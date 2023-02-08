Wrestling roundup: Seniors shine for Willmar

WILLMAR — With a pair of home meets to close out the regular season, the Willmar wrestling team cruised to a pair of wins on Senior Night.

The Cardinals’ seniors went a combined 5-1 as the team picked up wins over Moorhead (59-18) and Perham (39-18) at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School.

“It’s exciting to be finishing the regular season at home; it’s nice to be back at the high school,” said Willmar head coach Ed Oehlers.

“We talked about being crisp, being focused, using this to gear up for the section. We’re even using this to fine-tune things like how we are on the bench … all the small things, not just wrestling.”

Willmar junior Isaac Zelaya-Velasquez, left, goes for a fall on Moorhead's Aadyn Hestbeck during their 152-pound match on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Braeden Erickson had two first-period falls at 170 pounds. He beat Moorhead’s Ron Addo (1 minute, 8 seconds) and Perham’s Calvin Berry (1:21).

Mattix Swanson came back to wrestling this season after previously playing basketball. Competing at 160, Swanson pinned the Spuds’ Draeden Prosby in 1:43. He followed that with a 7-2 decision over the Yellowjackets’ Trystan Larson.

“Mattix has wrestled before and he’s a competitor,” Oehlers said. “He’s goofy, but he also has intensity; he likes to compete.”

Willmar sophomore Steven Cruze, left, takes down Moorhead's Ron Addo during their 182-pound match on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Zander Miska was the final senior for the Cardinals at 220. He pinned Moorhead’s Ashton Spieker in 3:58.

“(The upper weights) have really progressed on some of their techniques, their moves and what works for them,” Oehlers said. “They’ve built their confidence in the last month of competing and practice. You can see it coming through.”

Cavin Carlson (120), Ivan Mares (126), Sully Anez (132), Conlan Carlson (138) and Isaac Zelaya-Velasquez (152) also went 2-0 for the Cardinals.

Willmar concludes the regular season with another home triangular at 5 p.m. Thursday. The Cardinals go for their 10th consecutive undefeated conference season when they host Central Lakes Conference rivals Alexandria and Sauk Rapids.

Willmar sophomore Sully Anez, top, cradles Moorhead's Azhar Salih during their 132-pound match on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Willmar triangular

Willmar 59, Moorhead 18

106: Dane Ellingsberg, M, dec Wyatt Cruze, 4-0

113: Michael Jenkins, M, pinned Lawson Anez, 3:02

120: Cavin Carlson, W, pinned Croix Mongeau, 1:20

126: Ivan Mares, W, tech fall Dalton Humenuik, 17-2

132: Sully Anez, W, pinned Azhar Salih, 0:37

138: Conlan Carlson, W, pinned Will Borud, 1:13

145: Tristin Sundet, M, dec Cameren Champagne, 12-11

152: Isaac Zelaya-Velasquez, W, pinned Aadyn Hestbeck, 3:06

160: Mattix Swanson, W, pinned Draeden Prosby, 1:43

170: Braeden Erickson, W, pinned Ron Addo, 1:08

182: Steven Cruze, W, pinned Jack Olstad, 3:03

195: Ramero Trevino, W, pinned Heaton Hall, 2:54

220: Zander Miska, W, pinned Ashton Spieker, 3:58

285: Jake Erdmann, M, pinned Daunte Castellano, 1:47

Willmar 39, Perham 18

106: Dresden Wegscheid, P, dec Wyatt Cruze, 5-3

113: Lawson Anez, W, pinned Chevy Herron, 1:32

120: Cavin Carlson, W, pinned Isaac Adams, 3:07

126: Ivan Mares, W, dec Tiegan Detloff, 3-2

132: Sully Anez, W, Chandler Michelson, 8-6

138: Conlan Carlson, W, pinned Nick Peters, 1:57

145: Cameren Champagne, W, dec Carson Byer, 4-1

152: Isaac Zelaya-Velasquez, W, dec Kaden Felt, 6-5

160: Mattix Swanson, W, dec Trystan Larson, 7-2

170: Braeden Erickson, W, pinned Calvin Berry, 1:21

182: Braylan Rach, P, dec Steven Cruze, 10-4

195: Hudson Hackel, P, dec Ramero Trevino, 4-3

220: Rorey Lindquist, P, dec Zander Miska, 4-3

285: Jaxon Vetsch, P, pinned Daunte Castellano, 2:42

Dual meet

BBE 41, LPGE/B 23

Nabbing four pins in the dual meet, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa beat Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville at Belgrade.

Ryan Jensen and Wyatt Engen had back-to-back falls for the Jaguars at 132 and 138 pounds. Maximus Hanson got a pin in 1:22 at 170. Ethan Spanier got an even quicker fall in 26 seconds at 220.

Brett DeRoo and Tanner Viessman had consecutive major decisions for BBE at 145 and 152.

106: Aiden Mueller, BBE, dec Brodie Pachan, 8-6 (OT)

113: Hunter Katterhagen, L, dec Noah Welte, 5-0

120: Logan Thom, L, pinned Elliot Spanier, 1:07

126: Colby Twardowski, L, pinned Louie Tensen, 5:18

132: Ryan Jensen, BBE, pinned Justin Houdek, 3:36

138: Wyatt Engen, BBE, pinned Gavin Albers, 4:56

145: Brett DeRoo, BBE, maj dec Connor Flan, 9-1

152: Tanner Viessman, BBE, maj dec Paul Stacey, 14-0

160: Tucker Zigan, L, maj dec Hunter Laage, 8-0

170: Maximus Hanson, BBE, pinned Nathan Bitz, 1:22

182: Carson Gilbert, BBE, dec Tate Twardowski, 3-2 (OT)

195: Andre Recknor, L, maj dec Talen Kampsen, 12-3

220: Ethan Spanier, BBE, pinned Ethan Meyer, 0:26

285: Harley Weber, BBE, dec Alex Line, 6-0