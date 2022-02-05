Wrestling roundup: Willmar goes 3-0 at Cokato
Prep wrestling report for Feb. 4, 2022, in west central Minnesota. Cardinals earn wins over three Class AA teams in the rankings, including No. 1 D-C/Litchfield and No. 11 Hutchinson
COKATO — The Willmar wrestling team wrapped up a hectic two days with three victories Friday night at the Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield triangular.
Willmar beat Hutchinson/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 49-21, Princeton 48-24 and D-C/Litchfield 57-15.
Willmar is ranked eighth in Class AAA. D-C/Litchfield is 10th in AA. Hutch is 11th in AA and Princeton is lean and mean in The Guillotine AA rankings.
“It went really well,” said Willmar head coach Ed Oehlers. “The guys wrestled well.”
The Cardinals split two tough matches Thursday at Verndale, beating host Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie and falling to Bemidji, ranked sixth in Class AAA. Willmar is now 21-6 in duals.
Highlights Friday for Willmar include senior 170-pounder Joe Kallevig earning his 50th career victory by getting a 6-4 decision over the Charging Dragons’ Ivan Ramirez-Glavin, 6-4.
Against Hutchinson, Willmar 106-pounder Cavin Carlson beat Logan Schwanz by major decision, 19-6. Schwanz is ranked seventh in AA.
Against D-C/Litchfield, the Cardinals’ Sully Anez was up 7-2 when Victor Franco had to retire, giving Anez the victory by injury default. Franco is ranked third in AA at 120.
Willmar wrestles Tuesday at the Moorhead triangular. The Cardinals will also wrestle Perham.
D-C/Litchfield Quad
Willmar 57, D-C/Litchfield 15
106: Cavin Carlson, W, pinned Anton Cox, 1:57
113: Ivan Mares, W, pinned Gavin Terning, 0:47
120: Sully Anez, W, inj def Victor Franco
126: Conlan Carlson, W, tech fall Gabe Nelson, 16-0 (2:54)
132: Will Chavez, W, won by forfeit
138: Marco Sanchez, W, won by forfeit
145: Isaac Zelaya-Velasquez, W, dec Chase Housman, 9-2
152: Braeden Erickson, W, maj dec Shelby Fischer Lund, 13-2
160: Jonas Anez, W, won by forfeit
170: Joe Kallevig, W, dec Ivan Rameriz-Galvan, 6-4
182: Tate Link, DCL, won by forfeit
195: Hayden Hoernemann, DCL, pinned Ramero Trevino, 1:29
220: Mason Swanson, W, pinned OJ Winston, 0:21
285: Brendan Rokala, DCL, dec Daunte Castellano, 5-2
Willmar 48, Princeton 24
106: Cavin Carlson, W, maj dec Levi Thompson, 14-0
113: Ivan Mares, W, won by forfeit
120: Sully Anez, W, tech fall Timothy Kohl, 15-0 (4:25)
126: Conlan Carlson, W, pinned James Kohl, 3:46
132: Tyler Wells, P, pinned Will Chavez, 1:06
138: Ethan Ballweber, P, pinned Cameren Champagne, 2:35
145: Noah Vanderbeek, P, dec Isaac Zelaya-Velasquez, 4-3
152: Braeden Erickson, W, pinned Dalton Vanderbeek, 3:00
160: Jonas Anez, W, won by forfeit
170: Joe Kallevig, W, pinned Riley Paetznick-Huhtala, 5:43
182: Bryce Haubenschild, P, won by forfeit
195: Kaden Olsen, P, dec Ramero Trevino, 11-4
220: Mason Swanson, W, won by forfeit
285: Marco Sanchez, W, dec Kevin Boeke, 3-0
Willmar 49, Hutchinson/BLHS 21
106: Cavin Carlson, W, maj dec Logan Schwanz, 19-6
113: Ivan Mares, W, dec Max Martin, 8-4
120: Sully Anez, W, pinned Raydon Bipes, 2:59
126: Conlan Carlson, W, pinned Cody Tews, 0:58
132: Will Chavez, W, dec Andrew Soderlund, 12-7
138: Treyton Card, H, inj def Cameren Champagne
145: Luke Hoag, H, dec Isaac Zelaya-Velasquez, 11-6
152: Braeden Erickson, W, pinned Jay Rickertsen, 1:57
160: Jonas Anez, W, pinned Camden Kron, 1:36
170: Joe Kallevig, W, dec Eddie Tristan, 21-16
182: Brady Andersen, H, won by forfeit
195: Hayden VanderVoort, H, pinned Ramero Trevino, 3:01
220: Mason Swanson, W, won by forfeit
285: Daunte Castellano, W, pinned Evan Peirce, 2:53
Paynesville Quad
Paynesville 47, Staples-Motley 27
Paynesville earned the dual-meet victory over Staples-Motley at the Paynesville triangular.
The Bulldogs got victories on the mat from Brandon Hess at 132 pounds and Aaron Mages at 170 as well as winning six matches by forfeit.
106: Eli Greenwaldt, SM, pinned Carson Suchy, 5:28
113: Jack Carlson, SM, dec Mason McNab, 6-5
120: Preston Welling, P, won by forfeit
126: Owen Winter, SM, pinned Mason Hansen, 0:43
132: Brandon Hess, P, pinned Caden Dobson, 2:53
138: Colbe Tappe, SM, pinned Mitchell Blonigen, 3:34
145: Jason Trantina, SM, dec Hayden Andrews, 7-1
152: Blake Neelan, SM, dec Trenton LeClaire, 8-5
160: Colin Wendlandt, P, won by forfeit
170: Aaron Mages, P, tech fall Luke Bjerga, 15-0 (4:42)
182: Seth Vearrier, P, won by forfeit
195: Peyton Hemmesch, P, won by forfeit
220: Sam Brick, P, won by forfeit
285: Spencer Eisenbraun, P, won by forfeit
Holdingford 54, Paynesville 18
Holdingford piled up a huge lead before Paynesville could score its first points in the dual at Paynesville.
The Huskers were up 48-0 in the matchup of Central Minnesota Conference teams before Seth Vearrier recorded a decision for the Bulldogs at 170 pounds. Spencer Eisenbraun at 220 and Grant Miller at 285 also won for Paynesville.
106: Wyatt Novitzki, H, pinned Carson Suchy, 1:23
113: Wyatt Pilarski, H, dec Mason McNab, 9-3
120: Masyn Patrick, H, pinned Preston Welling, 0:59
126: Evan Petron, H, won by forfeit
132: Simon Boeckman, H, tech fall Brandon Hess, 19-1 (5:28)
138: William Pilarski, H, won by forfeit
145: Drew Lange, H, pinned Hayden Andrews, 1:22
152: Jaxon Bartkowicz, H, tech fall Trenton LeClaire, 16-1 (4:00)
160: Luke Bieniek, H, tech fall Aaron Mages, 17-2 (4:51)
170: Seth Vearrier, P, dec Evan Lichy, 7-2
182: Peyton Hemmesch, P, won by forfeit
195: Jaden Bartkowicz, H, won by forfeit
220: Spencer Eisenbraun, P, dec Sam Harren, 6-1
285: Grant Miller, P, pinned Alex Sanchez-Mohs, 1:59
Milaca/Faith Christian 49, Paynesville 25
Milaca/Faith Christian cruised to the victory at Paynesville.
Paynesville got victories from Mason McNabb at 113 pounds, Brandon Hess at 132, Seth Vearrier at 170, Peyton Hemmesch at 182 and Spencer Eisenbraun at 220.
106: Lincoln Starr, M, pinned Carson Suchy, 2:41
113: Mason McNabb, P, pinned Cole Hawker, 3:34
120: Austin Linder, M, dec. Preston Welling, 10-5
126: Nicholas Reese, M, won by forfeit
132: Brandon Hess, P, major dec Chase Van Donsel, 11-3
138: Jack Schoenborn, M, pinned Mitchell Blonigen, :36
145: Seth Noack, M, pinned Hayden Andrews, 1:29
152: Caleb Sahlstrom, M, pinned Trenton LeClaire, 2:47
160: Jack Nord, M, major dec Aaron Mages, 12-0
170: Seth Vearrier, P, pinned Clay Anderson, 3:53
182: Peyton Hemmesch, P, pinned Jack Hanson, :48
195: Hunter Bockoven, M, won by forfeit
220: Spencer Eisenbraun, P, dec Colbee Zens, 5-0
285: Logan Ash, M, pinned Grant Miller, :55
