Wrestling roundup: Willmar drops section tilt with Bemidji

VERNDALE — Trailing 27-13 going into the final four matches, Bemidji rattled off 18 straight points to end its dual with Willmar with a 31-27 victory at the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie wrestling triangular.

In a match between two of the top teams in Section 8AAA, the Lumberjacks came in ranked seventh in Class AAA. Willmar is ranked eighth.

“It was a fun dual overall,” Willmar head coach Ed Oehlers said. “Overall, I thought a lot of our guys wrestled well.

“Just like every match, we can look at things and see what we can do to improve.”

Logan Willard started the streak with a third-period fall at 182 pounds. Joseph Frenzel and Nate Schwinghammer followed up with decisions at 195 and 220, respectively. With the Cardinals holding a 27-25 lead, Bemidji heavyweight Dylan Headbird got a second-period fall to secure the victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar opened the match up 13-0, with Cavin Carlson getting a major decision at 106 and Sully Anez tacking on a first-period fall at 120. Conlan Carlson added some bonus points with a tech fall at 132.

The Cardinals were 3-1 in matches between ranked opponents, with Cavin Carlson, Braeden Erickson (152) and Jonas Anez (160) winning those matchups.

“We actually were wrestling for our matchups tonight,” Oehlers said. “I always try to put team first. But in this situation, it was about seeing them and matching with their best so we know what to do the next time.”

Willmar wrestles again at 5 p.m. Friday at the Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield quadrangular at Cokato. Hutchinson, Princeton and D-C/Litchfield are the other participants.

B-H/V/PP Triangular

Bemidji 31, Willmar 27

106: Cavin Carlson, W, maj dec Nick Strand, 9-0

113: Ivan Mares, W, dec Brody Castonguay, 3-2

120: Sully Anez, W, pinned Gavin Osborn, 1:37

126: Hunter Heim, B, maj dec Eric Garcia, 21-11

132: Conlan Carlson, W, tech fall Alec Newby, 17-0 (5:00)

138: Rylee Roybal, B, dec Cameren Champagne, 10-9

145: Dane Jorgensen, B, pinned Jorge Zelaya-Velasquez, 5:21

152: Braeden Erickson, W, dec Thade Osborn, 5-2

160: Jonas Anez, W, dec Seth Newby, 5-3

170: Joe Kallevig, W, dec Coy Olsen, 8-4

182: Logan Willard, B, pinned Jacob Leiva, 5:31

195: Joseph Frenzel, B, dec Ramero Trevino, 7-3

220: Nate Schwinghammer, B, dec Mason Swanson, 7-4

285: Dylan Headbird, B, pinned Lonnie Sanchez, 3:13

Willmar 48, BH/V/PP 19

Willmar rebounded after the Bemidji loss by defeating host Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie in Verndale.

Ivan Mares (113 pounds) got the lone fall for the Cardinals. Cavin Carlson (106), Sully Anez (120) and Conlan Carlson (132) added bonus points with major decisions.

106: Cavin Carlson, W, maj dec Justin Olson, 14-2

113: Ivan Mares, W, pinned Preston Captain, 0:53

120: Sully Anez, W, maj dec Bennet Arceneau, 12-0

126: Deagen Captains, B, dec Eric Garcia, 9-2

132: Conlan Carlson, W, maj dec David Revering, 24-10

138: Reese Thompson, B, maj dec Cameren Champagne, 11-2

145: Jorge Zelaya-Velasquez, W, dec Holden Traux, 8-2

152: Braeden Erickson, W, won by forfeit

160: Jonas Anez, W, won by forfeit

170: Joe Kallevig, W, won by forfeit

182: Justin Koehn, B, pinned Jacob Leiva, 1:44

195: Ramero Trevino, W, dec Braden Shamp, 10-5

220: Mason Swanson, W, won by forfeit

285: Hunter Strom, B, pinned Daunte Castellano, 3:29

ADVERTISEMENT

NLS Triangular

NLS 38, G-SL/LP 25

Isaiah Nelson (106 pounds) and Sam Gabrielson (195) each won by fall for New London-Spicer in a win over Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie in New London.

The Wildcats opened with a 12-0 lead. Everett Halvorson (138) and Brody Duke (182) each added bonus points for NLS with major decisions.

106: Isaiah Nelson, NLS, pinned Brayden Linsmeier, 3:46

113: Holton Hanson, NLS, dec Brody Ruschmeier, 4-0

120: Caleb Nelson, NLS, dec Jackson Wischnack, 8-2

126: Kyle Hagen, GSL, won by forfeit

132: Dylan Bargmann, GSL, dec Brock Buffington, 4-1

138: Everett Halvorson, NLS, maj dec Dawson Varpness, 11-3

145: Adam Sandau, NLS, dec Mason Schilling, 3-0

152: Brody Lien, NLS, dec Connor Meyer, 7-2

160: Jace Cacka, GSL, maj dec Reid Holmquist, 18-8

170: Keegan Lemke, GSL, pinned Carson McCain, 1:02

182: Brody Duke, NLS, maj dec Jack Cacka, 12-4

195: Sam Gabrielson, NLS, pinned Aaron Higgins, 3:01

220: Riley Butcher, GSL, pinned Payton Meis, 3:39

285: Marshall Johnson, NLS, won by forfeit

Kimball 38, NLS 28

Third-ranked (Class A) Kimball won six straight matches from 120 to 152 pounds on the way to a win over New London-Spicer in New London.

Isaiah Nelson (106 pounds) and Holton Hanson (113) won by fall for the Wildcats. Reid Holmquist (160) added a major decision.

106: Isaiah Nelson, NLS, pinned ikolai Salo, 1:15

113: Holton Hanson, NLS, pinned Connor Carlson, 2:52

120: Mark Schiefelbein, K, won by forfeit

126: William Serbus, K, dec Caleb Nelson, 4-2 (OT)

132: Gavin Winter, K, won by forfeit

138: Lucas Jurek, K, tech fall Everett Halvorson, 18-3

145: Brett Schiefelbein, K, dec Adam Sandau, 9-3

152: Logan Kuseske, K, dec Brody Lien, 11-5

160: Reid Holmquist, NLS, maj dec Caden Guggisberg, 10-2

170: Brody Duke, NLS, dec Hank Meyer, 6-5

182: Sam Gabrielson, NLS, won by forfeit

195: Carter Holtz, K, won by forfeit

220: Haden Rosenow, K, pinned Payton Meis, 3:00

285: Marshall Johnson, NLS, dec Ace Meyer, 5-2

West Central Quad

BBE 40, ACGC 27

Top-ranked Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosahad three straight falls from 113 to 126 pounds, leading to a victory over seventh-ranked Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City in a battle of top Class A teams at Barrett.

Brett DeRoo started the streak with a first-period fall at 113 pounds. Ethan Mueller (120) and Ryan Jensen (126) followed up with falls of their own.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ethan Spanier added a pin for BBE at 220 pounds while Walker Bents won by major decision at 132.

Braxton Kragenbring (106), Jaxon Behm (195) and Terrell Renne (285) won by fall for the Falcons.

106: Braxton Kragenbring, ACGC, pinned Aiden Mueller, 3:18

113: Brett DoRoo, BBE, pinned Rowan Molinaro, 0:40

120: Ethan Mueller, BBE, pinned Trey Schmidt, 3:08

126: Ryan Jensen, BBE, pinned Edwyn Gonzalez, 1:22

132: Walker Bents, BBE, maj dec Cole Holien, 12-3

138: Jevon Williams, ACGC, dec Tyler Jensen, 7-0

145: Brady Holien, ACGC, dec Taner Viessman, 6-1

152: Blaine Fischer, BBE, won by forfeit

160: Maximus Hanson, BBE, dec Mason Studemann, 6-4

170: Jake Mortensen, ACGC, dec Evan Young, 4-3

182: Carson Gilbert, BBE, dec Isaiah Renne, 11-6

195: Jaxon Behm, ACGC, pinned Talen Kampsen, 0:47

220: Ethan Spanier, BBE, pinned Takoda Mucciacciaro, 1:01

285: Terrell Renne, ACGC, pinned Bryce Feuerhake, 4:53

BBE 39, Royalton/Upsala 24

Against fourth-ranked (Class A) Royalton/Upsala, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa scored bonus points in five of its eight wins to get the dual victory in Barrett.

Wyatt Engen (132 pounds), Walker Bents (138), Blaine Fischer (152), Carson Gilbert (195) and Ethan Spanier (220) all won by fall for the top-ranked (Class A) Jaguars.

106: Tucker Simmons, R/U, won by forfeit

113: Brett DeRoo, BBE, dec Lane Olson, 5-4

120: Bryce Binek, R/U, dec Ethan Mueller, 7-4

126: Ryan Jensen, BBE, dec Alex Diederich, 4-2

132: Wyatt Engen, BBE, pinned Johnathon Bzdok, 4:27

138: Walker Bents, BBE, pinned Will Gorecki, 3:22

145: Tyler Jensen, BBE, dec Nicholas Leibold, 8-2

152: Blaine Fischer, BBE, pinned Logan Nundahl, 1:25

160: Jacob Leibold, R/U, pinned Hunter Laage, 3:47

170: Gabe Gorecki, R/U, dec Maximus Hanson, 6-2

182: Max Lange, R/U, dec Talen Kampsen, 3-0

195: Carson Gilbert, BBE, pinned Kaden Holm, 3:51

220: Ethan Spanier, BBE, pinned Bryce Holm, 3:21

285: Jeremy Mugg, R/U, dec Bryce Feuerhake, 3-1

BBE 41, WCA 28

In its final ranked matchup of the night, top-ranked (Class A) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa dominated in the middle weights to clinch the win over host West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville in Barrett.

Ryan Jensen (126 pounds), Walker Bents (132), Blaine Fischer (152), Evan Young (160) and Carson Gilbert (195) each scored pins. Brett DeRoo (113) and Tyler Jensen (138) each tacked on a major decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

106: Owen Gruchow, WCA, pinned Aiden Mueller, 1:20

113: Brett DeRoo, BBE, maj dec Carter Lohse, 10-0

120: Adam Lohse, WCA, pinned Ethan Mueller, 1:02

126: Ryan Jensen, BBE, pinned Mason Richter, 0:30

132: Walker Bents, BBE, pinned Hunter Gruchow, 5:46

138: Tyler Jensen, BBE, maj dec Solomon Wales, 11-1

145: Reubens Swanson, WCA, maj dec Tanner Viessman, 10-2

152: Blaine Fischer, BBE, pinned Ezekiel Sieckert, 0:39

160: Evan Young, BBE, pinned Jeremy Blascyk, 1:17

170: Maximus Hanson, BBE, dec Anthony Sykora, 2-1

182: Beau Robinson, WCA, dec Talen Kampsen, 8-3

195: Carson Gilbert, BBE, pinned Will Rustan, 1:41

220: Justin Blascyk, WCA, won by forfeit

285: Colton Lindquist, WCA, dec Bryce Feuerhake, 6-4

Quad County Triangular

Osakis 46, BOLD 23

Austin Kiecker (145 pounds) and Connor Plumley (170) each won by fall while Brady Kiecker (120) added a tech fall for BOLD in a loss to Osakis in Renville.

106: Reggie George, O, won by forfeit

113: Simon Jacobson, O, pinned Tanner Kautz, 1:43

120: Brady Kiecker, B, tech fall Jacob Taplin, 18-2 (4:41)

126: Tucker Hagen, O, won by forfeit

132: Christian Nathe, O, maj dec Gavin Hammerschmidt, 15-4

138: Double forfeit

145: Austin Kiecker, B, pinned Gaven Cimbura, 5:12

152: Kale Drevlow, O, pinned Max Benson, 0:33

160: Tyson Hagedon, O, pinned Hayden Edwards, 2:54

170: Connor Plumley, B, pinned Kaleb Helberg, 1:26

182: Tate Sheehan, B, won by forfeit

195: Preston Kunkel, O, won by forfeit

220: Conner Koep, O, won by forfeit

285: Double forfeit

Quad County 48, BOLD 25

Quad County — MACCRAY, Renville County West and Yellow Medicine East — got a win at its home triangular, beating BOLD in Renville.

Griffin Howard (113 pounds), Bryan Rhode (138) and Nolan Hildahl (160) scored pinfalls for the host Cobras.

For the Warriors, Brady Kiecker (120) and Gavin Hammerschmidt (132) both won by fall.

106: Dane Hildahl, QC, won by forfeit

113: Griffin Howard, QC, pinned Tanner Kautz, 2:38

120: Brady Kiecker, BOLD, pinned Blaine Carroll, 1:23

126: Double forfeit

132: Gavin Hammerschmidt, BOLD, pinned Gage Corner, 1:41

138: Bryan Rhode, QC, pinned Kiara Stai, 1:27

145: Max Benson, BOLD, won by forfeit

152: Austin Kiecker, BOLD, maj dec Javier Jackson, 10-1

160: Nolan Hildahl, QC, pinned Hayden Edwards, 2:22

170: Connor Plumley, BOLD, dec Hunter Ridler, 5-4

182: Jasen Jansen, QC, won by forfeit

195: Jacob Savig, QC, won by forfeit

220: Easton Jaenisch, QC, won by forfeit

285: Austin Sweep, QC, won by forfeit