Wrestling roundup: Willmar goes 3-0 at Cokato

COKATO — The Willmar wrestling team wrapped up a hectic two days with three victories Friday night at the Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield triangular.

Willmar beat Hutchinson/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 49-21, Princeton 48-24 and D-C/Litchfield 57-15.

Willmar is ranked eighth in Class AAA. D-C/Litchfield is 10th in AA. Hutch is 11th in AA and Princeton is lean and mean in The Guillotine AA rankings.

“It went really well,” said Willmar head coach Ed Oehlers. “The guys wrestled well.”

The Cardinals split two tough matches Thursday at Verndale, beating host Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie and falling to Bemidji, ranked sixth in Class AAA. Willmar is now 21-6 in duals.

Highlights Friday for Willmar include senior 170-pounder Joe Kallevig earning his 50th career victory by getting a 6-4 decision over the Charging Dragons’ Ivan Ramirez-Glavin, 6-4.

Against Hutchinson, Willmar 106-pounder Cavin Carlson beat Logan Schwanz by major decision, 19-6. Schwanz is ranked seventh in AA.

Against D-C/Litchfield, the Cardinals’ Sully Anez was up 7-2 when Victor Franco had to retire, giving Anez the victory by injury default. Franco is ranked third in AA at 120.

Willmar wrestles Tuesday at the Moorhead triangular. The Cardinals will also wrestle Perham.

D-C/Litchfield Quad

Willmar 57, D-C/Litchfield 15

106: Cavin Carlson, W, pinned Anton Cox, 1:57

113: Ivan Mares, W, pinned Gavin Terning, 0:47

120: Sully Anez, W, inj def Victor Franco

126: Conlan Carlson, W, tech fall Gabe Nelson, 16-0 (2:54)

132: Will Chavez, W, won by forfeit

138: Marco Sanchez, W, won by forfeit

145: Isaac Zelaya-Velasquez, W, dec Chase Housman, 9-2

152: Braeden Erickson, W, maj dec Shelby Fischer Lund, 13-2

160: Jonas Anez, W, won by forfeit

170: Joe Kallevig, W, dec Ivan Rameriz-Galvan, 6-4

182: Tate Link, DCL, won by forfeit

195: Hayden Hoernemann, DCL, pinned Ramero Trevino, 1:29

220: Mason Swanson, W, pinned OJ Winston, 0:21

285: Brendan Rokala, DCL, dec Daunte Castellano, 5-2

Willmar 48, Princeton 24

106: Cavin Carlson, W, maj dec Levi Thompson, 14-0

113: Ivan Mares, W, won by forfeit

120: Sully Anez, W, tech fall Timothy Kohl, 15-0 (4:25)

126: Conlan Carlson, W, pinned James Kohl, 3:46

132: Tyler Wells, P, pinned Will Chavez, 1:06

138: Ethan Ballweber, P, pinned Cameren Champagne, 2:35

145: Noah Vanderbeek, P, dec Isaac Zelaya-Velasquez, 4-3

152: Braeden Erickson, W, pinned Dalton Vanderbeek, 3:00

160: Jonas Anez, W, won by forfeit

170: Joe Kallevig, W, pinned Riley Paetznick-Huhtala, 5:43

182: Bryce Haubenschild, P, won by forfeit

195: Kaden Olsen, P, dec Ramero Trevino, 11-4

220: Mason Swanson, W, won by forfeit

285: Marco Sanchez, W, dec Kevin Boeke, 3-0

Willmar 49, Hutchinson/BLHS 21

106: Cavin Carlson, W, maj dec Logan Schwanz, 19-6

113: Ivan Mares, W, dec Max Martin, 8-4

120: Sully Anez, W, pinned Raydon Bipes, 2:59

126: Conlan Carlson, W, pinned Cody Tews, 0:58

132: Will Chavez, W, dec Andrew Soderlund, 12-7

138: Treyton Card, H, inj def Cameren Champagne

145: Luke Hoag, H, dec Isaac Zelaya-Velasquez, 11-6

152: Braeden Erickson, W, pinned Jay Rickertsen, 1:57

160: Jonas Anez, W, pinned Camden Kron, 1:36

170: Joe Kallevig, W, dec Eddie Tristan, 21-16

182: Brady Andersen, H, won by forfeit

195: Hayden VanderVoort, H, pinned Ramero Trevino, 3:01

220: Mason Swanson, W, won by forfeit

285: Daunte Castellano, W, pinned Evan Peirce, 2:53

Paynesville Quad

Paynesville 47, Staples-Motley 27

Paynesville earned the dual-meet victory over Staples-Motley at the Paynesville triangular.

The Bulldogs got victories on the mat from Brandon Hess at 132 pounds and Aaron Mages at 170 as well as winning six matches by forfeit.

106: Eli Greenwaldt, SM, pinned Carson Suchy, 5:28

113: Jack Carlson, SM, dec Mason McNab, 6-5

120: Preston Welling, P, won by forfeit

126: Owen Winter, SM, pinned Mason Hansen, 0:43

132: Brandon Hess, P, pinned Caden Dobson, 2:53

138: Colbe Tappe, SM, pinned Mitchell Blonigen, 3:34

145: Jason Trantina, SM, dec Hayden Andrews, 7-1

152: Blake Neelan, SM, dec Trenton LeClaire, 8-5

160: Colin Wendlandt, P, won by forfeit

170: Aaron Mages, P, tech fall Luke Bjerga, 15-0 (4:42)

182: Seth Vearrier, P, won by forfeit

195: Peyton Hemmesch, P, won by forfeit

220: Sam Brick, P, won by forfeit

285: Spencer Eisenbraun, P, won by forfeit

Holdingford 54, Paynesville 18

Holdingford piled up a huge lead before Paynesville could score its first points in the dual at Paynesville.

The Huskers were up 48-0 in the matchup of Central Minnesota Conference teams before Seth Vearrier recorded a decision for the Bulldogs at 170 pounds. Spencer Eisenbraun at 220 and Grant Miller at 285 also won for Paynesville.

106: Wyatt Novitzki, H, pinned Carson Suchy, 1:23

113: Wyatt Pilarski, H, dec Mason McNab, 9-3

120: Masyn Patrick, H, pinned Preston Welling, 0:59

126: Evan Petron, H, won by forfeit

132: Simon Boeckman, H, tech fall Brandon Hess, 19-1 (5:28)

138: William Pilarski, H, won by forfeit

145: Drew Lange, H, pinned Hayden Andrews, 1:22

152: Jaxon Bartkowicz, H, tech fall Trenton LeClaire, 16-1 (4:00)

160: Luke Bieniek, H, tech fall Aaron Mages, 17-2 (4:51)

170: Seth Vearrier, P, dec Evan Lichy, 7-2

182: Peyton Hemmesch, P, won by forfeit

195: Jaden Bartkowicz, H, won by forfeit

220: Spencer Eisenbraun, P, dec Sam Harren, 6-1

285: Grant Miller, P, pinned Alex Sanchez-Mohs, 1:59

Milaca/Faith Christian 49, Paynesville 25

Milaca/Faith Christian cruised to the victory at Paynesville.

Paynesville got victories from Mason McNabb at 113 pounds, Brandon Hess at 132, Seth Vearrier at 170, Peyton Hemmesch at 182 and Spencer Eisenbraun at 220.

106: Lincoln Starr, M, pinned Carson Suchy, 2:41

113: Mason McNabb, P, pinned Cole Hawker, 3:34

120: Austin Linder, M, dec. Preston Welling, 10-5

126: Nicholas Reese, M, won by forfeit

132: Brandon Hess, P, major dec Chase Van Donsel, 11-3

138: Jack Schoenborn, M, pinned Mitchell Blonigen, :36

145: Seth Noack, M, pinned Hayden Andrews, 1:29

152: Caleb Sahlstrom, M, pinned Trenton LeClaire, 2:47

160: Jack Nord, M, major dec Aaron Mages, 12-0

170: Seth Vearrier, P, pinned Clay Anderson, 3:53

182: Peyton Hemmesch, P, pinned Jack Hanson, :48

195: Hunter Bockoven, M, won by forfeit

220: Spencer Eisenbraun, P, dec Colbee Zens, 5-0

285: Logan Ash, M, pinned Grant Miller, :55

