Wrestling roundup: Willmar Cardinals go 3-1 at Eden Prairie Duals
Prep wrestling report for Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Anez, Champagne, Erickson, Cruze all go 4-0
EDEN PRAIRIE — The Willmar wrestling team put up a 3-1 record at the Eden Prairie Duals on Saturday.
The Cardinals got wins over Blaine (49-23), Big Lake (42-24) and Lee’s Summit, Missouri (42-28). Their lone loss came against Albert Lea (45-24).
Four Willmar wrestlers finished the day 4-0: Sully Anez (138 pounds), Cameren Champagne (152), Braeden Erickson (170) and Steven Cruze (182). Conlan Carlson (145) and Ramero Trevino (195) were both 3-1.
On Thursday, the Cardinals head to Minneota for a dual.
Eden Prairie Duals
Team scores
Willmar 49, Blaine 23
Albert Lea 45, Willmar 24
Willmar 42, Big Lake 24
Willmar 42, Lee’s Summit (Mo.) 28
How Willmar fared
106: Wyatt Cruze 1-3
113: Tommy Quinn 0-2; Lawson Anez 1-1
120: L. Anez 0-2
126: Cavin Carlson 2-2
132: Ivan Mares 2-2
138: Sully Anez 4-0
145: Conlan Carlson 3-1
152: Cameren Champagne 4-0
160: Isaac Zelaya-Velasquez 1-3
170: Braeden Erickson 4-0
182: Steven Cruze 4-0
195: Ramero Trevino 3-1
220: Zander Miska 2-2
285: James Dickman 0-4
NYA Invitational
With 202.5 points, Paynesville won the Norwood-Young America Invitational, beating Maple River (175) and the host Raiders (149).
The Bulldogs won after having five second-place finishes from Jose Anaya (152 pounds), Grant Wendlandt (160), Aaron Mages (170), Peyton Hemmesch (182) and Spencer Eisenbraun (285).
Team scoring
(1) Paynesville 202.5 … (2) Maple River 175 … (3) Norwood-Young America 149 … (4) Pipestone 128 … (5) WEM/JWP 127 … (6) Waseca 112.5 … (7) St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 97.5 … (8) Madelia 24.5
How Paynesville fared
106: Roman Roberg, 3-1, third
113: Devon Schmidt, 3-1, third
120: Mason McNab, 2-1, third
132: Preston Welling 2-2, fifth
138: Brandon Hess, 2-2, fourth
145: Mitchel Blonigen, 3-1, third
152: Jose Anaya, 2-1, second
160: Grant Wendlandt, 1-1, second
170: Aaron Mages, 2-1, second
182: Peyton Hemmesch, 1-1, second
195: Seth Vearrier, 3-1, third
285: Spencer Eisenbraun, 1-1, second; Kevin Raya Botello, 3-1, third; Grant Miller, 2-2, fourth
BST Border Battle
Benson and Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo both went 3-1 in duals at the Milbank BST Border Battle in Milbank, South Dakota.
The Braves got 4-0 performances from Max Nygaard (113 pounds) and Thomas Dineen (195/220).
United’s Daniel Gunlogson (132), Zander Clausen (138/145), Kameron Sather (138/145), Holt Larson (170/182) and Brady Rhode (285) were all undefeated.
Team scoring
Benson 49, Milbank (S.D.) 49-26
Harrisburg (S.D.) 57, Benson 16
Benson 42, Sioux Falls Jefferson 31
Benson 54, Sioux Falls Washington 18
United 69, Sioux Falls Washington 9
United 69, Milbank 12
Harrisburg (S.D.) 35, United 25
United 60, Sioux Falls Jefferson 21
How Benson fared
106: Gavin Olson 3-1
113: Max Nygaard 4-0
120: Ed Wah 1-3
126: Darin Hippe 2-2
132: Tanner Nelson 1-3
138: Rafael Mejia 2-0; Derek Johnson 1-1
145: Johnson 1-1; Mejia 1-1
152: Nick Bolduc 1-0; Adrian Young 2-1
160: Alex Whitcup 1-2; Tyler Stewart 0-1
170: Preston McGee 0-2; Stewart 0-1
182: AJ Klassen 3-1
195: Teegan Hogrefe 2-1; Thomas Dineen 1-0
220: Dineen 3-0
285: Johnny Kobberman 2-2
How United fared
106: Eli Olson 1-3
113: Ben Gunlogson 3-1
120: Bentleigh Bothun 2-2
126: Adrian Norman 1-1; Holland Schacherer 1-1
132: Daniel Gunlogson 4-0
138: Zander Clausen 1-0; Kameron Sather 3-0
145: Sather 1-0; Clausen 3-0
152: Ethan Moravetz 2-1; Gabe Lowry 0-1
160: Noah Meyer 1-2; Moravetz 1-0
170: Holt Larson 1-0; Mason Pederson 1-2
182: Nolan Sowards 0-1; Larson 3-0
195: Parker Bothun 3-1
220: Zach DeBeer 3-1
285: Brady Rhode 4-0
Hopkins Tournament
BOLD junior Austin Kiecker won the 152-pound bracket at the Hopkins Paul Bengtson Tournament.
Kiecker won all his matches by fall, including a pin on Minneapolis Edison’s Tremayne Graham in the championship match at 3 minutes, 35 seconds.
As a team, the Warriors finished ninth with 55 points. Edina won with 192.
Team scoring
(1) Edina 192 … (2) Wayzata 183.5 … (3) Lakeville South 105 … (4) Hopkins 100.5 … (5) St. Paul Humboldt 93 … (6) Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson 88 … (7) Springfield 86 .. (8) Minneapolis Edison 74 … (9) BOLD 55 … (10) St. Paul Como Park 48 … (11) Minneapolis South 35 … (12) Minneapolis Southwest 16 … (13) Columbia Heights 0
How BOLD fared
132: Brady Kiecker 2-1
138: Gavin Hammerschmidt, 1-2, fourth
152: Austin Kiecker, 3-0, first
170: Stevie McMath, 0-2
Gary Baker Invitational
With 190 points, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg won the 42nd Annual Gary Baker Invitational at Ogilvie.
The Fighting Saints beat Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie’s 161 and Osakis’ 154.5.
Trey Gunderson (120 pounds) and Masyn Olson (195) each won their brackets. Taytan Nielsen (132), Aaron Jones (170), Collin Johnson (182) and Jason Jones (285) were all runners-up.
Team scoring
(1) Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 190 … (2) Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie 161 … (3) Osakis 154.5 … (4) Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis 134 … (5) Ogilvie 133 … (6) Park Rapids 124 … (7) Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena 106 … (8) North Branch 71 … (9) Unity (Ill.) 68 … (10) Crosby-Ironton 50
How KMS fared
106: Colton Noble, 3-2, fifth
113: Cole Froehlich, 2-2, fourth
120: Trey Gunderson, 4-0, first
132: Taytan Nielsen, 2-1, second
138: Noah Johnson, 3-1, third
160: Luke Froehlich, 3-2, fifth
170: Aaron Jones, 2-1, second
182: Collin Johnson, 2-1, second
195: Masyn Olson, 3-0, first
220: Owen Kidrowski, 2-2, fourth
285: Jason Jones, 2-1, second
Gerry Bakke Memorial Invite
New London-Spicer was ninth at the Gerry Bakke Memorial Invite at Buffalo.
The Wildcats wrapped up the day with 91 points. Marshall won with 185, beating Medford’s 166 and Thief River Falls’ 147.
NLS’ top finish came from Isaiah Nelson, who was second at 120 pounds. In the championship match, Nelson lost a 4-3 decision to Northfield’s Zane Engels.
Team scoring
(1) Marshall 185 … (2) Medford 166 … (3) Thief River Falls 147 … (4) Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 145.5 … (5) New Ulm 132 … (6t) Mound-Westonka; and Northfield 121 … (8) New London-Spicer 91 … (9) Buffalo 88 … (10) Centennial 68 … (11) Orono 48 … (12) Delano 38
How NLS fared
106: Andrew Sandau, 1-2, fourth
113: Carson Nelson, 1-2
120: Isaiah Nelson, 2-1, second; Holton Hanson, 3-2, sixth
126: Rylan Plumley Champagne, 0-2
132: Caleb Nelson, 2-1
138: Grant McCain, 2-1, fifth
145: Everett Halvorson, 0-2
152: Adam Sandau, 4-1, fifth
160: Brock Buffington, 1-2
170: Reid Holmquist, 1-2, fourth
182: Brody Duke, 2-2, fourth; Carson McCain, 1-2
195: Payton Meis, 1-2, sixth
220: Lucas Swensen, 1-2, sixth
Tom Keating Invitational
Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield’s Tate Link won the 182-pound title at the 11-team Tom Keating Invitational at Foley.
In the championship match, Tate won a 10-7 decision against Detroit Lakes’ Cade Jackson.
Team scoring
Not available
How D-C/Litchfield fared
113: Anton Cox, 1-2, sixth
126: Gabe Nelson, 2-1, fifth
132: Conner Shepersky, 0-2
152: Monte Gillman, 1-3, eighth
182: Tate Link, 2-0, first; Ryan Schoenherr, 1-1, fifth
220: Spencer Henke, 0-2, fourth
285: Luis Serrato, 0-2
