Wrestling roundup: Team United nabs the team title at the West Central Conference/CMC tournament

KIMBALL — With 208 points, Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo won the West Central Conference/Central Minnesota Conference tournament on Saturday at Kimball Area High School.

United finished ahead of West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville (179) and Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (127.5).

Ben Gunlogson (106 pounds), Kameron Sather (132) and Brady Rhode (285) all took the top spot in their brackets for United. Daniel Gunlogson (126), Zander Clausen (138), Ethan Moravetz (152) and Holt Larson (170) reached the finals, placing second.

ACGC had a trio of champions in Jevon Williams (160), Isaiah Renne (170) and Terrell Renne (220). Benson had a pair of top finishes with Max Nygaard (113) and Thomas Dineen (195).

Team scoring

(1) Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo 208 … (2) West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville 179 … (3) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 127.5 … (4) Kimball 113.5 … (5) MAHACA 106 … (6) Minnewaska 91 … (7) Wabasso 84 … (8) Benson 83.5 … (9) Sauk Centre/Melrose 75 … (10) Eden Valley-Watkins 42 … (11) BOLD 25

How ACGC fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

120: Braxton Kragenbring, 1-3, sixth … 132: Levi Nelson, 1-2, fourth … 138: Edwyn Gonzalez, 2-2, fifth … 145: Brody Straumann, 3-1, third … 152: Ethan Whitcomb, 3-1, third … 160: Jevon Williams, 4-0, first … 170: Isaiah Renne, 3-0, first … 220: Terrell Renne, 3-0, first … 285: Juan Cardenas, 0-2

How Benson fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)106: Gabin Olson, 2-2, fifth; Tate Kobberman, 1-3, sixth … 113: Max Nygaard, 2-0, first … 120: Ed Wah, 0-2 … 126: Darin Hippe, 0-2 … 145: Derek Johnson, 1-3, sixth … 160: Alex Whitcup, 2-3, sixth … 170: Tyler Stewart, 1-2 … 182: AJ Klassen, 0-3 … 195: Thomas Dineen, 2-0, first; Taylor Ellingson, 0-2 … 220: Jack Storlien, 0-2 … 285: Johnny Kobberman, 1-2, fifth

How BOLD fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

126: Brady Kiecker, 3-1, third … 145: Gavin Hammerschmidt, 2-2, fifth … 160: Elijah Swenson, 0-2 … 170: Tate Sheehan, 0-2

How DB/LQPV/Montevideo fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Ben Gunlogson, 3-0, first … 113: Nelson Velasquez, 2-2, fifth … 120: Holland Schacherer, 3-1, third … 126: Daniel Gunlogson, 2-1, second … 132: Kameron Sather, 3-0, first … 138: Zander Clausen, 2-1, second … 152: Ethan Moravetz, 2-1, second … 160: Mason McDougal, 0-2 … 170: Holt Larson, 2-1, second … 182: Mason Pederson, 2-2, fifth … 195: Parker Bothun, 2-2, fourth … 220: Zach DeBeer, 3-1, third; Landon Olson, 2-2, fifth … 285: Brady Rhode, 3-0, first

How Minnewaska fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Miles Wildman, 3-1, third … 120: 2-1, second … 138: Nick Ankeny, 3-1, third … 152: Nathan Dell, 2-2, fifth … 160: Myles Reichmann, 2-2, fourth … 170: Xander Johnson, 0-2 … 182: Chase Boelke, 2-2, fourth … 195: Noah Jensen, 1-3, sixth

Pine Island Girls Tournament

Two area wrestlers — BOLD’s Ava Kiecker and Benson’s Halle Bolduc — were among the 234 wrestlers from 58 teams competing at the Pine Island Girls Wrestling Tournament.

Kiecker took sixth place after finishing the day 2-2 in the 100-pound A bracket. After losing a 7-0 decision to Cambridge-Isanti’s Taitum Kostecka, she pinned Mora’s Natalie Olson in 1:44 and Pierz’s Isabelle Smith in 2:41. In the fifth-place match, she lost an 11-2 major decision to Kostecka.

Competing in the 132A bracket, Bolduc also finished 2-2. She won her opening match against Eau Claire North’s Makenna Vance by fall at 4:52 before losing by fall to Apple Valley’s Andrea Quinones by fall at 3:14. Bolduc’s second win came by injury default. Her final match was an 8-7 loss to St. Michael-Albertville’s Kennedy O’Connell.