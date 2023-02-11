Wrestling roundup: Team United takes 2nd at Albany

ALBANY — In a tune-up before the section tournament, Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo had a strong showing at the Albany Purple Pride Invite on Friday.

Team United finished in second place with 209 points. Becker won the team title with a score of 231.5. Hutchinson was third with 146.

Becker is ranked fourth in Class AA while United is ninth. Hutchinson is in the lean and mean rankings. United and Hutchinson are both in Section 3AA.

Ben Gunlogson (106 pounds), Holland Schacherer (120), Zander Clausen (138) and Holt Larson (170) finished first in their brackets for United. Daniel Gunlogson (126), Kameron Sather (132), Parker Bothun (195) and Landon Olson (220) also made the finals, placing second.

New London-Spicer was fifth in the team standings with 86 points. Isaiah Nelson won the 113 bracket while Carson Nelson placed second at 120.

The Section 3AA tournament, with both United and NLS, begins with first- and second-round matches on Thursday. United is the top seed in 3AA-North and will face the winner of No. 5 Quad County and No. 4 MAHACA at 7 p.m. in Dawson. NLS is the three seed and faces second-seeded Hutchinson at 7 p.m. in Hutchinson. The semifinals and finals are Saturday, Feb. 18 in Worthington.

Albany Purple Pride Invite

Team scoring

(1) Becker 231.5 … (2) Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo 209 … (3) Hutchinson 146 … (4) Detroit Lakes 116 … (5) New London-Spicer 86 … (6) Sauk Centre/Melrose 83.5 … (7) Albany 70.5 … (8) St. Cloud Crush 31

How United fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Ben Gunlogson, 2-0, first; Eli Olson, 1-2, fourth … 113: Gavin Mortenson, 0-2 … 120: Holland Schacherer, 3-0, first … 126: Daniel Gunlogson, 1-1, second … 132: Kameron Sather, 2-1, second … 138: Zander Clausen, 3-0, first … 145: Gabe Lowry, 1-2, sixth … 152: Ethan Moravetz, 2-1, third … 160: Bryan Rhode, 0-2 … 170: Holt Larson, 3-0, first … 182: Mason Pederson, 1-1, fifth … 195: Parker Bothun, 2-1, second … 220: Landon Olson, 2-1, second; Zach DeBeer, 1-1, third … 285: Brady Rhode, 1-2, fourth

How NLS fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Elden Halvorson, 0-2 … 113: Isaiah Nelson, 2-0, first; Jeremiah Nelson, 1-2, sixth … 120: Carson Nelson, 2-1, second … 126: Rylan Plumley Champagne, 0-2 … 132: Caleb Nelson, 0-2 … 138: Alex Meis, 0-2 … 152: Adam Sandau, 1-2, sixth … 160: Jack Steffensen, 2-1, fifth … 170: Reid Holmquist, 0-3, fourth … 182: Brody Duke, 2-1, third … 195: Carson McCain, 1-1, third … 220: Garret Leenstra, 0-2 … 285: Marshel Johnson, 0-2, sixth

Recent wrestling roundup:







Holdingford quad

Holdingford 32, Paynesville 25

Paynesville’s late rally fell short in a loss to host Holdingford.

The Bulldogs trailed 32-17, but won the match’s final four matches, including pins by Seth Vearrier at 195 and Kevin Raya-Botello at 220. Petyon Hemmesch won 3-1 in overtime at 182 and Spencer Eisenbraun scored a 7-1 decision at 285.

106: Roman Roberg, P, major dec Casey Knettel 11-2

113: Wyatt Pilarski, H, major dec Devon Schmidt 14-4

120: Wyatt Novitzki, H, major dec. Mason McNab 13-2

126: Nicholas Utsch, P, dec. Noah Perowitz 7-2

132: Evan Petron, H, dec. Mason Hansen 12-9

138: Simon Boeckman, H, pinned Daniel Flint

145: William Pilarski, H, major dec. Mitchell Blonigen 13-3

152: Kolton Harren, H, dec. Jose Anaya 7-4

160: Drew Lange, H, tech fall over Grant Wendlandt 18-3

170: Luke Bieniek, H, dec. Aaron Mages 6-3

182: Peyton Hemmesch, P, dec. Jaxon Bartkowicz 3-1, OT

195: Seth Vearrier, P, pinned Evan Litchy

220: Kevin Raya-Botello, P pinned Toby Phillipp

285: Spencer Eisenbraun, P, dec. Wyatt Miller 7-1

Paynesville 78, Crosby-Ironton 6

Jamison Meagher at 106 pounds, Carson Suchy at 113 and Mitchell Blonigen at 145 all won by pin for Paynesville at Holdingford.

Crosby-Ironton forfeited at 10 weights.

106: Jamieson Meagher, P, pinned Ezra Jacobson

113: Carson Suchy, P, pinned Aedan Fischer

120: Mason McNab, P, won by forfeit

126: Nicholas Utsch, P, won by forfeit

132: Mason Hansen, P, won by forfeit

138: Brayden Kierstead-Hahn, P, won by forfeit

145: Mitchell Blonigen, P, pinned Weston McKay

152: Jose Anaya, P, won by forfeit

160: John Paul Fitzpatrick, CI, won by forfeit

170: Aaron Mages, P, won by forfeit

182: Peyton Hemmesch, P, won by forfeit

195: Seth Vearrier, P, won by forfeit

220: Sam Brick, P, won by forfeit

285: Spencer Eisenbraun, P, won by forfeit

Paynesville 69, Coon Rapids 10

Jack Bridenstine at 106 pounds, Mason McNab at 126, Mason Hansen at 138, Mitchell Blonigen at 145, Seth Vearrier at 195, Kevin Raya-Botello at 220 and Spencer Eisenbraun at 285 all won by fall as Paynesville topped Coon Rapids at Holdingford.

106: Jack Bridenstine, CR, pinned Roman Roberg

113: Carson Suchy, P, dec. Aiyden Hoversten 11-5

120: Devon Schmidt, P, won by forfeit

126: Mason McNab, P, pinned Jaden Caffey

132: Daniel Flint, P, won by forfeit

138: Mason Hansen, P, pinned Gilbert Kostuck

145: Mitchell Blonigen, P, pinned Fidel Dequeemani

152: Jose Anaya, P, won by forfeit

160: Carter Skradski, CR, major dec Grant Wendlandt 11-0

170: Aaron Mages, P, won by forfeit

182: Peyton Hemmesch, P, won by forfeit

195: Seth Vearrier, P, pinned Jacob Sheer

220: Kevin Raya-Botello, P, pinned Govani Penaloza Zamora

285: Spencer Eisenbraun, P, pinned Aidan Tellefson