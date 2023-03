Wrestling roundup: Kimball slips past ACGC, 32-29

GROVE CITY — With both teams looking for some momentum with section tournaments a week away, Kimball was able to prevail over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City in a battle of two top-five wrestling teams in Class A.

The fourth-ranked and defending state champion Cubs beat the fifth-ranked Falcons 32-29 on Thursday.

Kimball scored three early pins from Mark Schiefelbein (113 pounds), William Serbus (120) and Jack Bollman (126). The Cubs were also 2-0 in matchups with ranked opponents. At 138, Lucas Jurek (10th, 138) won a 3-1 decision over ACGC’s Cole Holien (sixth, 132). Then at 170, Ashton Hanan (first, 170) won a 3-2 decision against Jake Mortensen (seventh, 170).

Braxton Kragenbring (106) and Brady Holien (152) each had falls for the Falcons. Brody Straumann (132) and Jevon Williams (145) also got bonus points, scoring major decisions.

On Friday, ACGC wraps up the regular season with the Quad County quadrangular in Granite Falls. Canby and Fulda/Murray County Central will also compete.

Duals

Kimball 32, ACGC 29

106: Braxton Kragenbring, ACGC, pinned Connor Carlson, time unavailable

113: Mark Schiefelbein, K, pinned Trey Schmidt, time unavailable

120: William Serbus, K, pinned Jayden Gulke, time unavailable

126: Jack Bollman, K, pinned Edwyn Gonzalez, time unavailable

132: Brody Straumann, ACGC, maj dec James Schiefelbein, 14-2

138: Lucas Jurek, K, dec Cole Holien, 3-1

145: Jevon Williams, ACGC, maj dec Brett Schiefelbein, 12-0

152: Brady Holien, ACGC, pinned Caden Guggisberg, time unavailable

160: Mason Studemann, ACGC, dec Logan Kuseske, 3-0

170: Ashton Hanan, K, dec Jake Mortensen, 3-2

182: Isaiah Renne, ACGC, dec Hank Meyer, 9-5

195: Haden Rosenow, K, tech fall Takoda Mucciccaro

220: Carter Holtz, K, dec Jaxon Behm, 10-5

285: Terrell Renne, ACGC, dec Ace Meyer, 2-1

Hutchinson Quadrangular

Hutchinson 55, NLS 12

New London-Spicer’s Marshel Johnson got a first-period fall at 285 pounds in the Wildcats’ loss to host Hutchinson.

Reid Holmquist (160) and Brody Duke (182) both won decisions for NLS.

106: Logan Schwanz, H, dec Isaiah Nelson, 7-2

113: Max Martin, H, pinned Carson Nelson, 2:42

120: Radon Bipes, H, maj dec Caleb Nelson, 9-0

126: Cody Tews, H, won by forfeit

132: Andrew Soderlund, H, pinned Brock Buffington, 7-4

138: Treyton Card, H, pinned Everett Halvorson, 5:35

145: Luke Hoag, H, pinned Adam Sandau, 0:32

152: Jay Rickertsen, H, pinned Brody Lien, 2:29

160: Reid Holmquist, NLS, dec Micheal Hahn, 4-2

170: Camden Kron, H, dec Grant Hubbard, 8-1

182: Brody Duke, NLS, dec Eddie Tristan, 7-1

195: Brady Andersen, H, won by forfeit

220: Hayden VanderVoort, H, won by forfeit

285: Marshel Johnson, NLS, pinned Evan Peirce, 1:00

NLS 44, Coon Rapids 18

Reid Holmquist (160 pounds), Grant Hubbard (170) and Marshel Johnson (285) all won by fall for New London-Spicer in a victory against Class AAA Coon Rapids in Hutchinson.

Caleb Nelson (120) and Brock Buffington (132) added bonus points for the Wildcats with major decisions.

106: Isaiah Nelson, NLS, dec Jack Bridenstine, 7-1

113: Carson Nelson, NLS, won by forfeit

120: Caleb Nelson, NLS, maj dec Jaden Caffey, 9-0

126: Tyler Her, CR, won by forfeit

132: Brock Buffington, NLS, maj dec Gilbert Kostuck, 10-2

138: Everett Halvorson, NLS, dec Tim Horst, 11-6

145: Adam Sandau, NLS, dec Tristen Hargrave, 7-1

152: Carter Skradski, CR, pinned Brody Lien, 5:53

160: Reid Holmquist, NLS, pinned Jackson Smith, 5:00

170: Grant Hubbard, NLS, pinned Hunter Allen, 1:30

182: Brody Duke, NLS, dec Kenny Wells, 3-2

195: David Geebli, CR, dec Sam Gabrielson, 6-4

220: Octavian Podubnii, CR, maj dec Payton Meis, 12-4

285: Marshel Johnson, NLS, pinned Hayden Skillings, 2:26

W-M/ML 56, NLS 9

Marshel Johnson got a second-period fall for New London-Spicer in the second period of his 285-pound match as the Wildcats took the loss to seventh-ranked (Class A) Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran in Hutchinson.

106: Titan Friederichs, W, dec Isaiah Nelson, 5-2

113: Parker Jackson, W, pinned Carson Nelson, 4:13

120: Eli Hamberger, W, dec Caleb Nelson, 8-7

126: Jonah Hamberger, W, pinned Carson Nelson, time unavailable

132: Jack Entinger, W, pinned Brock Buffington, 1:20

138: Owen Christianson, W, maj dec Everett Halvorson, 8-0

145: Steven Duske, W, dec Adam Sandau, 8-5

152: Brody Lien, NLS, dec Patrick Duske, 5-4

160: Bryce Burkett, W, pinned Reid Holmquist, 1:20

170: Tanner Burmeister, W, maj dec Grant Hubbard, 15-3

182: Jackson Drahos, W, dec Sam Gabrielson, 9-2

195: Kyler Burmeister, W, pinned Payton Meis, 4:12

220: Ashton Congdon, W, won by forfeit

285: Marshel Johnson, NLS, pinned Hunter Stein, 4:21

A/ML Triangular

Annandale/ML 38, D-C/Litchfield 33

Annandale/Maple Lake, ranked 11th in Class AA, opened its match with Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield with a 32-6 lead on the way to a victory against its Section 6AA foe at Annandale.

For the Charging Dragons, Victor Franco (120 pounds), Jude Link (160) and Spencer Henke (220) all won by fall.

106: Cassen Brumm, A/ML, pinned Anton Cox, 0:36

113: Ayden Fitzgerald, A/ML, pinned Gavin Terning, 1:40

120: Victor Franco, DCL, pinned Xavier Jones, 1:33

126: Noah Gindele, A/ML, dec Gabe Nelson, 9-2

132: Mitchell Koss, A/ML, won by forfeit

138: Cole LaFave, A/ML, pinned Isaac Stead, 0:41

145: Zach Pribyl, A/ML, tech fall Chase Housman, 21-4

152: Devin Steinhaus, DCL, dec Shay McClory, 6-1

160: Jude Link, DCL, pinned Jake Vassar, 3:16

170: Sam Marx, DCL, dec Carson Cooper, 9-2

182: Riley Hall, A/ML, pinned TJ Christensen, 2:40

195: Hayden Hoernemann, DCL, dec Nathan Klatt, 9-4

220: Spencer Henke, DCL, pinned James Meumissen, 3:36

285: Brendan Rokala, DCL, won by forfeit

D-C/Litchfield 54, Mound-Westonka 27

Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield overcame a 15-0 early deficit to get a Wright County Conference win against Mound-Westonka in Annandale.

Scoring falls for the Charging Dragons were: Gabe Nelson (132 pounds), Chase Housman (145), Jude Link (160), Sam Marx (170), Hayden Hoernemann (195) and Brendan Rokala (285).

106: Mason Merritt, MW, dec Anton Cox, 9-2

113: Cole Munsterteiger, MW, pinned Gavin Terning, 1:48

120: Jack Nelson, MW, won by forfeit

126: Victor Franco, DCL, won by forfeit

132: Gabe Nelson, DCL, pinned Carter Nelson, 1:04

138: Roo Wheeler, MW, pinned Isaac Stead, 1:59

145: Chase Housman, DCL, pinned Maguire Musselman, 1:30

152: Devin Steinhaus, DCL, won by forfeit

160: Jude Link, DCL, pinned Dylan Helman, 3:50

170: Sam Marx, DCL, pinned Nolan Shaw, 1:55

182: TJ Christensen, DCL, won by forfeit

195: Hayden Hoernemann, DCL, pinned Luke Rodelius, 0:32

220: Sam Dioszeghy, MW, pinned Spencer Henke, 3:52

285: Brendan Rokala, DCL, pinned Ryan Butler, 0:52

F/MCC Triangular

United 53, Windom/ML 25

Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo secured bonus points in all nine of its wins over Windom/Mountain Lake in the Fulda/Murray County Central triangular at Fulda.

Kameron Sather (113 pounds), Daniel Gunlogson (120), Zander Clausen (126), Dain Mortenson (160), Avery Wittnebel (170) and Brady Rhode (285) all won by fall for United. Tyler Schickedanz (138) added a tech fall.

106: Preston Xayachak, W/ML, dec Ben Gunlogson, 9-6

113: Kameron Sather, U, pinned Jared Hunter, 0:57

120: Daniel Gunlogson, U, pinned Thavien Xayachak, 3:17

126: Zander Clausen, U, pinned Aiden Holmberg, 3:09

132: Tucker Renquist, W/ML, maj dec Ethan Moravetz, 12-1

138: Tyler Schickedanz, U, tech fall Noah Holmberg, 17-1 (4:25)

145: Caden Swoboda, W/ML, pinned Mason Pederson, 0:30

152: Eagan Maras, W/ML, pinned Noah Meyer, 2:54

160: Dain Mortenson, U, pinned Montgomery Bjorklund, 1:41

170: Avery Wittnebel, U, pinned Matthew Ekstrom, 1:13

182: Holt Larson, U, won by forfeit

195: Micah Holmberg, W/ML, pinned Landon Olson, 4:15

220: Keaton Haas, U, won by forfeit

285: Brady Rhode, U, pinned Cyrus Bjorklund, 0:35

United 53, Fulda/MCC 21

United completed the sweep on Thursday, beating host Fulda/Murray County Central at Fulda.

Ben Gunlogson (106 pounds), Daniel Gunloson (113), Kameron Sather (120), Holt Larson (170) and Keaton Haas (285) all netted falls in the victory while Zander Clausen won by tech fall in the second period.

106: Ben Gunlogson, U, pinned Teague Meyer, 1:29

113: Daniel Gunlogson, U, pinned Torrin Clarke, 2:23

120: Kameron Sather, U, pinned Noah Mathiowetz, 3:04

126: Zander Clausen, U, tech fall Quinten Lewis, 19-4 (3:01)

132: Ethan Moravetz, U, dec Denver Ash, 6-3

138: Owen Olsem, F/MCC, pinned Tyler Schickedanz, 3:49

145: Aiden Lorenzen, F/MCC, pinned Mason Pederson, 0:37

152: Dain Mortenson, U, won by forfeit

160: Avery Wittnebel, U, dec Carter Benda, 8-3

170: Holt Larson, U, pinned Carson Klein, 1:24

182: Christian Kuball, F/MCC, pinned Nolan Kwilinski, 1:16

195: Ryder Henning, F/MCC, dec Landon Olson, 7-1

220: Zach DeBeer, U, won by forfeit

285: Keaton Haas, U, pinned Rylan Klein, F/MCC, 0:25

Pipestone Triangular

Minneota 59, Quad County 15

Minneota knocked off Quad County (MACCRAY, Renville County West, Yellow Medicine East) at Pipestone.

Quad County got victories on the mat from Jasen Jansen at 182 pounds and Jacob Savig at 195 and a forfeit at 120 to account for its points.

Minneota also beat Pipestone 51-27 in the triangular.

106: Quinton Anderson, M, won by forfeit

113: Adam Devlaeminck, M, tech fall over Gage Wilke, 16-1

120: Tarrick Rupp, QC, won by forfeit

126: Troy Van Keulen, M, won by forfeit

132: Kade Lozinski, M, pinned Gage Corner, 2:34

138: Brock Fier, M, won by forfeit

145: Zach Fier, M, dec. Javier Jackson, 6-1

152: Eli Gruenes, M, won by forfeit

160: Alex Depestel, M, dec. Nolan Hildahl, 6-0

170: Jonah Gruenes, M, pinned Hunter Ridler, 1:22

182: Jasen Jansen, QC, dec. Branden Johnson, 8-3

195: Jacob Savig, QC, pinned Kyler Lozinski, 2:46

220: Hudson Scholten, M, won by forfeit

285: Jackson Esping, M, won by forfeit

Pipestone 43, Quad County 33

Javier Jackson (145 pounds), Nolan Hildahl (160) and Hunter Ridler (170) all grabbed six points with falls for Quad County in a loss to host Pipestone.

The Arrows opened the match with a 34-0 lead.

106: Haden Mulvihill, P, won by forfeit

113: Brayden Burmeister, P, won by forfeit

120: JJ Martens, P, maj dec Tarrick Rupp, 8-0

126: Hudson Burnett, P, won by forfeit

132: Davis Budden, P, pinned Gage Corner, 1:45

138: Nate Bobendrier, P, won by forfeit

145: Javier Jackson, QC, pinned Gavin Olson, 0:36

152: Carlos Saenlouangraj, P, won by forfeit

160: Nolan Hildahl, QC, pinned Bode Bruns, 0:57

170: Hunter Ridler, QC, pinned Xavier Banjoko, 1:52

182: Jackson Melcher, P, dec Jasen Jansen, 7-4

195: Jacob Savig, QC, dec Aiden Voss, 7-5

220: Easton Jaenisch, QC, won by forfeit

285: Evan Friese, QC, won by forfeit