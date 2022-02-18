Wrestling roundup: No. 1 BBE blasts Benson 77-6 in Section 5A

BELGRADE — The Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa wrestling team cruised into the Section 5A team tournament semifinals Thursday with a 77-6 victory over Benson.

BBE, the section’s top seed and ranked No. 1 in Class A, easily beat eighth-seeded Benson in the quarterfinals.

BBE wrestles fourth-seeded Minneota at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Benson in the 5A semifinals. The winner advances to the championship match at 2:30 p.m. in Benson. At stake is a berth in the state team tournament in St. Paul.

106: Louie Tensen, BBE, pinned Max Nygaard, 2:48

113: Brett DeRoo, BBE, pinned Ed Wah, 2:46

120: Ethan Mueller, pinned Darin Hippe, 3:59

126: Ryan Jensen, BBE, won by forfeit

132: Walker Bents, BBE, won by forfeit

138: Wyatt Engen, BBE, pinned Alex Whitcup, 3:08

145: Tanner Viessman, BBe pinned Derek Johnson, :39

152: Blaine Fischer, BBE, pinned Nick Bolduc, 3:54

160: Maximus Hanson, BBE, pinned Preston McGee, 3:57

170: Evan Young, BBE, won by forfeit

182: Carson Gilbert, BBE, tech fall over AJ Klassen, 4:02 (17-2)

195: Thomas Dineen, Ben, pinned Talen Kampsen, 4:00

220: Ethan Spanier, BBE, pinned Johnny Kobberman, 2:29

285: Bryce Feuerhake, BBE, won by forfeit

Benson 53, BOLD 20

Eighth-seeded Benson advanced from the first round of the Section 5A tournament by beating ninth-seeded BOLD at Belgrade.

The Braves recorded wins on the mat from Ed Wah at 113 pounds, Alex Whitcup at 138 and Preston McGee at 160 while also benefiting from six forfeits.

BOLD’s winners on the mat included Brady Kiecker at 126, Trey Zamarron at 132, Austin Kiecker at 145 and Connor Plumley at 170.

106: Max Nelson, Ben, won by forfeit

113: Ed Wah, Ben, pinned Tanner Kautz, :55

120: Darin Hippe, Ben, won by forfeit

126: Brady Kiecker, BOLD pinned Mu Tah Wah, 2:09

132: Trey Zamarron, BOLD, pinned Dylan Axman, 2:00

138: Alex Whitcup, Ben, pinned Gavin Hammerschmidt, 3:15

145: Austin Kiecker, BOLD, dec. Jaden Zimmerman, 7-2

152: Nick Bolduc, Ben, won by forfeit

160: Preston McGee, Ben, pinned Hayden Edwards, :40

170: Connor Plumley, BOLD tech fall over Tyler Stewart, 6:00 (16-0)

182: AJ Klassen, Ben, won by forfeit

195: Thomas Dineen, Ben, won by forfeit

220: Johnny Kobberman, Ben, won by forfeit

285: Double forfeit

Minneota 51, KMS 15

Fourth-seeded Minneota defeated fifth-seeded Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in the Section 5A quarterfinal match at Belgrade.

ACGC 53, Paynesville 10

Second-seeded Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City knocked off seventh-seeded Paynesville in the quarterfinals of the Section 5A team tournament at Grove City.

Paynesville advanced by forfeit over No. 10 Ortonville.

ACGC wrestles third-seeded Minnewaska in the Section 5A semifinals at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Benson.

Minnewaska 38,Canby 27

Third-seeded Minnewaska beat No. 6 Canby in a quarterfinal match of the Section 5A team tournament at Grove City.

Section 3AA-North

Hutchinson 60, NLS 9

Top-seeed Hutchinson knocked New London-Spicer out of the Section 3AA-North team playoffs with the victory at Hutchinson.

NLS was the fourth seed.

The Wildcats got victories from Luke Ruter at 132 and Brody Duke at 182.

Hutchinson wrestles Morris Area/Hancock Area/Chokio-Alberta at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Fairmont in the Section semifinals.

In the south half of 3AA, it’s Fairmont/MC wrestling New Ulm in the semifinals at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The semifinal winners advance to the final at 2:30 p.m. in Fairmont.

In the first round, No. 4 Worthington beat No. 5 Redwood Valley 39-37. Fairmont/MCW then beat Worthington 56-15. And, third-seeded New Ulm beat No. 6 Windom/Mountain Lake 53-24. New Ulm then surprised No. 2 Marshall,3 2-29.

106: Logan Schwanz, H, pinned Isaiah Nelson, 5:07

113: Max Martin, H, pinned Holton Hanson, :27

120: Radon Bipes, H, won by forfeit

126: Cody Tews, H, dec. Caleb Nelson, 9-6

132: Luke Ruter, NLS, pinned Mark Resbeck, :18

138: Treyton Card, H, dec. Everett Halvorson, 6-1

145: Luke Hoag, H, pinned Adam Sandau, 5:11

152: Jay Rickertsen, H, pinned Brody Lien, 4:55

160: Camden Kron, H, dec. Reid Holmquist, 5-3

170: Eddie Tristan, H, dec. Grant Hubbard, 8-6

182: Brody Duke, NLS, dec. Riley Gill, 8-6

195: Brady Andersen, H, pinned Sam Gabrielson, :33

220: Evan Peirce, H, pinned Payton Mies, :49

285: Hayden VanderVoort, H, pinned Marshel Johnson, 3:17

NLS 55, Quad County 15

Fourth-seeded New London-Spicer defeated No. 5 Quad County in the Section 3AA-North playoffs at Hutchinson.

Wildcats recording pins were: Isaiah Nelson at 106 pounds, Holton Hanson at 113, Luke Ruter at 132, Everett Halvorson at 138, Payton Meis at 220 and Marshel Johnson at 285.

106: Isaiah Nelson, NLS, pinned Dane Hildahl, :55

113: Holton Hanson, NLS, pinned Griffin Howard, 3:21

120: Tarrick Rupp, QC, dec Cale Nelson, 10-4

126: Blaine Carroll, QC, won by forfeit

132: Luke Ruter, NLS, pinned James Hardin, :20

138: Everett Halvorson, NLS, pinned Gage Corner, 1:59

145: Javier Jackson, QC, dec Adam Sandau, 3-2

152: Brody Lien, NLS, won by forfeit

160: Nolan Hildahl, QC, dec Reid Holmquist, 6-5

170: Grant Hubbard, NLS, won by forfeit

182: Brody Duke, NLS, major dec Hunter Ridler, 9-1

195: Sam Gabrielson, NLS, dec. Jacob Savig, 9-5

220: Payton Meis, NLS, pinned Easton Jaenisch, :40

285: Marshel Johnson, NLS, pinned Austin Sweep, 4:28

MAHACA 39, United 26

Third-seeded Morris Area/Hancock Area/Chokio-Alberta beat second-seeded Team United in the Section 3AA-North team tournament at Hutchinson.

United is a co-op of Dawson-Boyd, Lac qui Parle Valley and Montevideo.

106: Tyce Anderson, M, major dec Ben Gunlogson, 14-2

113: Grayson Gibson, M, dec. Kameron Sather, 14-10

120: Daniel Gunlogson, U, pinned Alex Sperr, 5:46

126: Dallas Walton, M, dec. Zander Clausen, 3-1

132: Andrew Marty, M, dec. Ethan Moravetz, 4-1

138: Ethan Lebrija, M, pinned Isaac Moravetz, 3:54

145: Caden Rose, M, tech fall over Tyler Schickedanz, 2:00 (17-2)

152: Davin Rose, M, pinned Noah Meyer, 1:40

160: Dain Mortenson, U, major dec. Hunter Massner, 24-13

170: Avery Wittnebel, U, major dec. Dain Schroeder, 17-9

182: Holt Larson, U, pinned Noah Amundson, 4:52

195: Hunter Gibson, M, pinned Landon Olson, 2:41

220: Keaton Haas, U, pinned Brock Marty, :29

285: Levi Kellenberger, M, dec. Zach DeBeer, 2-0 (OT)

Section 6AA

D-C/Litchfield 44, Foley 25

Fourth-seeded Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield knocked fifth-seeded Foley out of the Section 6AA team tournament with the victory at Litchfield.

D-C/Litch wrestles top-seeded Becker at 6 p.m. Friday in Big Lake in the section semifinals. The final takes place at about 8 p.m. At stake is a berth in the state Class AA team tournament in St. Paul.

The other section semifinal features No. 2 Big Lake vs. No. 3 Annandale/Maple Lake at 6 p.m. Friday in Big Lake.

In the first round Thursday,

No. 8 Rocori beat No. 9 Monticello 36-34. The Spartans then lost to top-seeded Becker, 47-12 in Becker.

Foley beat No. 12 Spectrum to advance to its match with the Charging Dragons in Litchfield.

No. 7 Princeton knocked off No. 10 Zimmerman 60-17 in the first round at Big Lake. The Tigers then lost to the Hornets 58-12 in the quarterfinals in Big Lake.

And, No. 6 St. Francis beat No. 11 Sauk Rapids 68-8 in the first round at Maple Lake. Annandale/Maple Lake then beat St. Francis, 51-16.

