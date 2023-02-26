Wrestling roundup: Six Willmar Cardinals are set for the state tournament

ST. CLOUD — Six Willmar Cardinal wrestlers locked up state berths on Saturday.

The Cardinals had three champions and three runners-up in the Section 8AAA individual championships at St. Cloud Tech High School.

Twelve of Willmar’s 14 wrestlers medaled.

Cavin Carlson, Conlan Carlson and Braeden Erickson claimed section championships.

Cavin made state at 120 pounds after pinning Bemidji’s Gavin Osborn in the championship in 2 minutes, 43 seconds. It’ll be the freshman’s second state tournament after not placing last season at 106.

Conlan is headed to state for the fourth time after taking first at 138. He qualified after a 21-6 tech fall in the finals over Brainerd’s Isaiah Germann. Conlan has medaled at state twice, placing second at 126 last season and taking fifth at 113 in 2021.

Erickson, a senior, made the individual tournament for the first time since making it as an eighth-grader in 2019. He won the 170 championship with a 10-0 major decision against Little Falls’ Ryan Kloeckl.

Sully Anez (132), Steven Cruze (182) and Zander Miska (195) are also going as individuals following second-place finishes. Anez is going to his third state tournament after winning a 5-4 decision over Little Falls’ Joey Wilczek in a true second-place match. Cruze and Miska make their solo state debuts.

Lawson Anez (113), Cameren Champagne (145) and Mattix Swanson (160) all placed third for the Cardinals. Wyatt Cruze (106), Ivan Mares (126) and Daunte Castellano (285) took fourth.

Willmar’s state trip begins at 9 a.m. Thursday for the Class AAA state team tournament. The Cardinals are unseeded and open with third-seeded Hastings.

The two-day state individual tournament runs Friday and Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. All three days are at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Section 8AAA

State qualifiers in BOLD

How Willmar fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Wyatt Cruze, 2-2, fourth … 113: Lawson Anez, 3-2, third … 120: Cavin Carlson, 2-0, first … 126: Ivan Mares, 2-2, fourth … 132: Sully Anez, 2-1, second … 138: Conlan Carlson, 3-0, first … 145: Cameren Champagne, 2-2, third … 152: Will Chavez, 0-2 … 160: Mattix Swanson, 3-2, third … 170: Braeden Erickson, 2-0, first … 182: Steven Cruze, 2-1, second … 195: Zander Miska, 2-1, second … 220: Finley Donelan, 0-2 … 285: Daunte Castellano, 2-2, fourth

Section 3AA

Along with winning the section team title, Team United — Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo — is sending seven individuals following the Section 3AA championship at Morris High School.

Daniel Gunlogson (126), Holt Larson (170) and Brady Rhode (285) were all section champions for United. Gunlogson clinched his bracket with a 3-0 decision against Fairmont/Martin County West’s Rylan Cutler. Larson was a section champion following a 10-6 decision against Marshall’s Tucker Fiene. Rhode capped off his day with a 14-1 major decision over New Ulm’s Evan Thompson.

Ben Gunlogson (106), Kameron Sather (132), Zander Clausen (138) and Parker Bothun (195) are also state-bound for United after placing second.

United is unseeded in the Class AA team tournament and faces third-seeded Kasson-Mantorville in the quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Thursday.

New London-Spicer’s Isaiah Nelson is going to state. He finished in second place at 113. Wrestling a true second-place match, Nelson secured a state spot with a fall in 3:17 over Redwood Valley’s Gavin Brandt.

State qualifiers in BOLD

How DB/LQPV/Montevideo fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Ben Gunlogson, 4-1, second … 113: Gavin Mortenson, 1-2 … 120: Holland Schacherer, 3-2, fifth … 126: Daniel Gunlogson, 3-0, first … 132: Kameron Sather, 3-1, second … 138: Zander Clausen, 3-1, second … 145: Adrian Norman, 0-2 … 152: Ethan Moravetz, 1-3, sixth … 160: Noah Meyer, Noah Meyer, 3-3, sixth … 170: Holt Larson, 4-0, first … 182: Mason Pederson, 0-2 … 195: Parker Bothun, 3-1, second … 220: Zach DeBeer, 2-2, fourth … 285: Brady Rhode, 3-0, first

How NLS fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Andrew Sandau, 1-2 … 113: Isaiah Nelson, 4-1, second … 120: Holton Hanson, 2-2, fourth … 126: Carson Nelson, 1-3, sixth … 132: Caleb Nelson, 3-2, fourth … 138: Alex Meis, 0-2 … 145: Everett Halvorson, 3-1, third … 152: Adam Sandau, 3-2, fourth … 160: Brock Buffington, 1-2 … 170: Reid Holmquist, 1-2 … 182: Brody Duke, 2-2, fourth … 195: Carson McCain, 3-2, third … 220: Payton Meis, 0-2 … 285: Lucas Swenson, 0-2

How Quad County fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Mario Gradillas, 1-2 … 113: Colton Baumgartner, 0-2 … 132: Tarrick Rupp, 0-2 … 138: Gage Wilke, 0-2 … 152: Ivan Barrera, 0-2 … 160: Owen Cherveny, 0-2 … 170: Nolan Hildahl, 3-2, fourth … 182: Hunter Ridler, 2-3, sixth … 195: Jacob Savig, 2-2, fourth … 220: Jasen Jansen, 3-2, fifth … 285: Austin Sweep, 3-1, third

Section 5A

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa is sending six to the Class A state individual tournament following the Section 5A championships at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood.

Three Jaguars — Ryan Jensen (132), Wyatt Engen (138) and Maximus Hanson (170) — are section champions. Jensen pinned Canby’s Sam Drietz in the first period in the 132 championship. Engen followed up a 4-3 decision over Canby’s Lane Fink to win at 138. Hanson is the 170 champion after a 15-0 tech fall against Canby’s Nick Wagner.

Hunter Laage (160), Carson Gilbert (182) and Ethan Spanier (220) are also headed to state for BBE after finishing second at their respective weights.

The Jaguars are also in the Class A state team tournament. They are the No. 3 seed and open state at 9 a.m. Thursday against unseeded Medford.

Benson senior Thomas Dineen is back at state. His record is 45-0 after a 17-2 tech fall over Paynesville’s Seth Vearrier in the 195 finals. Dineen competes for his third straight state championship.

Another defending state champion heading back to St. Paul is Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg’s Trey Gunderson. The Fighting Saints freshman pinned Minnewaska’s Chase Smith at 1:44 to win the 120 championship and improve his record to 51-0. Teammate Jett Olson is also going to state after placing second at 145. They’ll be joined at state by Adamaris Chable Rodriguez, who qualified in the girls state tournament at 152.

Paynesville is sending three to state. Peyton Hemmesch (182) and Spencer Eisenbraun (285) are both section champions while Roman Roberg (106) was a runner-up.

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City’s Jevon Williams (160) and Terrell Renne (220) claimed state spots after finishing in first place. BOLD’s Kiecker brothers — Austin (152) and Brady (126) — are also state bound. Austin finished in first and Brady was the runner-up at his weight class. Minnewaska is sending two to state after Miles Wildman won at 106 and Smith was runner-up at 120.

State qualifiers in BOLD

How ACGC fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Logan Holien, 1-2 … 126: Luke Garvick, 2-3, sixth … 132: Joseph Sherwood, 1-3, sixth … 138: Edwyn Gonzalez, 2-2, fifth … 145: Brody Straumann, 2-2, fifth … 160: Jevon Williams, 3-0, first … 170: Isaiah Renne, 3-1, third … 182: Vince Lee, 0-2 … 195: Charlie Jones, 1-2 … 220: Terrell Renne, 3-0, first … 285: Juan Cardenas, 0-3, sixth

How BBE fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Aiden Mueller, 1-3, sixth … 113: Noah Welte, 0-3, sixth … 120: Louie Tensen, 2-2, fourth … 126: Elliot Spanier, 0-2 … 132: Ryan Jensen, 3-0, first … 138: Wyatt Engen, 3-0, first … 145: Tanner Viessman, 3-1, third … 152: Ethan Mueller, 2-2, fourth … 160: Hunter Laage, 2-1, second … 170: Maximus Hanson, 3-0, first … 182: Carson Gilbert, 2-1, second … 195: Talen Kampsen, 2-2, fifth … 220: Ethan Spanier, 1-1, second … 285: Harley Weber, 3-1, third

How Benson fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Gavin Olson, 2-2, fifth … 113: Max Nygaard, 3-1, third … 120: Ed Wah, 0-2 … 126: Darin Hippe, 2-2, fourth … 138: Tanner Nelson, 0-2 … 160: Alex Whitcup, 1-2 … 170: Tyler Stewart, 0-2 … 182: AJ Klassen, 2-3, sixth … 195: Thomas Dineen, 3-0, first … 220: Jack Storlien, 1-2, fifth … 285: Johnny Kobberman, 2-2, fourthHow BOLD faredKey: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)126: Brady Kiecker, 2-1, second … 138: Trey Zamarron, 0-2 … 145: Gavin Hammerschmidt, 0-2 … 152: Austin Kiecker, 2-0, first … 160: Elijah Swenson, 1-2 … 170: Stevie McMath, 2-3, sixth … 182: Tate Sheehan, 1-2 … 195: Hayden Edwards, 1-2

How KMS fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Colton Noble, 3-1, third … 113: Cole Froehlich, 2-2, fourth … 120: Trey Gunderson, 3-0, first … 126: Shane Froehlich, 0-2 … 132: Taytan Nielsen, 2-2, fourth … 138: Noah Johnson, 1-3, sixth … 145: Jett Olson, 2-1, second … 160: Luke Froehlich, 2-2, fifth … 170: Aaron Jones, 2-2, fifth … 182: Collin Johnson, 2-2, fifth … 195: Masyn Olson, 2-2, fourth … 220: Owen Kidrowski, 3-1, third … 285: Jason Jones, 2-2, fifth

How Minnewaska fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Miles Wildman, 3-0, first… 120: Chase Smith, 2-1, second … 126: Isaiah Rosario, 3-2, fifth … 132: Mason Schiffler, 2-2, fifth … 138: Nick Ankeny, 3-1, third … 145: Jayce Kovarik, 2-2, fourth … 152: Nathan Dell, 1-2, fifth … 160: Myles Reichmann, 3-1, third … 170: Xander Johnson, 0-2 … 182: Chase Boelke, 2-2, third … 220: Noah Jensen, 2-2, fourth

How Paynesville fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Roman Roberg, 2-1, second … 113: Devon Schmidt, Devon Schmidt, 1-2, fifth … 120: Mason McNab, 3-1, third … 126: Preston Welling, 0-2 … 132: Daniel Flint, 0-2 … 138: Brayden Kierstead-Hahn, 2-2 … 145: Mitchell Blonigen, 1-2 … 152: Jose Anaya, 3-1, third … 170: Aaron Mages, 2-2, fourth … 182: Peyton Hemmesch, 3-0, first … 195: Seth Vearrier, 2-2, third … 220: Sam Brick, 0-2 … 285: Spencer Eisenbraun, 2-0, first

Section 6AA

Tate Link and Victor Franco will represent Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield at the state tournament after Day 2 of the Section 6AA championships at Becker High School.

Link went 3-0 and won the 182 bracket. In the championship, he beat Big Lake’s Jonathon Murphy in a 9-7 decision. Link enters the Class AA state tournament with a 31-0 record.

Franco clinched a state spot after finishing runner-up at 120. He finished the tournament with a 2-1 record. In the final, he lost to St. Francis’ Tegan Sherk in a 14-5 major decision.

State qualifiers in BOLD

How D-C/Litchfield fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Sullivan Decker, 0-2 … 113: Anton Cox, 0-2 … 120: Victor Franco, 3-1, second … 126: Gabe Nelson, 2-2, fourth … 132: Anthony Briseno, 1-2 … 138: Isaac Stead, 0-2 … 145: Branden Aho, 0-2 … 160: Chase Housman, 2-2 … 170: Deagan Weatherholt, 0-2 … 182: Tate Link, 3-0, first … 195: Logan Sander, 0-2 … 220: Spencer Henke, 2-2, third … 285: Luis Serrato, 3-2, fifth

