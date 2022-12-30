6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Wrestling roundup: Trio leads KMS to Benson Classic title

Prep wrestling report for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in west central Minnesota. Gunderson, Johnson, Olson each take first for Fighting Saints

WCT.s.wrestling.jpg
Wrestling
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
December 30, 2022 05:29 PM

BENSON — Trey Gunderson, Noah Johnson and Jett Olson each won titles for Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg as the Fighting Saints won the Benson Classic on Friday.

KMS wrapped up the day with 213 points, beating the host Braves’ 206.

Gunderson is now 15-0 on the year after pinning Hibbing’s Christian Jelle in 32 seconds in the 120-pound finals. Johnson won the 138 bracket with a 3-2 decision over Mitchell Christen. Olson wrapped up the 152 title with a fall over Benson’s Nick Bolduc in 4:46.

Benson finished with two champions. Thomas Dineen is now 13-0 after clinching the 195 title. He won his first two matches by first-period fall, then beat Hibbing’s Thomas Hagen in the finals with a 17-2 tech fall. The Braves’ Gavin Olson secured the 106 championship with a 3-2 decision over KMS’ Colton Noble.

Benson Classic

Team scoring
(1) Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 213 … (2) Benson 206 … (3) Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove 198 … (4) Hibbing 153 … (5) Pipestone 151 … (6) Fergus Falls 133.5 … (7) Albany 111 … (8) Sauk Centre/Melrose 93.5 … (9) Hopkins 46 … (10) Crosby-Ironton
How Benson fared
Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)
106: Gavin Olson, 3-0, first; Tate Kobberman, 2-2, fourth … 113: Max Nygaard, 2-1, second … 120: Ed Wah, 1-3, sixth … 126: Darin Hippe, 2-2, fifth … 132: Tanner Nelson, 1-3, sixth … 138: Derek Johnson, 1-2, fifth … 145: Adrian Young, 1-2 … 152: Nick Bolduc, 2-1, second … 160: Alex Whitcup, 2-2, fourth … 170: Preston McGee, 3-1, third … 182: AJ Klassen, 3-1, third … 195: Thomas Dineen, 3-0, first; Tyler Stewart, 0-2 … 220: Teegan Hogrefe, 1-3, sixth … 285: Johnny Kobberman, 2-2, fourth 
How KMS fared
Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)
106: Colton Noble, 2-1, second … 113: Cole Froehlich, 2-2, fourth … 120: Trey Gunderson, 3-0, first … 126: Shane Froehlich, 1-3, sixth; Oswaldo Moreno, 0-2 … 132: Taytan Nielsen, 1-2, fifth … 138: Noah Johnson, 3-0, first … 145: Tanner Wilts, 3-1, third … 152: Jett Olson, 3-0, first … 160: Luke Froehlich, 4-1, third … 170: Aaron Jones, 3-1, second … 182: Gavyn Feldman, 0-2 … 195: Masyn Olson, 2-2, fourth … 220: Owen Kidrowski, 2-1, third 

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent wrestling roundup:

Rumble on the Red

Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield’s Tate Link finished in fifth place at the Rumble on the Red at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota.

Link went 4-2 over the two-day tournament. In the fifth-place match, Link won by medical forfeit against Jackson County Central’s Matthew Haley.

As a team, the Charging Dragons finished in a tie for 40th with 22 points. New Prague won the team championship with 193.5, beating Stillwater (146) and JCC (135.5).

Team scoring
(1) New Prague 193.5 … (2) Stillwater 146 … (3) Jackson County Central 135.5 … (4) Waconia 115 … (5) Bemidji 113.5 … (6) Mounds View 113 … (7) Albert Lea 106 … (8) Forest Lake 89.5 … (9) Bismarck, N.D. (83 … (10) Bismarck Legacy, N.D. 82 … (40t) Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 22
How D-C/Litchfield fared
Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)
126: Gabe Nelson, 1-2 … 138: Shelby Fischer Lund, 0-2 … 195: Tate Link, 4-2, fifth … 220: Spencer Henke, 2-2 … 135 Girls: Carmen Lopez 1-2

What To Read Next
Mahtomedi title winning goal in double OT
Prep
Mahtomedi wins Class A state title, ends Warroad's unbeaten season
March 11, 2023 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.010.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Seeds unveiled for NLS Wildcats, BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars
March 11, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BBE vs Barnum 031023 008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars Section 5A girls basketball championship March 10, 2023
March 11, 2023 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.010.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Seeds unveiled for NLS Wildcats, BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars
March 11, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Minnetonka vs Andover_1581.jpg
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 11, 2023
March 11, 2023 06:53 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS vs. Luverne, Friday, March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023 11:35 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
The BOLD girls basketball team celebrates with the Section 2A championship plaque after beating Sleepy Eye 54-31 on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors barrel over Sleepy Eye for 2A title
March 10, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown