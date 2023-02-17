Wrestling roundup: KMS Fighting Saints cruise into semifinals after beating Minnewaska Lakers

KERKHOVEN — The top seed in the highly competitive Section 5A wrestling tournament stood tall on Thursday.

No. 1 Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg advanced to the section semifinals after toppling No. 8 Minnewaska 49-18 at KMS High School.

Minnewaska seventh-grader Miles Wildman, left, tries to gain the advantage on KMS' Colton Noble during their 106-pound match in the Section 5A quarterfinals Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at Kerkhoven. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

With the victory, the Fighting Saints face No. 4 Minneota in the section semifinals at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Benson. The winner competes for a section title at 2:30 p.m.

KMS is trying to make the state tournament for the fifth time in school history and for the first time since 2017.

KMS eighth-grader Tanner Wilts, right, goes for a takedown on Minnewaska's Garret Jungclaus during their 126-pound match in the Section 5A quarterfinals Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at Kerkhoven. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The Lakers started off the match on a high note with a ranked matchup at 106 pounds. Fifth-ranked Miles Wildman of Minnewaska fought off 10th-ranked Colton Noble in a high-energy match that resulted in a 7-2 decision.

Minnewaska’s efforts were thwarted by forfeits at 120, 195 and 285. They also gave up six points at 170 when Xander Johnson took an injury default against Aaron Jones.

Minnewaska junior Mason Schiffler, right, goes for two points against KMS' Taytan Nielsen during their 132-pound match in the Section 5A quarterfinals Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at Kerkhoven. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

KMS’ Cole Froehlich (113) won by fall, Trey Gunderson (120) got a forfeit and Tanner Wilts (126) also got a fall to build a 18-3 Saints lead. KMS went on another run in the middle weights, with a Jett Olson decision at 145, a Chase Magaard major decision at 152, a Luke Froehlich fall at 160 and Jones’ win by injury default.

The Lakers’ Chase Boelke won by fall at 182. Minnewaska now turns its focus to the section individual tournament on Saturday, Feb. 25 in Glenwood.

KMS senior Chase Magaard, top, tries to set up a cradle on Minnewaska's Nathan Dell during their 152-pound match in the Section 5A quarterfinals Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at Kerkhoven. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Section 5A

KMS 49, Minnewaska 18

106: Miles Wildman, M, dec Colton Noble, 7-2

113: Cole Froehlich, KMS, pinned Jude Bailey, 3:45

120: Trey Gunderson, KMS, won by forfeit

126: Tanner Wilts, KMS, pinned Garret Jungclaus, 2:20

132: Mason Schiffler, M, dec Taytan Nielsen, 8-5

138: Nick Ankeny, M, dec Noah Johnson, 7-1

145: Jett Olson, KMS, dec Jayce Kovarik, 4-0

152: Chase Magaard, KMS, maj dec Nathan Dell, 10-2

160: Luke Froehlich, KMS, pinned Myles Reichmann, 4:26

170: Aaron Jones, KMS, inj def Xander Johnson

182: Chase Boelke, M, pinned Collin Johnson, 4:24

195: Masyn Olson, KMS, won by forfeit

220: Noah Jensen, M, dec Owen Kidrowski, 3-2

285: Jason Jones, KMS, won by forfeit

Minneota 32, Paynesville 27

A 3-1 decision for Eli Gruenes at 220 gave fourth-seeded Minneota the cushion it needed to lock up a win over fifth-seeded Paynesville in the section quarterfinals in Minneota.

The Bulldogs got bonus points from Mason McNab (120), Mason Hansen (138) and Peyton Hemmesch (182). Hansen and Hemmesch both won by fall. McNab won via a 15-0 tech fall.

106: Roman Roberg, P, dec Kaden Lasnetski, 9-4

113: Adam DeVlaeminck, M, tech fall Devon Schmidt, 18-3

120: Mason McNab, P, tech fall Quinton Anderson, 15-0

126: Mason Javers, M, dec Preston Welling, 9-3

132: Peyton Gillund, M, pinned Brayden Kierstead-Hahn, 2:26

138: Mason Hansen, P, pinned Ezequiel Monzon, 4:34

145: Brock Fier, M, maj dec Mitchell Blonigen, 10-0

152: Destin Fier, M, dec Jose Anaya, 14-9

160: Zack Fier, M, tech fall Grant Wendlandt, 17-2

170: Alex Depestel, M, dec Aaron Mages, 5-1

182: Peyton Hemmesch, P, pinned Noah Gorecki, 1:34

195: Seth Vearrier, P, maj dec Kyler Lozinski, 18-6

220: Eli Gruenes, M, dec Kevin Raya-Botello, 3-1

285: Spencer Eisenbraun, P, dec Hudson Scholten, 5-3

Canby 56, Benson 20

Second-seeded Canby built a 44-0 lead to cruise into the Section 5A semifinal with a win over seventh-seeded Benson in Canby.

Aj Klassen (182) and Johnny Kobberman (285) both won by fall for the Braves. Thomas Dineen (195) won by tech fall.

The Lancers face third-seeded Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the section semifinals at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Benson.

106: Daven VanEngen, C, pinned Gavin Olson, 5:01

113: Eli Greenman, C, pinned Ed Wah, 1:31

120: Isaac Guzman, C, maj dec Max Nygaard, 18-7

126: Tallen Merritt, C, pinned Darin Hippe, 5:25

132: Blake Giese, C, pinned Mu Tah Wah, 0:59

138: Sam Drietz, C, pinned Tanner Nelson, 2:40

145: Lane Fink, C, won by forfeit

152: Lincoln Fink, C, maj dec Alex Whitcup, 14-1

160: Adrian Young, B, dec Sawyer Verhelst, 6-5

170: Nick Wagner, C, pinned Tyler Stewart, 0:35

182: AJ Klassen, B, pinned Issac Guza, 2:21

195: Thomas Dineen, B, tech fall Sawyer Drietz, 19-2

220: Gavin Noyes, C, pinned Jack Storlien, 0:56

285: Johnny Kobberman, B, pinned Jordan DePestel, 3:44

BBE 57, ACGC 24

All 10 of Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa’s wins came with bonus points as the third-seeded Jaguars opened the postseason with a win over sixth-seeded Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City in Belgrade.

Aiden Mueller (106), Louie Tensen (126), Ryan Jensen (132), Wyatt Engen (145), Tanner Viessman (152), Talen Kampsen (195) and Ethan Spanier (220) all won by fall for BBE. Noah Welte (113) got a tech fall, and Carson Gilbert (182) notched a major decision.

For the Falcons, Braxton Kragenbring (120), Edwyn Gonzalez (138), Jevon Williams (160) and Terrell Renne (285) picked up wins by pin.

106: Aiden Mueller, BBE, pinned Gradyn Grahn, 3:21

113: Noah Welte, BBE, tech fall Logan Holien, 15-0

120: Braxton Kragenbring, ACGC, pinned Elliot Spanier, 1:52

126: Louie Tensen, BBE, pinned Jayce Kragenbring, 1:42

132: Ryan Jensen, BBE, pinned Levi Nelson, 0:57

138: Edwyn Gonzalez, ACGC, pinned Brett DeRoo, 3:01

145: Wyatt Engen, BBE, pinned Brody Straumann, 2:21

152: Tanner Viessman, BBE, pinned Ethan Whitcomb, 2:35

160: Jevon Williams, ACGC, pinned Hunter Laage, 3:25

170: Maximus Hanson, BBE, won by forfeit

182: Carson Gilbert, BBE, maj dec Isaiah Renne, 10-2

195: Talen Kampsen, BBE, pinned Vince Lee, 0:18

220: Ethan Spanier, BBE, pinned Charlie Jones, 0:21

285: Terrell Renne, ACGC, pinned Harley Weber, 3:15

Benson 60, BOLD 24

Seventh-seeded Benson beat 10th-seeded BOLD in a pigtail match in the Section 5A tournament in Canby.

Gavin Olson (106), Ed Wah (113), Max Nygaard (120), Tanner Nelson (138), Adrian Young (160), AJ Klassen (182) and Thomas Dineen (195) all won by fall for the Braves.

All four of BOLD’s wins — by Brady Kiecker (132), Gavin Hammerschmidt (145), Austin Kiecker (152) and Stevie McMath (170) — came by fall.

106: Gavin Olson, Ben, pinned Ava Kiecker, 0:28

113: Ed Wah, Ben, pinned Trevor Plass, 2:45

120: Max Nygaard, Ben, pinned Brody Beckler, 0:18

126: Darin Hippe, Ben, won by forfeit

132: Brady Kiecker, BOLD, pinned Mu Tah Wah, 1:20

138: Tanner Nelson, Ben, pinned Trey Zamarron, 2:27

145: Gavin Hammerschmidt, BOLD, pinned Rafael Mejia, 1:12

152: Austin Kiecker, BOLD, pinned Alex Whitcup, 1:15

160: Adrian Young, Ben, pinned Elijah Swenson, 3:50

170: Stevie McMath, BOLD, pinned Tyler Stewart, 1:26

182: AJ Klassen, Ben, pinned Hayden Edwards, 4:28

195: Thomas Dineen, Ben, pinned Tate Sheehan, 0:21

220: Jack Storlien, Ben, won by forfeit

285: Johnny Kobberman, Ben, won by forfeit

Section 3AA-North

Hutchinson/BLHS 32, NLS 22

Hutchinson/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart went on a 19-point run in the middle weights to come away with a victory in the Section 3AA-North semifinals over New London-Spicer in Hutchinson.

The Tigers are the No. 2 seed in the sub-section. The Wildcats are the No. 3 seed.

NLS opened the dual with a 10-0 lead. Caleb Nelson scored a fall for the Wildcats at 132. Andrew Sandau added bonus points with a major decision at 106.

Hutchinson faces the sub-section’s top seed, Team United, at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Worthington. The winner faces the South sub-section champions at 2:30 p.m. for a state tournament berth.

In the South semifinals, top-seeded Marshall will take on No. 4 Windom/Mountain Lake after Windom/Mountain Lake beat No. 5 Worthington 36-35 on Thursday. The other semifinal features No. 2 Fairmont/Martin County West against No. 3 New Ulm. New Ulm advanced Thursday with a 42-25 win against No. 6 Redwood Valley.

106: Andrew Sandau, NLS, maj dec Judah Perrault, 14-5

113: Isaiah Nelson, NLS, dec Logan Schwanz, 7-5

120: Holton Hanson, NLS, dec Max Martin, 10-5

126: Raydon Bipes, H, maj dec Carson Nelson, 11-0

132: Caleb Nelson, NLS, pinned Jack Pack, 0:18

138: Cody Tews, H, pinned Alex Meis, 1:19

145: Treyton Card, H, dec Everett Halvorson, 3-0

152: Luke Hoag, H, maj dec Adam Sandau, 12-1

160: Michael Hahn, H, dec Brock Buffington, 6-3

170: Jay Rickertsen, H, dec Reid Holmquist, 9-5

182: Carson McCain, NLS, dec Larkun Kurth, 6-2

195: Brady Andersen, H, dec Brody Duke, 3-2

220: Hayden VanderVoort, H, pinned Payton Meis, 1:12

285: Marshel Johnson, NLS, dec Riley Carrigan, 1-0

United 57, MAHACA 20

Team United — Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo — jumped out to a 35-0 lead and never looked back in a win over Morris Area/Hancock/Chokio-Alberta in the Section 3AA-North semifinals at Dawson.

United is the No. 1 seed in the sub-section. MAHACA is the No. 4 seed.

Eli Olson (106), Ben Gunlogson (113), Holland Schacherer (120) and Daniel Gunlogson (126) scored consecutive falls for United. Ethan Moravetz (160), Holt Larson (170) and Brady Rhode (285) also scored falls. Zander Clausen (138) tacked on a tech fall.

106: Eli Olson, U, pinned Beau Haugen, 2:25

113: Ben Gunlogson, U, pinned Tyce Anderson, 2:41

120: Holland Schacherer, U, pinned Xavier Kleindl, 5:26

126: Daniel Gunlogson, U, pinned Jarret Payne, 1:10

132: Kameron Sather, U, won by forfeit

138: Zander Clausen, U, tech fall Breighton Logan, 16-0

145: Andrew Marty, M, tech fall Adrian Norman, 17-1

152: Davin Rose, M, pinned Gabe Lowry, 1:03

160: Ethan Moravetz, U, pinned Ryker Erickson, 1:33

170: Holt Larson, U, pinned Danin Schroeder, 1:17

182: Hunter Gibson, M, pinned Mason Pederson, 3:55

195: Parker Bothun, U, maj dec Connor Olson, 13-2

220: Brock Marty, M, dec Zach DeBeer, 2-1

285: Brady Rhode, U, pinned Javon Johnson, 0:42

MAHACA 42, Quad County 28

In a pigtail match in the Section 3AA-North bracket, fourth-seeded Morris Area/Hancock/Chokio-Alberta knocked off fifth-seeded Quad County — MACCRAY/Renville County West/Yellow Medicine East — at Dawson.

Jacob Savig (195) and Austin Sweep (285) both won by fall for the Cobras in the losing effort. Mario Gradillas (106) added a major decision.

Trailing 16-6 through five matches, the Tigers scored 31 straight points to pull away for the victory.

106: Mario Gradillas, QC, maj dec Beau Haugen, 12-4

113: Tyce Anderson, M, won by forfeit

120: Colton Baumgartner, QC, dec Xavier Kleindl, 7-2

126: Blaine Carroll, QC, dec Jarret Payne, 5-4

132: Tarrick Rupp, QC, won by forfeit

138: Breighton Logan, M, tech fall Gage Wilke, 16-1

145: Andrew Marty, M, pinned Gage Corner, 2:19

152: Davin Rose, M, pinned Ivan Barrera, 0:14

160: Ryker Erickson, M, pinned Owen Cherveny, 3:45

170: Dain Schroeder, M, dec Nolan Hildahl, 7-3

182: Hunter Gibson, M, maj dec Hunter Ridler, 10-1

195: Jacob Savig, QC, pinned Connor Olson, 1:21

220: Brock Marty, M, pinned Jasen Jansen, 2:37

285: Austin Sweep, QC, pinned Carter Gibson, 1:35

Section 6AA

DC/Litchfield 34, Monticello 33

Ninth-seeded Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield won its Section 6AA pigtail matchup against No. 8 Monticello at Becker.

The Charging Dragons came in as the No. 9 seed while the Magic were the No. 8 seed.

Becker 65, DC/Litchfield 12

Top-seeded Becker advanced to the section semifinals with a victory over ninth-seeded Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield in Becker.

The Charging Dragons now change their attention to the section individual tournament. That gets underway on Feb. 24-25 back at Becker.

The Bulldogs face Princeton in the semifinals after the No. 4 Tigers knocked off No. 5 Foley 39-26. Elsewhere in the bracket, No. 2 Annandale/Maple Lake beat No. 7 Rocori 42-24. Earlier in the night, Rocori topped No. 10 Spectrum 62-18. Annandale/Maple Lake faces No. 3 St. Francis after the Saints beat No. 6 Big Lake 51-18. Big Lake won a pigtail match over No. 11 Zimmerman, 54-24.