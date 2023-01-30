Wrestling roundup: Link takes first for Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield

ORONO — Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield’s Tate Link took first place at 182 pounds on Saturday at the 18-team Orono Invitational.

Link, 25-0, received a first-round bye, then pinned Orono’s John Paul Stark in the quarterfinals and earned a 7-3 decision over Rocori’s Mason Orth in the semifinals. In the championship, he beat Dylan Thomas of Scott West 5-1.

St. Michael-Albertville won the team title with 271 points. D-C/Litchfield finished 11th with 51.5 points.

The Charging Dragons entered three wrestlers in the varsity bracket and all three placed, with Gabe Nelson taking fourth at 126 and Spencer Henke finishing sixth at 220.

“This group did a nice job with some very stiff competition today with the likes of St. Michael-Albertvile, New Prague, Scott West and others,” D-C/Litchfield co-head coach Bryan Clemen said.

Team scoring

(1) St. Michael-Albertville 271 … (2) New Prague 181.5 … (3) Scott West 165 … (4) Eden Prairie 150 … (5) Zumbrota-Mazeppa 136 … (6) Totino-Grace 76 … (7) Lakeville North 72.5 … (8) Mound-Westonka 68.5 … (9) Woodbury 60 … (10) Rocori 52 … (11) Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 51.5 … (12) Eagan 44.5 … (13) Orono 33.5 … (14) Blaine 25 … (15) Bloomington Kennedy 10.5 … (16) Minneapolis Washburn 9.5 … (17) Osseo 5 … (18) Columbia Heights 0

How D-C/Litchfield fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

126: Gabe Nelson 2-2 (4th place) … 182: Tate Link 3-0 (1st place) … 220: Spencer Henke 3-2 (6th place)

Les Tlustos Invite

Quad County’s five wrestlers placed in the 15-team the Les Tlustos Invitational in Brookings, South Dakota.

Leading the way were Jasen Jansen at 220 pounds and Austin Sweep at 285, who each placed third. Nolan Hildahl at 170 and Hunter Ridler at 182 each placed fifth. Owen Cherveny was seventh at 160.

Quad County finished 12th with 72 points. Pierre, S.D., won the event with 287.5 points.

Team scoring

(1) Pierre (S.D.) 287.5 … (2) West Central 172.5 … (3) Canby 169 … (4) Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 163.5 … (5) Brookings (S.D.) 144.5 … (6) Rapid City (S.D.) Central 99 … (7) Sioux Falls (S.D.) Lincoln 96.5 … (8) Madison (S.D.) and Mitchell (S.D.) 85 … (10) Harrisburg (S.D.) 79 … (11) Milbank (S.D.) 73 … (12) Quad County 72 … (13) Sioux Falls (S.D.) Washington 49 … (14) Flandreau (S.D.) 47 … (15) Dell Rapids (S.D.) 32

How Quad County fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

132: Tarrick Rupp 1-2 (did not place) … 138: Gage Wilke 1-2 (DNP) … 145: Gage Corner (1-2 (DNP) … 152: Ivan Barrera 0-2 (DNP) … 160: Owen Cherveny 1-2 (7th place) … 170: Nolan Hildahl 2-2 (5th place) … 182: Hunter Ridler 3-2 (5th place) … 220: Jasen Jansen 3-2 (3rd place) … 285: Austin Sweep 4-1 (3rd place)