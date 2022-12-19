6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Wrestling roundup: Sully Anez, Conlan Carlson, Braeden Erickson pace Willmar Cardinals in huge tournament

Cardinals place 22nd at MatBoss Christmas Tournament in Rochester

WCT.s.wrestling.jpg
Wrestling
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
December 18, 2022 06:34 PM

ROCHESTER — The Willmar wrestling team finished in 22nd place at the two-day 2022 MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament Friday and Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center.

Three Cardinals — Sully Anez, Conlan Carlson and Braeden Erickson — finished in a team-high seventh place. Anez was 3-2 at 132 pounds. Carslon was 3-2 at 138 and Erickson was 2-2 at 170.

Ivan Mares also finished in the top 10, placing 10th at 126.

Simley won with a team score of 485, followed by St. Michael-Albertville’s 467.5 and Hastings’ 430.

Willmar is off until Thursday, Jan. 5. The Cardinals compete in a triangular in Melrose against MAHACA and Sauk Centre/Melrose.

MatBoss Christmas Tournament

Team scoring
(1) Simley 485 … (2) St. Michael-Albertville 467.5 … (3) Hastings 430 … (4) Kaukauna, Wis. 408 … (5) New Prague 371.5 … (6) Eden Prairie 325.5 … (7) Kasson-Mantorville 318.5 … (8) Wayzata 307.5 … (9) Luxemburg-Casco, Wis. 289.5 … (10) Stillwater 273.5 … (11) Waconia 271.5 … (12) Apple Valley 240 … (13) West Bend, Wis. 236.5 … (14t) Lakeville North, Scott West and St. Francis 231 … (17) Shakopee 228.5 … (18) Forest Lake 225 … (19) Albert Lea 221 … (20) Anoka 204 … (21) Rochester Mayo 203.5 … (22) Willmar 193.5 … (23) Farmington 176.5 … (24) Mound-Westonka 174.5 … (25) Cambridge-Isanti 171.5 … (26) Holmen, Wis. 167 … (27) Park of Cottage Grove 146.5 … (28) Totino-Grace 122.5 … (29) Homestead, Wis. 119 … (30) Byron 99 … (31) Prior Lake 88 … (32) Minnetonka 69.5 … (33) Mahtomedi 51 … (34) Brandon, S.D. 0

How Willmar fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106:Wyatt Cruze, 1-3, 23rd … 113: Carson Eichhorst, 1-3, 22nd … 120: Cavin Carlson, 3-1, ninth … 126: Ivan Mares, 2-2, 10th … 132: Sully Anez, 3-2, seventh … 138: Conlan Carlson, 3-2, seventh … 145: Cameren Champagne, 2-3, 14th … 170: Braeden Erickson, 2-2, seventh … 182: Steven Cruze, 2-2 … 195: Zander Miska, 1-3, 23rd … 220: Finley Donelan, 0-3

Recent wrestling roundup:

Redwood River Riot

Team United — Dawson-Boyd, Lac qui Parle Valley and Montevideo — won the 35-team Redwood River Riot in Redwood Falls with 147 points.

The tournament went from a two-day event to a one-day tournament due to inclement weather on Friday.

United beat Holdingford (137.5) and Marshall (128).

Ben Gunlogson won the 106-pound championship for United. Daniel Gunlogson (126) and Brady Rhode (285) each placed second.

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg’s Trey Gunderson (120) and BOLD’s Austin Kiecker (152) won their weight classes.

Five area girls also competed at the Redwood River Riot. Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield’s Carmen Lopez finished second at 132 while BOLD’s Ava Kiecker was third at 107.

Team scoring

(1) Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo United 147 … (2) Holdingford 137.5 … (3) Marshall 128 … (4) Fairmont/Martin County West 127 … (5) St. Peter 114 … (6) MAHACA 106 … (7) Tri-City United 105 … (8) Rocori 100 (9) Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove 88 … (10t) Canby and New Ulm 76 … (12) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 74 … (13) New London-Spicer 73.5 … (14t) Faribault and Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 72 … (16) Maple Grove 71.5 … (17) Blue Earth 65 … (18) Sibley East 64.5 … (19) Mankato West 55 … (20) Wabasso 49 … (21) Edina 48.5 … (22) Maple River/United South Central 47 … (23) Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 45 … (24) Sauk Rapids 42 … (25) Windom/Mountain Lake 41 … (26) New Richland-H-E-G 39 … (27) BOLD 34 … (28t) LeSueur-Henderson and Red Rock Central 32 … (30) Redwood Valley 28 … (31) Fulda/Murray County Central 27.5 … (32) Sartell 27 … (33) St. James 22 … (34) Madelia/Truman/Martin Luther 12 … (35) Worthington 7 

How United fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)106: Ben Gunlogson, 4-0, first … 120: Tygan Long, 0-2 … 126: Daniel Gunlogson, 3-1, second … 132: Zander Clausen, 4-1, fifth … 138: Kameron Sather, 3-2, seventh … 145: Adrian Norman, 0-2 … 152: Gabe Lowry, 0-2 … 160: Ethan Moravetz, 3-1 … 170: Holt Larson, 3-1, third … 182: Mason Pederson, 0-2 … 195: Parker Bothun, 2-2, fourth … 220: Zach DeBeer, 4-1 … 285: Brady Rhode, 3-1, second

How ACGC fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

132: Levi Nelson, 0-2 … 138: Edwyn Gonzalez, 3-1, second … 160: Jevon Williams, 3-2, sixth … 170: Ethan Whitcomb, 2-1 … 182: Isaiah Renne, 3-1, second … 220: Terrell Renne, 3-2, sixth

How NLS fared
Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Andrew Sandau, 2-3, eighth … 120: Isaiah Nelson, 0-2 … 126: Holton Hanson, 1-3, eighth … 132: Caleb Nelson, 0-3 … 145: Everett Halvorson, 1-2 … 152: Adam Sandau, 0-3 … 160: Luke Knudsen, 3-1, third … 170: Reid Holmquist, 3-2 … 182: Brody Duke, 2-2 … 195: Carson McCain, 1-2 … 220: Payton Meis, 1-2 … 285: Marshel Johnson, 3-1, third … 107 Girls: DD Riza 1-3, sixth

How KMS fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Colton Noble, 2-2, seventh … 113: Cole Froehlich, 0-2 … 120: Trey Gunderson, 4-0, first … 138: Noah Johnson, 0-2 … 145: Tanner Wilts, 0-2 … 152: Jett Olson, 3-2, sixth … 160: Luke Forehlich, 1-2 … 170: Aaron Jones, 2-2 … 195: Masyn Olson, 1-2 … 220: Owen Kidrowski, 1-2 … 285: Jason Jones, 2-2, sixth … 107 Girls: Tianna Chable Rodriguez, 0-2, seventh … 165 Girls: Adamaris Chable Rodriguez, 1-2, fourth

How D-C/Litchfield fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

132: Gabe Nelson, 2-2, seventh … 145: Isaac Stead, 0-2 … 152: Monte Gillman, 2-3, eighth … 160: Chase Housman, 3-1 … 170: Jake Decker, 1-2… 182: Ryan Schoenherr, 1-2 … 220: Spencer Henke, 2-2, fourth … 132 Girls: Carmen Lopez, 2-1, second

How BOLD fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

132: Brady Kiecker, 2-2, sixth … 152: Austin Kiecker, 4-0, first … 107 Girls: Ava Kiecker, 2-1, third

Monticello Invite

Led by a first-place finish from Thomas Dineen, Benson finished third at the Monticello Invite with 121 points.

West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville won with 236, followed by Mounds View with 224.5.

Dineen, a two-time state champion and South Dakota State commit, went 3-0 on the way to the 195-pound title. Gavin Olson (106), Max Nygaard (113) and Preston McGee (170) all placed second for the Braves.

Team scoring

(1) West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville 236 … (2) Mounds View 224.5 … (3) Benson 121 … (4) St. Cloud 118.5 … (5) Andover 117.5 … (6) South St. Paul 111 … (7) Monticello 102 … (8) St. Paul Central 59 … (9t) Austin; and Two Rivers 55 … (11) Spectrum 51 … (12) Mahnomen-Waubun 45 … (13) Minneapolis Patrick Henry 38 … (14) Coon Rapids 37 … (15) Zimmerman 34 … (16t) Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy; and Rockford 20 … (18) Park Center 17 … (19) New Century Academy 0

How Benson fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Gavin Olson 2-1, second; Tate Kobberman 1-2 … 113: Max Nygaard, 2-1, second; Carter Hinds, 0-2 … 120: Ed Wah, 1-2, sixth … 126: Darin Hippe, 1-2, fourth … 138: Derek Johnson, 0-2 … 152: Nick Bolduc, 3-1, third … 160: Alex Whitcup, 0-2 … 170: Preston McGee, 2-1, second; Tyler Stewart, 0-2 … 182: AJ Klassen, 0-2 … 195: Thomas Dineen, 3-0, first … 220: Jack Storlien, 0-2 … 285: Johnny Kobberman, 0-2

Top the Tree Duals

The Quad County Cobras — MACCRAY, Renville County West and Yellow Medicine East — went 5-0 at the Top the Tree Duals at Luverne.

Quad County beat Chester, South Dakota, 66-12, Ortonville 66-11, Luverne 40-34, Springfield 60-11 and Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda, S.D., 69-6.

How Quad County fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Mario Gradillas 5-0 … 113: Dane Hildahl 1-2; Colton Baumgartner 1-1 … 120: Baumgartner 2-1; D. Hildahl 2-0 … 126: Blaine Carroll 1-2; Griffin Howard 2-0 … 132: Howard 3-0; Carroll 2-0 … 138: Tarrick Rupp 5-0 … 145: Gage Wilke 3-0; Gage Corner 2-0 … 152: Corner 1-2; Wilke 1-1 … 160: n/a … 170: Nolan Hildahl 3-2 … 182: Hunter Ridler 4-1 … 195: Jacob Savig 5-0 … 220: Jasen Jansen 5-0 … 285: Austin Sweep 5-0

