Wrestling roundup: Sully Anez, Conlan Carlson, Braeden Erickson pace Willmar Cardinals in huge tournament

ROCHESTER — The Willmar wrestling team finished in 22nd place at the two-day 2022 MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament Friday and Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center.

Three Cardinals — Sully Anez, Conlan Carlson and Braeden Erickson — finished in a team-high seventh place. Anez was 3-2 at 132 pounds. Carslon was 3-2 at 138 and Erickson was 2-2 at 170.

Ivan Mares also finished in the top 10, placing 10th at 126.

Simley won with a team score of 485, followed by St. Michael-Albertville’s 467.5 and Hastings’ 430.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar is off until Thursday, Jan. 5. The Cardinals compete in a triangular in Melrose against MAHACA and Sauk Centre/Melrose.

MatBoss Christmas Tournament

Team scoring

(1) Simley 485 … (2) St. Michael-Albertville 467.5 … (3) Hastings 430 … (4) Kaukauna, Wis. 408 … (5) New Prague 371.5 … (6) Eden Prairie 325.5 … (7) Kasson-Mantorville 318.5 … (8) Wayzata 307.5 … (9) Luxemburg-Casco, Wis. 289.5 … (10) Stillwater 273.5 … (11) Waconia 271.5 … (12) Apple Valley 240 … (13) West Bend, Wis. 236.5 … (14t) Lakeville North, Scott West and St. Francis 231 … (17) Shakopee 228.5 … (18) Forest Lake 225 … (19) Albert Lea 221 … (20) Anoka 204 … (21) Rochester Mayo 203.5 … (22) Willmar 193.5 … (23) Farmington 176.5 … (24) Mound-Westonka 174.5 … (25) Cambridge-Isanti 171.5 … (26) Holmen, Wis. 167 … (27) Park of Cottage Grove 146.5 … (28) Totino-Grace 122.5 … (29) Homestead, Wis. 119 … (30) Byron 99 … (31) Prior Lake 88 … (32) Minnetonka 69.5 … (33) Mahtomedi 51 … (34) Brandon, S.D. 0

How Willmar fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106:Wyatt Cruze, 1-3, 23rd … 113: Carson Eichhorst, 1-3, 22nd … 120: Cavin Carlson, 3-1, ninth … 126: Ivan Mares, 2-2, 10th … 132: Sully Anez, 3-2, seventh … 138: Conlan Carlson, 3-2, seventh … 145: Cameren Champagne, 2-3, 14th … 170: Braeden Erickson, 2-2, seventh … 182: Steven Cruze, 2-2 … 195: Zander Miska, 1-3, 23rd … 220: Finley Donelan, 0-3

Recent wrestling roundup:







Redwood River Riot

Team United — Dawson-Boyd, Lac qui Parle Valley and Montevideo — won the 35-team Redwood River Riot in Redwood Falls with 147 points.

The tournament went from a two-day event to a one-day tournament due to inclement weather on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

United beat Holdingford (137.5) and Marshall (128).

Ben Gunlogson won the 106-pound championship for United. Daniel Gunlogson (126) and Brady Rhode (285) each placed second.

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg’s Trey Gunderson (120) and BOLD’s Austin Kiecker (152) won their weight classes.

Five area girls also competed at the Redwood River Riot. Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield’s Carmen Lopez finished second at 132 while BOLD’s Ava Kiecker was third at 107.

Team scoring

(1) Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo United 147 … (2) Holdingford 137.5 … (3) Marshall 128 … (4) Fairmont/Martin County West 127 … (5) St. Peter 114 … (6) MAHACA 106 … (7) Tri-City United 105 … (8) Rocori 100 (9) Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove 88 … (10t) Canby and New Ulm 76 … (12) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 74 … (13) New London-Spicer 73.5 … (14t) Faribault and Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 72 … (16) Maple Grove 71.5 … (17) Blue Earth 65 … (18) Sibley East 64.5 … (19) Mankato West 55 … (20) Wabasso 49 … (21) Edina 48.5 … (22) Maple River/United South Central 47 … (23) Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 45 … (24) Sauk Rapids 42 … (25) Windom/Mountain Lake 41 … (26) New Richland-H-E-G 39 … (27) BOLD 34 … (28t) LeSueur-Henderson and Red Rock Central 32 … (30) Redwood Valley 28 … (31) Fulda/Murray County Central 27.5 … (32) Sartell 27 … (33) St. James 22 … (34) Madelia/Truman/Martin Luther 12 … (35) Worthington 7

How United fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)106: Ben Gunlogson, 4-0, first … 120: Tygan Long, 0-2 … 126: Daniel Gunlogson, 3-1, second … 132: Zander Clausen, 4-1, fifth … 138: Kameron Sather, 3-2, seventh … 145: Adrian Norman, 0-2 … 152: Gabe Lowry, 0-2 … 160: Ethan Moravetz, 3-1 … 170: Holt Larson, 3-1, third … 182: Mason Pederson, 0-2 … 195: Parker Bothun, 2-2, fourth … 220: Zach DeBeer, 4-1 … 285: Brady Rhode, 3-1, second

ADVERTISEMENT

How ACGC fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

132: Levi Nelson, 0-2 … 138: Edwyn Gonzalez, 3-1, second … 160: Jevon Williams, 3-2, sixth … 170: Ethan Whitcomb, 2-1 … 182: Isaiah Renne, 3-1, second … 220: Terrell Renne, 3-2, sixth

How NLS fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Andrew Sandau, 2-3, eighth … 120: Isaiah Nelson, 0-2 … 126: Holton Hanson, 1-3, eighth … 132: Caleb Nelson, 0-3 … 145: Everett Halvorson, 1-2 … 152: Adam Sandau, 0-3 … 160: Luke Knudsen, 3-1, third … 170: Reid Holmquist, 3-2 … 182: Brody Duke, 2-2 … 195: Carson McCain, 1-2 … 220: Payton Meis, 1-2 … 285: Marshel Johnson, 3-1, third … 107 Girls: DD Riza 1-3, sixth

How KMS fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Colton Noble, 2-2, seventh … 113: Cole Froehlich, 0-2 … 120: Trey Gunderson, 4-0, first … 138: Noah Johnson, 0-2 … 145: Tanner Wilts, 0-2 … 152: Jett Olson, 3-2, sixth … 160: Luke Forehlich, 1-2 … 170: Aaron Jones, 2-2 … 195: Masyn Olson, 1-2 … 220: Owen Kidrowski, 1-2 … 285: Jason Jones, 2-2, sixth … 107 Girls: Tianna Chable Rodriguez, 0-2, seventh … 165 Girls: Adamaris Chable Rodriguez, 1-2, fourth

ADVERTISEMENT

How D-C/Litchfield fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

132: Gabe Nelson, 2-2, seventh … 145: Isaac Stead, 0-2 … 152: Monte Gillman, 2-3, eighth … 160: Chase Housman, 3-1 … 170: Jake Decker, 1-2… 182: Ryan Schoenherr, 1-2 … 220: Spencer Henke, 2-2, fourth … 132 Girls: Carmen Lopez, 2-1, second

How BOLD fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

132: Brady Kiecker, 2-2, sixth … 152: Austin Kiecker, 4-0, first … 107 Girls: Ava Kiecker, 2-1, third

Monticello Invite

Led by a first-place finish from Thomas Dineen, Benson finished third at the Monticello Invite with 121 points.

West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville won with 236, followed by Mounds View with 224.5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dineen, a two-time state champion and South Dakota State commit, went 3-0 on the way to the 195-pound title. Gavin Olson (106), Max Nygaard (113) and Preston McGee (170) all placed second for the Braves.

Team scoring

(1) West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville 236 … (2) Mounds View 224.5 … (3) Benson 121 … (4) St. Cloud 118.5 … (5) Andover 117.5 … (6) South St. Paul 111 … (7) Monticello 102 … (8) St. Paul Central 59 … (9t) Austin; and Two Rivers 55 … (11) Spectrum 51 … (12) Mahnomen-Waubun 45 … (13) Minneapolis Patrick Henry 38 … (14) Coon Rapids 37 … (15) Zimmerman 34 … (16t) Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy; and Rockford 20 … (18) Park Center 17 … (19) New Century Academy 0

How Benson fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Gavin Olson 2-1, second; Tate Kobberman 1-2 … 113: Max Nygaard, 2-1, second; Carter Hinds, 0-2 … 120: Ed Wah, 1-2, sixth … 126: Darin Hippe, 1-2, fourth … 138: Derek Johnson, 0-2 … 152: Nick Bolduc, 3-1, third … 160: Alex Whitcup, 0-2 … 170: Preston McGee, 2-1, second; Tyler Stewart, 0-2 … 182: AJ Klassen, 0-2 … 195: Thomas Dineen, 3-0, first … 220: Jack Storlien, 0-2 … 285: Johnny Kobberman, 0-2

Top the Tree Duals

The Quad County Cobras — MACCRAY, Renville County West and Yellow Medicine East — went 5-0 at the Top the Tree Duals at Luverne.

Quad County beat Chester, South Dakota, 66-12, Ortonville 66-11, Luverne 40-34, Springfield 60-11 and Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda, S.D., 69-6.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Quad County fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Mario Gradillas 5-0 … 113: Dane Hildahl 1-2; Colton Baumgartner 1-1 … 120: Baumgartner 2-1; D. Hildahl 2-0 … 126: Blaine Carroll 1-2; Griffin Howard 2-0 … 132: Howard 3-0; Carroll 2-0 … 138: Tarrick Rupp 5-0 … 145: Gage Wilke 3-0; Gage Corner 2-0 … 152: Corner 1-2; Wilke 1-1 … 160: n/a … 170: Nolan Hildahl 3-2 … 182: Hunter Ridler 4-1 … 195: Jacob Savig 5-0 … 220: Jasen Jansen 5-0 … 285: Austin Sweep 5-0