McCain, 0-2 … 170: Brody Duke, 3-1, third … 182: Sam Gabrielson, 0-2 … 195: Payton Meis, 1-2, fourth … 285: Marshall Johnson, 2-2, fourth; Connor Rothwell, 0-3, sixth

How Paynesville fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Carson Suchy, 0-2 … 113: Mason McNab, 3-1, third … 120: Preston Welling, 1-2, fourth … 132: Brandon Hess, 2-2, fourth … 145: Grant Wendlandt, 0-2 … 152: Trenton LeClaire, 0-3, sixth … 160: Aaron Mages, 1-2 … 170: Seth Vearrier, 1-3, sixth … 220: Spencer Eisenbraun, 3-0, first

RRC triangular

Red Rock Central 46, BOLD 30

Austin Kiecker (138 pounds), Elijah Swenson (152), and Hayden Edwards (160) picked up pins for BOLD in a loss to host Red Rock Central at the Falcons’ triangular at Lamberton.

106: Gavin Willardson, RRC, won by forfeit

113: Marshal Willhite, RRC, won by forfeit

120: Brady Kiecker, B, won by forfeit

126: Evan Bartholomaus, RRC, pinned Trey Zammaron, 0:44

132: Carter Beranek, RRC, maj dec Gavin Hammerschmidt, 14-4

138: Austin Kiecker, B, pinned Zakary Zimmermann, 1:07

145: Andrew Pankonin, RRC, won by forfeit

152: Elijah Swenson, B, pinned Bode Determan, 1:37

160: Hayden Edwards, B, pinned Jacob Amsden, 5:37

170: Vander Mathiowetz, RRC, won by forfeit

182: Connor Plumley, B, won by forfeit

195: Keaton Skarupa, RRC, won by forfeit

220: Double forfeit

285: Gavin Hesse, RRC, pinned Xavier Basaldua, 1:20

Luverne 42, BOLD 30

Trey Zammaron (126 pounds) and Austin Kiecker (138) won by fall for BOLD in a loss to Luverne at Lamberton.

106: Brody Kopp, L, won by forfeit

113: Josh Stroh, L, won by forfeit

120: Brady Kiecker, B, won by fall

126: Trey Zammaron, B, pinned Leif Ingebretsen, 1:44

132: Hudson Hough, L, pinned Gavin Hammerschmidt, 6:00

138: Austin Kiecker, B, pinned Noah Mehlhaff, 3:42

145: Double forfeit

152: Braydon Ripka, L, pinned Elijah Swenson, 1:27

160: Cash Bonnett, L, pinned Hayden Edwards, 2:29

170: Connor Plumley, B, won by forfeit

182: Jacob Madison, L, won by forfeit

195: Ayden Bonnett, L, won by forfeit

220: Double forfeit

285: Xavier Basaldua, B, won by forfeit

KMS Triangular

KMS 64, Quad County 9

With falls from Taytan Nielsen (132 pounds), Logan Johnson (138), Coy Gunderson (160) and Owen Kidrowski (195), Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg rolled to a win over Quad County (MACCRAY/Renville County West/Yellow Medicine East) in Kerkhoven. The Fighting Saints also got a major decision by Masyn Olson (182).

The Cobras’ Austin Sweep won by fall at 285.

106: Colton Noble, KMS, dec Griffin Howard, 9-8

113: Trey Gunderson, KMS, won by forfeit

120: Noah Johnson, KMS, dec Tarrick Rupp, 5-0

126: Wyatt Rudningen, KMS, won by forfeit

132: Taytan Nielsen, KMS, pinned Gage Corner, 3:09

138: Logan Johnson, KMS, pinned Bryan Rhode, 1:27

145: Jett Olson, KMS, won by forfeit

152: Ely Johnson, KMS, won by forfeit

160: Coy Gunderson, KMS, pinned Nolan Hildahl, 2:55

170: Hunter Ridler, QC, dec Aaron Jones, 6-5

182: Masyn Olson, KMS, maj dec Jasen Jansen, 11-1

195: Owen Kidrowski, KMS, pinned Jacob Savig, 3:36

220: Collin Johnson, KMS, won by forfeit

285: Austin Sweep, QC, pinned Jason Jones, 3:45

WCA/A/BE 46, KMS 12

Sixth-ranked (Class A) West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville won bonus points in five matches in clinching a win over Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in Kerkhoven.

Trey Gunderson secured a first-period fall for the Fighting Saints at 113 pounds.

106: Owen Gruchow, W, dec Colton Noble, 10-4

113: Trey Gunderson, KMS, pinned Carter Lohse, 0:59

120: Adam Lohse, W, dec Noah Johnson, 7-3

126: Mason Richter, W, dec Taytan Nielsen, 4-0

132: Shad Swanson, W, won by forfeit

138: Hunter Gruchow, W, pinned Logan Johnson, 2:37

145: Solomon Wales, W, dec Jett Olson, 3-2

152: Ely Johnson, KMS, dec Ashton Danner, 8-4

160: Reubens Swanson, W, maj dec Aaron Jones, 12-4

170: Anthony Sykora, W, dec Coy Gunderson, 4-3

182: Beau Robinson, W, pinned Masyn Olson, 4:58

195: Will Rustan, W, dec Owen Kidrowski, 3-0

220: Colton Lindquist, W, pinned Collin Johnson, 2:45

285: Jason Jones, KMS, dec Justin Blascyk, 6-3

WCA/A/BE 69, Quad County 9

Austin Sweep had a third-period fall at 285 pounds in Quad County’s loss to West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville in Kerkhoven.

106: Griffin Howard, QC, dec Owen Gruchow, 12-6

113: Carter Lohse, W, pinned Blaine Carroll, 1:23

120: Adam Lohse, W, pinned Tarrick Rupp, 5:05

126: Mason Richter, W, won by forfeit

132: Hunter Gruchow, W, pinned Gage Corner, 0:50

138: Solomon Wales, W, won by forfeit

145: Ezekiel Sieckert, W, won by forfeit

152: Ashton Danner, W, won by forfeit

160: Reubens Swanson, W, maj dec Nolan Hildahl, 11-2

170: Anthony Sykora, W, tech fall Hunter Ridler, 22-5

182: Beau Robinson, W, pinned Jasen Jansen, 1:25

195: Will Rustan, W, pinned Jacob Savig, 0:59

220: Tyler Stone, W, won by forfeit

285: Austin Sweep, QC, pinned Colton Lindquist, 5:09

Late Thursday

D-C/Litchfield 72, Chisago Lakes 12

Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield beat Chisago Lakes at the Big Lake triangular using three pins and 10 forfeits.

D-C/L got pins from Victor Franco at 120 pounds, Gabe Nelson at 1:26 and Devin Steinhaus at 138.

106: Anton Cox, DCL, won by forfeit

113: Gavin Terning, DCL, won by forfeit

120: Victor Franco, DCL, pinned Riley Palmer, 1:03

126: Gabe Nelson, DCL, pinned Braxton Bender-Ehlke, 1:12

132: Andrew Novacek, CL, won by forfeit

138: Devin Steinhaus, DCL, pinned Brycen Morley, 1:10

145: Jake Decker, DCL, won by forfeit

152: Shelby Fischer, DCL, won by forfeit

160: Jude Link, DCL, won by forfeit

170: Sam Marx, DCL, won by forfeit

182: Tate Link, DCL, won by forfeit

195: Logan Bender, CL, pinned TJ Christensen, 2:44

220: Hayden Hoernemann, DCL, won by forfeit

285: Brendan Rokala, DCL, won by forfeit

D-C/Litchfield 38, Big Lake 28

Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield knocked off the hosts Thursday at Big Lake.

The Charging Dragons clinched the victory at 195 pounds, where Hayden Hoernemann pinned Peter Duncombe in 44 seconds. That gave D-C/Litchfield a 35-22 lead with two matches to go.

106: Ivan Lapointe, BL, pinned Anton Cox, 1:14

113: Cash Stortz, BL, pinned Gavin Terning, :16

120: Victor Franco, DCL, pinned Cash Sixberry, 5:45

126: Christian Noble, BL, won by forfeit

132: Nolan Reiter, BL, tech fall over Gabe Nelson, 19-4

138: Devin Steinhaus, DCL, dec. Zack Smith, 11-6

145: Dante Visci, BL, pinned Chase Housman, 2:30

152: Shelby Fischer Lund, DCL, dec. Dillon Browen, 8-3

160: Jude Link, DCL, Tyler Dehmer, 12-6

170: Johnathon Murphy, BL, dec. Sam Marx, 11-9

182: Tate Link, DCL, major dec Brett Bordwell, 18-6

195: Hayden Hoernemann, DCL, pinned Peter Duncombe, :44

220: Rieley Mullen, BL, pinned OJ Winston, :50

285: Brenan Rokala, DCL, dec. Kane Lapointe, 7-3

Royalton/Upsala 65, Paynesville 9

Royalton/Upsala defeated Paynesville in the late match Thursday at the Royalton Triangular.

Paynesville’s Aaron Mages recorded a pin at 160 pounds and Payton Hemmesch won a 1-0 decision over Kaden Holm at 195.

106: Tucker Simmons, RU, major dec Carson Suchy, 9-0

113: Lane Olson, RU, pinned Mason McNabb, 3:00

120: Bryce Binek, RU, major dec. Preston Welling, 9-1

126: Ales Diederich, RU, won by forfeit

132: Will Gorecki, RU, pinned Brandon Hess

138: Brock Costanzo, RU, won by forfeit

145: Nicholas Leibold, RU, dec. Grant Wendlandt, 5-4

152: Jacob Leibold, RU, pinned Trenton LeClaire

160: Aaron Mages, P, pinned Eli Psyck

170: Hunter Novitzki, RU pinned Seth Vearrier

182: Sam Tschida, RU, won by forfeit

195: Peyton Hemmesch, P, dec. Kaden Holm, 1-0

220: Bryce Holm, RU, pinned Spencer Eisenbraun

285: Jeremy Mugg, RU, won by forfeit