Wrestling roundup: KMS' Chable Rodriguez makes history

SARTELL — Adamaris Chable Rodriguez locked up a historic first for the area.

A sophomore on the Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg wrestling team, Adamaris is the first area female to qualify for the state girls wrestling tournament following the Section 5-8 championship meet Saturday at Sartell High School.

Adamaris placed second in the 152-pound bracket. Going 4-1 on the day, she pinned St. Michael-Albertville’s Sadie Strait in 2 minutes, 29 seconds to win the true second-place match and clinch a state berth.

The state wrestling tournament takes place on March 2-4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Two more area girls made the podium on Saturday.

BOLD’s Ava Kiecker placed third at 107 after going 2-2. She made the finals, losing by fall to Fridley’s Olivia Sackor at 1:49. Competing in a true second match, Kiecker dropped a 5-2 decision against Bemidji’s Makaya Gotchie.

Benson’s Halle Bolduc also took third at 132. In the third-place match, she pinned Hopkins’ Chloe Stevens in 2:58.

KMS’ Tianna Chable Rodriguez competed at 107, going 0-2.

Recent wrestling roundup:







Section 5-8 championship

How Benson fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

132: Halle Bolduc, 3-2, third

How BOLD fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

107: Ava Kiecker, 2-2, third

How KMS fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

107: Tianna Chable Rodriguez, 0-2, eighth

152: Adamaris Chable Rodriguez, 4-1, second

Dr. Busian Tiger Invitational

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg’s Trey Gunderson won the 120-pound bracket at the Dr. Busian Tiger Invitational at Morris High School.

In the finals, Gunderson won a 9-2 decision against Pipestone’s Brayden Burmeister. A defending Class A state champion, Gunderson is 41-0 this season.

The Fighting Saints finished fifth in the team standings with 109.5 points. West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville won with 229, followed by Morris Area/Hancock/Chokio-Alberta with 178.5.

Quad County was eight with 76 points. Jasen Jansen (220) and Austin Sweep (285) had the Cobras’ top finish, with both finishing third.

Team scoring

(1) West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville 229 … (2) Morris Area/Hancock/Chokio-Alberta 178.5 … (3) Pelican Rapids 131.5 … (4) Pipestone 127.5 … (5) Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 109.5 … (t6) Fosston-Bagley; and Wabasso 93 … (8) Quad County 76

How KMS fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Colton Noble 1-2, fourth

113: Cole Froehlich 2-1, second

120: Trey Gunderson, 2-0, first

138: Noah Johnson, 2-1, fifth

145: Jett Olson, 2-1, second

170: Aaron Jones, 1-2, fourth

182: Collin Johnson, 2-2, third

195: Masyn Olson, 0-2, sixth

220: Owen Kidrowski, 0-3, fourth

How Quad County fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Mario Gradillas, 1-1, fifth

113: Colton Baumgartner, 1-1, fifth

132: Tarrick Rupp, 0-2, fourth

138: Gage Corner, 0-2

145: Gage Wilke, 1-2, sixth

160: Owen Cherveny, 1-2, fourth

182: Hunter Ridler, 1-3, fourth

195: Jacob Savig, 1-2, fourth

220: Jasen Jansen, 1-2, third

285: Austin Sweep, 1-1, third