Wrestling roundup: KMS' Chable Rodriguez makes history
Prep wrestling report for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Fighting Saints sophomore is area's first entrant in the girls state tournament after taking 2nd at sections
SARTELL — Adamaris Chable Rodriguez locked up a historic first for the area.
A sophomore on the Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg wrestling team, Adamaris is the first area female to qualify for the state girls wrestling tournament following the Section 5-8 championship meet Saturday at Sartell High School.
Adamaris placed second in the 152-pound bracket. Going 4-1 on the day, she pinned St. Michael-Albertville’s Sadie Strait in 2 minutes, 29 seconds to win the true second-place match and clinch a state berth.
The state wrestling tournament takes place on March 2-4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Two more area girls made the podium on Saturday.
BOLD’s Ava Kiecker placed third at 107 after going 2-2. She made the finals, losing by fall to Fridley’s Olivia Sackor at 1:49. Competing in a true second match, Kiecker dropped a 5-2 decision against Bemidji’s Makaya Gotchie.
Benson’s Halle Bolduc also took third at 132. In the third-place match, she pinned Hopkins’ Chloe Stevens in 2:58.
KMS’ Tianna Chable Rodriguez competed at 107, going 0-2.
Section 5-8 championship
How Benson fared
Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)
132: Halle Bolduc, 3-2, third
How BOLD fared
Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)
107: Ava Kiecker, 2-2, third
How KMS fared
Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)
107: Tianna Chable Rodriguez, 0-2, eighth
152: Adamaris Chable Rodriguez, 4-1, second
Dr. Busian Tiger Invitational
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg’s Trey Gunderson won the 120-pound bracket at the Dr. Busian Tiger Invitational at Morris High School.
In the finals, Gunderson won a 9-2 decision against Pipestone’s Brayden Burmeister. A defending Class A state champion, Gunderson is 41-0 this season.
The Fighting Saints finished fifth in the team standings with 109.5 points. West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville won with 229, followed by Morris Area/Hancock/Chokio-Alberta with 178.5.
Quad County was eight with 76 points. Jasen Jansen (220) and Austin Sweep (285) had the Cobras’ top finish, with both finishing third.
Team scoring
(1) West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville 229 … (2) Morris Area/Hancock/Chokio-Alberta 178.5 … (3) Pelican Rapids 131.5 … (4) Pipestone 127.5 … (5) Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 109.5 … (t6) Fosston-Bagley; and Wabasso 93 … (8) Quad County 76
How KMS fared
Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)
106: Colton Noble 1-2, fourth
113: Cole Froehlich 2-1, second
120: Trey Gunderson, 2-0, first
138: Noah Johnson, 2-1, fifth
145: Jett Olson, 2-1, second
170: Aaron Jones, 1-2, fourth
182: Collin Johnson, 2-2, third
195: Masyn Olson, 0-2, sixth
220: Owen Kidrowski, 0-3, fourth
How Quad County fared
Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)
106: Mario Gradillas, 1-1, fifth
113: Colton Baumgartner, 1-1, fifth
132: Tarrick Rupp, 0-2, fourth
138: Gage Corner, 0-2
145: Gage Wilke, 1-2, sixth
160: Owen Cherveny, 1-2, fourth
182: Hunter Ridler, 1-3, fourth
195: Jacob Savig, 1-2, fourth
220: Jasen Jansen, 1-2, third
285: Austin Sweep, 1-1, third
