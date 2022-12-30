Wrestling roundup: Trio leads KMS to Benson Classic title

BENSON — Trey Gunderson, Noah Johnson and Jett Olson each won titles for Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg as the Fighting Saints won the Benson Classic on Friday.

KMS wrapped up the day with 213 points, beating the host Braves’ 206.

Gunderson is now 15-0 on the year after pinning Hibbing’s Christian Jelle in 32 seconds in the 120-pound finals. Johnson won the 138 bracket with a 3-2 decision over Mitchell Christen. Olson wrapped up the 152 title with a fall over Benson’s Nick Bolduc in 4:46.

Benson finished with two champions. Thomas Dineen is now 13-0 after clinching the 195 title. He won his first two matches by first-period fall, then beat Hibbing’s Thomas Hagen in the finals with a 17-2 tech fall. The Braves’ Gavin Olson secured the 106 championship with a 3-2 decision over KMS’ Colton Noble.

Benson Classic

Team scoring

(1) Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 213 … (2) Benson 206 … (3) Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove 198 … (4) Hibbing 153 … (5) Pipestone 151 … (6) Fergus Falls 133.5 … (7) Albany 111 … (8) Sauk Centre/Melrose 93.5 … (9) Hopkins 46 … (10) Crosby-Ironton

How Benson fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Gavin Olson, 3-0, first; Tate Kobberman, 2-2, fourth … 113: Max Nygaard, 2-1, second … 120: Ed Wah, 1-3, sixth … 126: Darin Hippe, 2-2, fifth … 132: Tanner Nelson, 1-3, sixth … 138: Derek Johnson, 1-2, fifth … 145: Adrian Young, 1-2 … 152: Nick Bolduc, 2-1, second … 160: Alex Whitcup, 2-2, fourth … 170: Preston McGee, 3-1, third … 182: AJ Klassen, 3-1, third … 195: Thomas Dineen, 3-0, first; Tyler Stewart, 0-2 … 220: Teegan Hogrefe, 1-3, sixth … 285: Johnny Kobberman, 2-2, fourth

How KMS fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Colton Noble, 2-1, second … 113: Cole Froehlich, 2-2, fourth … 120: Trey Gunderson, 3-0, first … 126: Shane Froehlich, 1-3, sixth; Oswaldo Moreno, 0-2 … 132: Taytan Nielsen, 1-2, fifth … 138: Noah Johnson, 3-0, first … 145: Tanner Wilts, 3-1, third … 152: Jett Olson, 3-0, first … 160: Luke Froehlich, 4-1, third … 170: Aaron Jones, 3-1, second … 182: Gavyn Feldman, 0-2 … 195: Masyn Olson, 2-2, fourth … 220: Owen Kidrowski, 2-1, third

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent wrestling roundup:







Rumble on the Red

Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield’s Tate Link finished in fifth place at the Rumble on the Red at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota.

Link went 4-2 over the two-day tournament. In the fifth-place match, Link won by medical forfeit against Jackson County Central’s Matthew Haley.

As a team, the Charging Dragons finished in a tie for 40th with 22 points. New Prague won the team championship with 193.5, beating Stillwater (146) and JCC (135.5).

Team scoring

(1) New Prague 193.5 … (2) Stillwater 146 … (3) Jackson County Central 135.5 … (4) Waconia 115 … (5) Bemidji 113.5 … (6) Mounds View 113 … (7) Albert Lea 106 … (8) Forest Lake 89.5 … (9) Bismarck, N.D. (83 … (10) Bismarck Legacy, N.D. 82 … (40t) Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 22

How D-C/Litchfield fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

126: Gabe Nelson, 1-2 … 138: Shelby Fischer Lund, 0-2 … 195: Tate Link, 4-2, fifth … 220: Spencer Henke, 2-2 … 135 Girls: Carmen Lopez 1-2