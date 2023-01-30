99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Wrestling roundup: Link takes first for Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield

Prep wrestling report for Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Tate Link takes first place at 182 pounds

WCT.s.wrestling.jpg
Wrestling
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
January 29, 2023 07:35 PM

ORONO — Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield’s Tate Link took first place at 182 pounds on Saturday at the 18-team Orono Invitational.

Link, 25-0, received a first-round bye, then pinned Orono’s John Paul Stark in the quarterfinals and earned a 7-3 decision over Rocori’s Mason Orth in the semifinals. In the championship, he beat Dylan Thomas of Scott West 5-1.

St. Michael-Albertville won the team title with 271 points. D-C/Litchfield finished 11th with 51.5 points.

The Charging Dragons entered three wrestlers in the varsity bracket and all three placed, with Gabe Nelson taking fourth at 126 and Spencer Henke finishing sixth at 220.

“This group did a nice job with some very stiff competition today with the likes of St. Michael-Albertvile, New Prague, Scott West and others,” D-C/Litchfield co-head coach Bryan Clemen said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent wrestling roundup:

Team scoring

(1) St. Michael-Albertville 271 … (2) New Prague 181.5 … (3) Scott West 165 … (4) Eden Prairie 150 … (5) Zumbrota-Mazeppa 136 … (6) Totino-Grace 76 … (7) Lakeville North 72.5 … (8) Mound-Westonka 68.5 … (9) Woodbury 60 … (10) Rocori 52 … (11) Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 51.5 … (12) Eagan 44.5 … (13) Orono 33.5 … (14) Blaine 25 … (15) Bloomington Kennedy 10.5 … (16) Minneapolis Washburn 9.5 … (17) Osseo 5 … (18) Columbia Heights 0

How D-C/Litchfield fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)
126: Gabe Nelson 2-2 (4th place) … 182: Tate Link 3-0 (1st place) … 220: Spencer Henke 3-2 (6th place)

Les Tlustos Invite

Quad County’s five wrestlers placed in the 15-team the Les Tlustos Invitational in Brookings, South Dakota.

Leading the way were Jasen Jansen at 220 pounds and Austin Sweep at 285, who each placed third. Nolan Hildahl at 170 and Hunter Ridler at 182 each placed fifth. Owen Cherveny was seventh at 160.

Quad County finished 12th with 72 points. Pierre, S.D., won the event with 287.5 points.

Team scoring

(1) Pierre (S.D.) 287.5 … (2) West Central 172.5 … (3) Canby 169 … (4) Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 163.5 … (5) Brookings (S.D.) 144.5 … (6) Rapid City (S.D.) Central 99 … (7) Sioux Falls (S.D.) Lincoln 96.5 … (8) Madison (S.D.) and Mitchell (S.D.) 85 … (10) Harrisburg (S.D.) 79 … (11) Milbank (S.D.) 73 … (12) Quad County 72 … (13) Sioux Falls (S.D.) Washington 49 … (14) Flandreau (S.D.) 47 … (15) Dell Rapids (S.D.) 32

How Quad County fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)
132: Tarrick Rupp 1-2 (did not place) … 138: Gage Wilke 1-2 (DNP) … 145: Gage Corner (1-2 (DNP) … 152: Ivan Barrera 0-2 (DNP) … 160: Owen Cherveny 1-2 (7th place) … 170: Nolan Hildahl 2-2 (5th place) … 182: Hunter Ridler 3-2 (5th place) …  220: Jasen Jansen 3-2 (3rd place) … 285: Austin Sweep 4-1 (3rd place)

What To Read Next
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 001.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Willmar Cardinals see their season end at St. Cloud Tech
March 07, 2023 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
KMS sophomore Madelynn Luft, 30, puts up a shot in the post during the Section 6A-South championship game against Hancock on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood.
Prep
Girls basketball: Owls crank up the ‘D’ to slow down the KMS Fighting Saints
March 07, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BOLD vs. New Ulm Cathedral, 030723.001.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Runs rule for the BOLD Warriors, 59-43
March 07, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Warriors drop two to Owens College
March 07, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
0-REAL GAME WINNING SHOT-DSC_2705.JPG
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey - March 8, 2023
March 07, 2023 05:20 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report