Wrestling roundup: Willmar is effective in home triangular

WILLMAR — The Willmar wrestling team put together an effective pair of Central Lakes Conference wins on Thursday night.

The Cardinals dominated in wins over Brainerd, 55-8, and Sartell, 66-12 in a conference triangular at Willmar Middle School.

With his team favored in both matches, Thursday’s meet went according to plan for Willmar head coach Ed Oehlers.

Willmar senior Braeden Erickson, top, gets around Brainerd's Shane Carlson for two points in their 182-pound match at the Willmar triangular Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at Willmar Middle School. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

One aspect that stood out for the Cardinals coach was the performance of the upper weights.

At 195 pounds, Ramero Trevino went 2-0, including a fall against Sartell’s Peyton Allen at 3 minutes, 17 seconds. Zander Miska won a pair of decisions at 220, and Daunte Castellano was 2-0, with a fall against Brainerd’s Carson Faehnrich at 2:36.

“We’re going to need those guys down the stretch,” Oehlers said of Miska and Castellano. “They stayed in position and knew how to wrestle their guy.”

Willmar junior Isaac Zelaya-Velasquez, left, tries to take down Brainerd's Gabe Jukish during their 160-pound match at the Willmar triangular Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at Willmar Middle School. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Oehlers continued, “Some of the stuff we’re doing in practice is focusing on individual stuff and talking through those points with them. Some of the wins with Zander, you can see, oh, I can win or get into position. You see that confidence growing; it was nice to see that tonight.”

Against Sartell, Mattix Swanson pinned the Sabres’ Aidan Halvorson in overtime to get the win at 160.

“It was fun to see Mattix get that win,” Oehlers said.

Willmar is off until Thursday, Feb. 2 when the team travels to St. Cloud to take on the Crush. The Cardinals close out the regular season with home triangulars on Feb. 7 and Feb. 9.

Willmar junior Ramero Trevino, right, grapples with Brainerd's Ethan Kosloski during their 195-pound match at the Willmar triangular Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at Willmar Middle School. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Willmar Triangular

Willmar 55, Brainerd 8

106: Wyatt Cruze, W, dec Jackson Berhow, 3-0

113: Lawson Anez, W, pinned Nolan Jukish, 1:05

120: Cavin Carlson, W, pinned JJ DeRosier, 1:16

126: Ivan Mares, W, won by forfeit

132: Easton Dircks, B, dec Sully Anez, 5-4

138: Conlan Carlson, W, tech fall Isaiah Germann, 18-2

145: Isaiah Jillson, B, tech fall Eli Heinen, 19-4

152: Cameren Champagne, W, Eil Germann, 11-3

160: Isaac Zelaya-Velasquez, W, dec Gabe Jukish, 5-4

170: Mattix Swanson, W, won by forfeit

182: Braeden Erickson, W, maj dec Shane Carlson, 18-8

195: Ramero Trevino, W, dec Ethan Kosloski, 14-8

220: Zander Miska, W, dec Eli Wiskow, 6-3

285: Daunte Castellano, W, pinned Carson Faehnrich, 2:36

Willmar eighth-grader Wyatt Cruze, right, goes for a takedown on Brainerd's Jackson Berhow during their 106-pound match at the Willmar triangular Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at Willmar Middle School. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Willmar 66, Sartell 12

106: Wyatt Cruze, W, pinned Jack Hendrickson, 2:27

113: Lawson Anez, W, pinned Alex Hendrickson, 5:37

120: Cavin Carlson, W, won by forfeit

126: Ivan Mares, W, pinned Julian Morris, 1:33

132: Sully Anez, W, pinned Gage Klasen, 0:30

138: Conlan Carlson, W, pinned Camden Lund, 1:30

145: Kaden Brooks, S, injury def Cameren Champagne

152: Isaac Zelaya-Velasquez, W, won by forfeit

160: Mattix Swanson, W, pinned Aidan Halvorson, 8:29 (OT)

170: Theo Brown, S, pinned Edgar Cordova-Lopez, 2:35

182: Braeden Erickson, W, pinned Cyrus Post, 3:58

195: Ramero Trevino, W, pinned Peyton Allen, 3:17

220: Zander Miska, W, dec Donovan Lund, 5-0

285: Daunte Castellano, W, dec Jordan Gulden, 3-1

NLS Quad

NLS 59, D-C/Litchfield 21

New London-Spicer got bonus points in all 10 of its wins against Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield at New London.

The Wildcats had falls from Andrew Sandau (106), Carson Nelson (120), Everett Halvorson (145), Brock Buffington (160) and Carson McCain (195). Caleb Nelson added a tech fall at 132.

Isaac Stead (138), Tate Link (182) and Spencer Henke (220) scored pins for the Charging Dragons.

106: Andrew Sandau, NLS, pinned Evan Block, 3:00

113: Isaiah Nelson, NLS, won by forfeit

120: Carson Nelson, NLS, pinned Gavin Terning, 5:40

126: Gabe Nelson, DCL, dec Holton Hanson, 5-0

132: Caleb Nelson, NLS, tech fall Anthony Briseno, 17-2

138: Isaac Stead, DCL, pinned Gage Knisley, 3:30

145: Everett Halvorson, NLS, pinned Branden Aho, 1:40

152: Adam Sandau, NLS, won by forfeit

160: Brock Buffington, NLS, pinned Jake Decker, 4:30

170: Reid Holmquist, NLS, won by forfeit

182: Tate Link, DCL, pinned Brody Duke, 1:00

195: Carson McCain, NLS, pinned Ryan Schoenherr, 1:00

220: Spencer Henke, DCL, pinned Lucas Swenson, 2:00

285: Marshel Johnson, NLS, won by forfeit

Foley 40, NLS 26

Foley went on a 22-point run from 132 to 160 pounds in a win against New London-Spicer at New London.

The Wildcats opened with a pair of major decisions from Andrew Sandau (106) and Isaiah Nelson (113). Brody Duke (182) and Marshel Johnson (285) both won by fall for NLS.

106: Andrew Sandau, NLS, maj dec Jacob DeMarais, 8-0

113: Isaiah Nelson, NLS, maj dec Hunter Wilhelmi, 10-2

120: Cyler Ruhoff, F, pinned Carson Nelson, 2:30

126: Holton Hanson, NLS, dec Tyler Wilhelmi, 7-2

132: Wyatt Wall, F, maj dec Caleb Nelson, 15-4

138: Noah Brunn, F, pinned Gage Knisley, 1:30

145: William Gutormson, F, dec Everett Halvorson, 7-3

152: Cole Rudnitski, F, dec Adam Sandau, 5-1

160: Alex Jennissen, F, pinned Brock Buffington, 5:30

170: Reid Holmquist, NLS, dec Keagon Frisbie, 7-5

182: Brody Duke, NLS, pinned Tyson Sullivan, 0:16

195: Aiden Micholski, F, pinned Carson McCain, 5:00

220: Gavin Owen, F, pinned Lucas Swenson, 1:30

285: Marshel Johnson, NLS, pinned Joe Prom, 0:30

NLS 69, Rockford 9

Springing out to a 48-0 lead through eight matches, New London-Spicer cruised to a win over Rockford at New London.

Andrew Sandau (106), Isaiah Nelson (113), Everett Halvorson (145), Carson McCain (195) and Marshel Johnson (285) all won by first-period fall for the Wildcats. Gabe Knisley (138) added another pin for NLS.

106: Andrew Sandau, NLS, pinned Hunter Fitch, 1:40

113: Isaiah Nelson, NLS, pinned Roman Morgan, 1:45

120: Carson Nelson, NLS, won by forfeit

126: Holton Hanson, NLS, won by forfeit

132: Caleb Nelson, NLS, won by forfeit

138: Gabe Knisley, NLS, pinned Sage Tolsma, 3:10

145: Everett Halvorson, NLS, pinned Ethan Scarbrough, 0:35

152: Adam Sandau, NLS, won by forfeit

160: Bradley Graunke, R, dec Brock Buffington, 14-9

170: Reid Holmquist, NLS, won by forfeit

182: Brody Duke, NLS, dec William Graunke, 8-5

195: Carson McCain, NLS, pinned Bradley Kruse, 1:10

220: Patrick Andry, R, pinned Lucas Swenson, 3:00

285: Marshel Johnson, NLS, pinned Nathan Woodward, 1:00

KMS Triangular

KMS 47, BBE 23

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg knocked off sixth-ranked (Class A) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the opening match of the Fighting Saints’ triangular at Kerkhoven.

KMS is in the Class A Lean and Mean rankings.

Cole Froehlich (113), Trey Gunderson (120), Luke Froehlich (160), Collin Johnson (182) and Masyn Olson (195) won by fall for KMS. Johnson’s win came in the second period against 10th-ranked (182) Carson Gilbert.

Ryan Jensen (132) got the lone pin for the Jaguars.

106: Colton Noble, KMS, maj dec Noah Welte, 13-4

113: Cole Froehlich, KMS, pinned Aiden Mueller, 1:52

120: Trey Gunderson, KMS, pinned Louie Tensen, 1:46

126: Tanner Wilts, KMS, won by forfeit

132: Ryan Jensen, BBE, pinned Taytan Nielsen, 1:49

138: Wyatt Engen, BBE, maj dec Noah Johnson, 11-3

145: Jett Olson, KMS, dec Brett DeRoo, 6-4

152: Chase Magaard, KMS, maj dec Tanner Viessman, 11-3

160: Luke Froehlich, KMS, pinned Hunter Laage, 4:50

170: Maximus Hanson, BBE, maj dec Aaron Jones, 13-4

182: Collin Johnson, KMS, pinned Carson Gilbert, 4:00

195: Masyn Olson, KMS, pinned Talen Kampsen, 5:46

220: Ethan Spanier, BBE, won by forfeit

285: Harley Weber, BBE, dec Owen Kidrowski, 3-1

BBE 45, Benson 26

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa bounced back to get a win over Benson at Kerkhoven.

Down 16-0 through four matches, the Jaguars’ Ryan Jensen (132), Wyatt Engen (138) and Brett DeRoo (145) scored consecutive falls. Maximus Hanson (170), Carson Gilbert (182), Talen Kampsen (195) and Harley Weber (285) also got pins for BBE.

Nick Bolduc won by fall for the Braves at 152.

106: Gavin Olson, Ben, dec Noah Welte, 2-0

113: Max Nygaard, Ben, maj dec Aiden Mueller, 14-6

120: Ed Wah, Ben, won by forfeit

126: Darin Hippe, Ben, dec Louie Tensen, 2-0

132: Ryan Jensen, BBE, pinned Mu Tah Wah, 1:15

138: Wyatt Engen, BBE, pinned Tanner Nelson, 0:43

145: Brett DeRoo, BBE, pinned Derek Johnson, 3:15

152: Nick Bolduc, Ben, pinned Ethan Mueller, 5:13

160: Hunter Laage, BBE, dec Alex Whitcup, 5-2

170: Maximus Hanson, BBE, pinned Tyler Stewart, 1:05

182: Carson Gilbert, BBE, pinned Matheau Pillatzke, 0:36

195: Talen Kampsen, BBE, pinned AJ Klassen, 3:39

220: Thomas Dineen, Ben, maj dec Ethan Spanier, 10-2

285: Harley Weber, BBE, pinned Johnny Kobberman, 3:00

KMS 54, Benson 18

Trey Gunderson (120), Tanner Wilts (126), Noah Johnson (145) and Collin Johnson (182) won by fall for Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in a win against Benson at Kerkhoven. Taytan Nielsen (132) added a tech fall for the Fighting Saints.

The Braves got falls from Max Nygaard (113) and Thomas Dineen (195).

106: Colton Noble, KMS, dec Gavin Olson, 5-3

113: Max Nygaard, B, pinned Cole Froehlich, 4:37

120: Trey Gunderson, KMS, pinned Ed Wah, 1:26

126: Tanner Wilts, KMS, pinned Darin Hippe, 1:45

132: Taytan Nielsen, KMS, tech fall Tanner Nelson, 19-1

138: Wyatt Rudningen, KMS, won by forfeit

145: Noah Johnson, KMS, pinned Derek Johnson, 5:13

152: Jett Olson, KMS, maj dec Alex Whitcup, 12-2

160: Luke Froehlich, KMS, dec Nick Bolduc, 20-15

170: Aaron Jones, KMS, dec Preston McGee, 3-1

182: Collin Johnson, KMS, pinned AJ Klassen, 1:13

195: Thomas Dineen, B, pinned Gavyn Feldman, 2:12

220: Masyn Olson, KMS, won by forfeit

285: Johnny Kobberman, B, pinned Owen Kidrowski, 1:09

Duals

ACGC 34, Kimball 30

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City scored 22 straight points at 132, 138, 145 and 152 pounds, helping set the scene for a Falcons win in Central Minnesota Conference dual over host Kimball.

Levi Nelson (132), Joseph Sherwood (138) and Brody Straumann (152) all scored falls in that stretch. Edwyn Gonzalez added a tech fall at 145.

106: Gradyn Grahn, ACGC, dec Karson Schmidt, 4-1

113: Connor Carlson, K, pinned Logan Holien, 1:04

120: William Serbus, K, dec Braxton Kragenbring, 12-5

126: Mark Schiefelbein, K, pinned Jayce Kragenbring, 1:40

132: Levi Nelson, ACGC, pinned Isaac Kuseske, 0:29

138: Joseph Sherwood, ACGC, pinned Frank Schiefelbein, 1:26

145: Edwyn Gonzalez, ACGC, maj dec Blake Brutger, 14-6

152: Brody Straumann, ACGC, pinned James Schiefelbein, 1:18

160: Logan Kuseske, K, dec Ethan Whitcomb, 10-4

170: Isaiah Renne, ACGC, dec Caden Guggisberg, 8-2

182: Hank Meyer, K, pinned Abraum Gamez, 0:58

195: Garret Rosenow, K, dec Vince Lee, 12-8

220: Haden Rosenow, K, dec Terrell Renne, 11-7

285: Juan Cardenas, ACGC, won by forfeit