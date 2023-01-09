Wrestling roundup: Willmar Cardinals go 3-1 at Eden Prairie Duals

EDEN PRAIRIE — The Willmar wrestling team put up a 3-1 record at the Eden Prairie Duals on Saturday.

The Cardinals got wins over Blaine (49-23), Big Lake (42-24) and Lee’s Summit, Missouri (42-28). Their lone loss came against Albert Lea (45-24).

Four Willmar wrestlers finished the day 4-0: Sully Anez (138 pounds), Cameren Champagne (152), Braeden Erickson (170) and Steven Cruze (182). Conlan Carlson (145) and Ramero Trevino (195) were both 3-1.

On Thursday, the Cardinals head to Minneota for a dual.

Eden Prairie Duals

Team scores

Willmar 49, Blaine 23

Albert Lea 45, Willmar 24

Willmar 42, Big Lake 24

Willmar 42, Lee’s Summit (Mo.) 28

How Willmar fared

106: Wyatt Cruze 1-3

113: Tommy Quinn 0-2; Lawson Anez 1-1

120: L. Anez 0-2

126: Cavin Carlson 2-2

132: Ivan Mares 2-2

138: Sully Anez 4-0

145: Conlan Carlson 3-1

152: Cameren Champagne 4-0

160: Isaac Zelaya-Velasquez 1-3

170: Braeden Erickson 4-0

182: Steven Cruze 4-0

195: Ramero Trevino 3-1

220: Zander Miska 2-2

285: James Dickman 0-4

NYA Invitational

With 202.5 points, Paynesville won the Norwood-Young America Invitational, beating Maple River (175) and the host Raiders (149).

The Bulldogs won after having five second-place finishes from Jose Anaya (152 pounds), Grant Wendlandt (160), Aaron Mages (170), Peyton Hemmesch (182) and Spencer Eisenbraun (285).

Team scoring

(1) Paynesville 202.5 … (2) Maple River 175 … (3) Norwood-Young America 149 … (4) Pipestone 128 … (5) WEM/JWP 127 … (6) Waseca 112.5 … (7) St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 97.5 … (8) Madelia 24.5

How Paynesville fared

106: Roman Roberg, 3-1, third

113: Devon Schmidt, 3-1, third

120: Mason McNab, 2-1, third

132: Preston Welling 2-2, fifth

138: Brandon Hess, 2-2, fourth

145: Mitchel Blonigen, 3-1, third

152: Jose Anaya, 2-1, second

160: Grant Wendlandt, 1-1, second

170: Aaron Mages, 2-1, second

182: Peyton Hemmesch, 1-1, second

195: Seth Vearrier, 3-1, third

285: Spencer Eisenbraun, 1-1, second; Kevin Raya Botello, 3-1, third; Grant Miller, 2-2, fourth

BST Border Battle

Benson and Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo both went 3-1 in duals at the Milbank BST Border Battle in Milbank, South Dakota.

The Braves got 4-0 performances from Max Nygaard (113 pounds) and Thomas Dineen (195/220).

United’s Daniel Gunlogson (132), Zander Clausen (138/145), Kameron Sather (138/145), Holt Larson (170/182) and Brady Rhode (285) were all undefeated.

Team scoring

Benson 49, Milbank (S.D.) 49-26

Harrisburg (S.D.) 57, Benson 16

Benson 42, Sioux Falls Jefferson 31

Benson 54, Sioux Falls Washington 18

United 69, Sioux Falls Washington 9

United 69, Milbank 12

Harrisburg (S.D.) 35, United 25

United 60, Sioux Falls Jefferson 21

How Benson fared

106: Gavin Olson 3-1

113: Max Nygaard 4-0

120: Ed Wah 1-3

126: Darin Hippe 2-2

132: Tanner Nelson 1-3

138: Rafael Mejia 2-0; Derek Johnson 1-1

145: Johnson 1-1; Mejia 1-1

152: Nick Bolduc 1-0; Adrian Young 2-1

160: Alex Whitcup 1-2; Tyler Stewart 0-1

170: Preston McGee 0-2; Stewart 0-1

182: AJ Klassen 3-1

195: Teegan Hogrefe 2-1; Thomas Dineen 1-0

220: Dineen 3-0

285: Johnny Kobberman 2-2

How United fared

106: Eli Olson 1-3

113: Ben Gunlogson 3-1

120: Bentleigh Bothun 2-2

126: Adrian Norman 1-1; Holland Schacherer 1-1

132: Daniel Gunlogson 4-0

138: Zander Clausen 1-0; Kameron Sather 3-0

145: Sather 1-0; Clausen 3-0

152: Ethan Moravetz 2-1; Gabe Lowry 0-1

160: Noah Meyer 1-2; Moravetz 1-0

170: Holt Larson 1-0; Mason Pederson 1-2

182: Nolan Sowards 0-1; Larson 3-0

195: Parker Bothun 3-1

220: Zach DeBeer 3-1

285: Brady Rhode 4-0

Hopkins Tournament

BOLD junior Austin Kiecker won the 152-pound bracket at the Hopkins Paul Bengtson Tournament.

Kiecker won all his matches by fall, including a pin on Minneapolis Edison’s Tremayne Graham in the championship match at 3 minutes, 35 seconds.

As a team, the Warriors finished ninth with 55 points. Edina won with 192.

Team scoring

(1) Edina 192 … (2) Wayzata 183.5 … (3) Lakeville South 105 … (4) Hopkins 100.5 … (5) St. Paul Humboldt 93 … (6) Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson 88 … (7) Springfield 86 .. (8) Minneapolis Edison 74 … (9) BOLD 55 … (10) St. Paul Como Park 48 … (11) Minneapolis South 35 … (12) Minneapolis Southwest 16 … (13) Columbia Heights 0

How BOLD fared

132: Brady Kiecker 2-1

138: Gavin Hammerschmidt, 1-2, fourth

152: Austin Kiecker, 3-0, first

170: Stevie McMath, 0-2

Gary Baker Invitational

With 190 points, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg won the 42nd Annual Gary Baker Invitational at Ogilvie.

The Fighting Saints beat Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie’s 161 and Osakis’ 154.5.

Trey Gunderson (120 pounds) and Masyn Olson (195) each won their brackets. Taytan Nielsen (132), Aaron Jones (170), Collin Johnson (182) and Jason Jones (285) were all runners-up.

Team scoring

(1) Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 190 … (2) Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie 161 … (3) Osakis 154.5 … (4) Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis 134 … (5) Ogilvie 133 … (6) Park Rapids 124 … (7) Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena 106 … (8) North Branch 71 … (9) Unity (Ill.) 68 … (10) Crosby-Ironton 50

How KMS fared

106: Colton Noble, 3-2, fifth

113: Cole Froehlich, 2-2, fourth

120: Trey Gunderson, 4-0, first

132: Taytan Nielsen, 2-1, second

138: Noah Johnson, 3-1, third

160: Luke Froehlich, 3-2, fifth

170: Aaron Jones, 2-1, second

182: Collin Johnson, 2-1, second

195: Masyn Olson, 3-0, first

220: Owen Kidrowski, 2-2, fourth

285: Jason Jones, 2-1, second

Gerry Bakke Memorial Invite

New London-Spicer was ninth at the Gerry Bakke Memorial Invite at Buffalo.

The Wildcats wrapped up the day with 91 points. Marshall won with 185, beating Medford’s 166 and Thief River Falls’ 147.

NLS’ top finish came from Isaiah Nelson, who was second at 120 pounds. In the championship match, Nelson lost a 4-3 decision to Northfield’s Zane Engels.

Team scoring

(1) Marshall 185 … (2) Medford 166 … (3) Thief River Falls 147 … (4) Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 145.5 … (5) New Ulm 132 … (6t) Mound-Westonka; and Northfield 121 … (8) New London-Spicer 91 … (9) Buffalo 88 … (10) Centennial 68 … (11) Orono 48 … (12) Delano 38

How NLS fared

106: Andrew Sandau, 1-2, fourth

113: Carson Nelson, 1-2

120: Isaiah Nelson, 2-1, second; Holton Hanson, 3-2, sixth

126: Rylan Plumley Champagne, 0-2

132: Caleb Nelson, 2-1

138: Grant McCain, 2-1, fifth

145: Everett Halvorson, 0-2

152: Adam Sandau, 4-1, fifth

160: Brock Buffington, 1-2

170: Reid Holmquist, 1-2, fourth

182: Brody Duke, 2-2, fourth; Carson McCain, 1-2

195: Payton Meis, 1-2, sixth

220: Lucas Swensen, 1-2, sixth

Tom Keating Invitational

Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield’s Tate Link won the 182-pound title at the 11-team Tom Keating Invitational at Foley.

In the championship match, Tate won a 10-7 decision against Detroit Lakes’ Cade Jackson.

Team scoring

Not available

How D-C/Litchfield fared

113: Anton Cox, 1-2, sixth

126: Gabe Nelson, 2-1, fifth

132: Conner Shepersky, 0-2

152: Monte Gillman, 1-3, eighth

182: Tate Link, 2-0, first; Ryan Schoenherr, 1-1, fifth

220: Spencer Henke, 0-2, fourth

285: Luis Serrato, 0-2