Wrestling roundup: Willmar makes it 80 straight, beating St. Cloud 57-15

ST. CLOUD — Eighty in a row.

The Willmar wrestling team won its 80th consecutive Central Lakes Conference dual Thursday night, beating the St. Cloud Crush 57-15 at St. Cloud Tech.

Willmar is now 5-0 in the CLC and 17-6 overall. The Crush, who are made up of athletes from Tech, Apollo, Cathedral and Granite City Baptist Academy, are 2-3 in the conference and 9-16 overall.

Willmar’s last conference loss was Jan. 22, 2013, when the Cardinals fell to Tech 37-35.

“They (the Crush) have a few very good individuals,” Willmar head coach Ed Oehlers said. “They had a few guys out of their lineup tonight.”

Highlights for the Cardinals were the efforts of Eli Heinen and Zander Miska, Oehlers said.

Heinen wrestled at 145 pounds and beat Jaden Dombrovski 8-3. Miska recorded a fall over Derrick Cox-Payton in 1 minute, 41 seconds at 220.

“One of the highlights was definitely Eli Heinen’s match,” Oehlers said. “That was pretty exciting.

“He’s been behind (138-pounder) Conlan Carlson quite a bit this year and has wrestled a lot of JV. He placed at Hutchinson and tonight had a great match.”

Miska surprised his opponent, who was working on the upper body, to get the pin.

“Those two don't get a lot of press,” Oehlers said. “They have wrestled really well for us and did a good job in the lineup tonight.”

Willmar is host to a triangular that begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Also competing are Moorhead and Perham. It’s Senior Parents Night. Willmar is also host to a triangular Thursday, which is Youth Night. Both meets are at the Big Red Gym.

Willmar 57, St. Cloud 15

106: Kendall Booker, SC, dec. Wyatt Cruze, 6-1

113: Lawson Anez, W, won by forfeit

120: Cavin Carlson, W, won by forfeit

126: Ivan Mares, W, pinned Ethan Lunning, 2:31

132: Sully Anez, W, won by forfeit

138: Conlan Carlson, W, won by forfeit

145: Eli Heinen, W, dec. Jaden Dombrovski, 8-3

152: Tanner Hugg, SC, dec. Isaac Zelaya-Velasquez, 9-2

160: Sam Long, SC, dec. Mattix Swanson, 8-6 (OT)

170: Edgar Cordova-Lopez, W, won by forfeit

182: Braeden Erickson, W, pinned Batuo Teboh, 0:24

195: Ramero Trevino, W, pinned Timmy Lawal, 3:39

220: Zander Miska, W, pinned Derrick Cox-Payton, 1:41

285: Tucker Hugg, SC, pinned Daunte Castellano, 2:46

GSL triangular

NLS 48, GSL 23

Winning the first five matches gave New London-Spicer the cushion it needed for a win over Wright County Conference foe Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie in Glencoe.

Carson Nelson (120) and Carson McCain (195) both won by fall for the Wildcats.

106: Andrew Sandau, NLS, won by forfeit

113: Isaiah Nelson, NLS, won by forfeit

120: Carson Nelson, NLS, pinned Brayden Linsmeier, 1:40

126: Holton Hanson, NLS, dec Brody Ruschmeier, 4-0

132: Caleb Nelson, NLS, dec Jackson Wischnack, 7-1

138: Miguel Anderson, GSL, maj dec Alex Meis, 15-3

145: Mason Schilling, GSL, dec Everett Halvorson, 4-2

152: Adam Sandau, NLS, won by forfeit

160: Connor Meyer, GSL, won by forfeit

170: Jace Cacka, GSL, maj dec Reid Holmquist, 11-2

182: Brody Duke, NLS, won by forfeit

195: Carson McCain, NLS, pinned Dane Petersen, 3:40

220: Aaron Higgins, GSL, pinned Garret Leenstra, 2:15

285: Marshel Johnson, NLS, won by forfeit

St. Peter 39, NLS 25

Winning four straight from 132 to 152, St. Peter was able to get a victory over New London-Spicer in Glencoe.

Isaiah Nelson (113) and Marshel Johnson (285) both won by fall for the Wildcats.

106: Andrew Sandau, NLS, dec Elijah Mercado, 7-6

113: Isaiah Nelson, NLS, pinned Brock Guth, 3:30

120: Ryan Moelter, SP, pinned Carson Nelson, 5:50

126: Holton Hanson, NLS, maj dec Charlie Born, 11-2

132: Deontre Torres, SP, dec Caleb Nelson, 13-12

138: Nakiye Mercado, SP, pinned Alex Meis, 1:20

145: Evan Walter, SP, dec Everett Halvorson, 5-4

152: Harold Born, SP, maj dec Adam Sandau, 10-2

160: Taylen Travaille, SP, won by forfeit

170: Reid Holmquist, NLS, dec Joseph Connor, 7-4

182: Brody Duke, NLS, dec Cole Filand, 3-2

195: Leighton Robb, SP, pinned Carson McCain, 1:20

220: Kemper Ely, SP, tech fall Garret Leenstra, 15-0

285: Marshel Johnson, NLS, pinned Haadi Ahmed, 0:38

ACGC quad

BBE 62, ACGC 17

Ryan Jensen (132), Tanner Viessman (152), Carson Gilbert (182), Talen Kampsen (195) and Ethan Spanier (220) all had first-period falls for Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in a win over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City in Grove City.

Wyatt Engen (138), Brett DeRoo (145) and Maximus Hanson (170) also won by fall for the Jaguars. Noah Welte (113) and Harley Weber (285) both won by tech fall.

Braxton Kragenbring (120) and Luke Garvick (126) got pins for the Falcons. Jevon Williams added a tech fall at 160.

106: Aiden Mueller, BBE, maj dec Gradyn Grahn, 11-3

113: Noah Welte, BBE, tech fall Logan Holien, 16-0

120: Braxton Kragenbring, ACGC, pinned Louie Tensen, 2:30

126: Luke Garvick, ACGC, pinned Elliot Spanier, 5:12

132: Ryan Jensen, BBE, pinned Levi Nelson, 1:40

138: Wyatt Engen, BBE, pinned Edwyn Gonzalez, 2:45

145: Brett DeRoo, BBE, pinned Brody Straumann, 3:15

152: Tanner Viessman, BBE, pinned Ethan Whitcomb, 1:15

160: Jevon Williams, ACGC, tech fall Ethan Mueller, 18-3

170: Maximus Hanson, BBE, pinned Isaiah Renne, 2:30

182: Carson Gilbert, BBE, pinned Vince Lee, 0:30

195: Talen Kampsen, BBE, pinned Charlie Jones, 0:30

220: Ethan Spanier, BBE, pinned Terrell Renne, 1:45

285: Harley Weber, BBE, tech fall Juan Cardenas, 19-4

BBE 48, Royalton/Upsala 19

In a contest between top 10 teams in Class A, eighth-ranked Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa cruised to victory over fourth-ranked Royalton/Upsala in Grove City.

Seven Jaguars — Aiden Mueller (106), Noah Welte (113), Ryan Jensen (132), Wyatt Engen (138), Tanner Viessman (152), Maximus Hanson (170) and Carson Gilbert (182) — won by fall.

106: Aiden Mueller, BBE, pinned Marcus Hayes, 4:20

113: Noah Welte, BBE, pinned Adonijah Ripple, 3:10

120: Tucker Simmons, RU, won by forfeit

126: Lane Olson, RU, maj dec Louie Tensen, 9-1

132: Ryan Jensen, BBE, pinned Johnathon Bzdok, 3:55

138: Wyatt Engen, BBE, pinned Brady Yourczek, 5:00

145: Will Gorecki, RU, dec Brett DeRoo, 8-4

152: Tanner Viessman, BBE, pinned Sawyer Simmons, 3:03

160: Hunter Laage, BBE, dec Nicholas Leibold, 5-3

170: Maximus Hanson, BBE, pinned Jake Leners, 2:30

182: Carson Gilbert, BBE, pinned Brayden Leners, 5:55

195: Bryce Holm, RU, dec Talen Kampsen, 3-0

220: Ethan Spanier, BBE, dec name unavailable, 10-6

285: Brandon Mugg, RU, dec Harley Weber, 2-1

BBE 44, West Central 22

Louie Tensen (120), Tanner Viessman (152), Maximus Hanson (170) and Ethan Spanier (220) wrapped up wins by fall to put Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa over West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville in Grove City.

The Jaguars are ranked eighth in Class A. The Knights are in the lean and mean rankings.

106: Aiden Mueller, BBE, maj dec Evan Dingwall, 11-3

113: Owen Gruchow, WCA, maj dec Noah Welte, 12-4

120: Louie Tensen, BBE, pinned Tucker McGee, 1:00

126: Carter Lohse, WCA, pinned Elliot Spanier, 1:20

132: Ryan Jensen, BBE, tech fall Adam Lohse, 18-3

138: Wyatt Engen, BBE, dec Solomon Wales, 1-0

145: Hunter Gruchow, WCA, maj dec Brett DeRoo, 12-3

152: Tanner Viessman, BBE, pinned Kolby Peters, 2:53

160: Hunter Laage, BBE, tech fall Ezekiel Sieckert, 19-3

170: Maximus Hanson, BBE, pinned Jeremy Blascyk, 1:15

182: Anthony Sykora, WCA, maj dec Carson Gilbert, 14-3

195: Beau Robinson, WCA, maj dec Talen Kampsen, 10-0

220: Ethan Spanier, BBE, pinned Will Rustan, 1:50

285: Harley Weber, BBE, dec Justin Blascyk, 3-2 (OT)

Montevideo quad

United 83, BOLD 0

Holland Schacherer (120), Kameron Sather (132), Adrian Norman (145), Mason McDougal (160) and Mason Pederson (182) won by fall as Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo shut out BOLD in Montevideo.

106: Ben Gunlogson, U, won by forfeit

113: Eli Olson, U, won by forfeit

120: Holland Schacherer, U, pinned Brody Beckler, 0:14

126: Daniel Gunlogson, U, won by forfeit

132: Kameron Sather, U, pinned Brady Kiecker, 3:43

138: Zander Clausen, U, won by forfeit

145: Adrian Norman, U, pinned Gavin Hammerschmidt, 2:14

152: Ethan Moravetz, U, won by forfeit

160: Mason McDougal, U, pinned Elijah Swenson, 3:09

170: Holt Larson, U, tech fall Max Benson, 18-3

182: Mason Pederson, U, pinned Tate Sheehan, 1:23

195: Parker Bothun, U, won by forfeit

220: Zach DeBeer, U, won by forfeit

285: Brady Rhode, U, won by forfeit

United 43, Minneota 30

United got six pins to beat sixth-ranked (Class A) Minneota in Montevideo.

Winning by fall for United were: Holland Schacherer (120), Daniel Gunlogson (126), Zander Clausen (138), Holt Larson (170), Parker Bothun (195) and Zach DeBeer (220).

106: Ben Gunlogson, U, maj dec Kaden Lasnetski, 12-1

113: Adam DeVlaeminck, M, pinned Nelson Velasquez, 2:40

120: Holland Schacherer, U, pinned Sam Myhre, 0:31

126: Daniel Gunlogson, U, pinned Bretten Coequyt, 0:43

132: Peyton Gillund, M, dec Kameron Sather, 9-8

138: Zander Clausen, U, pinned Chase Johnson, 0:49

145: Brock Fier, M, pinned Adrian Norman, 1:20

152: Destin Fier, M, dec Ethan Moravetz, 5-4

160: Zack Fier, M, pinned Mason McDougal, 5:54

170: Holt Larson, U, pinned Noah Gorecki, 0:59

182: Alex Depestel, M, pinned Mason Pederson, 1:43

195: Parker Bothun, U, pinned Eli Gruene, 2:03

220: Zach DeBeer, U, pinned Joseph Verschelde, 1:13

285: Brady Rhode, U, dec Hudson Scholten, 1-0

United 68, Worthington 3

United completed the 3-0 day in Montevideo by beating Worthington.

Ben Gunlogson (106), Zander Clausen (145), Mason Pederson (170), Holt Larson (182) and Parker Bothun (195) were all winners by fall for United.

106: Ben Gunlogson, U, pinned Saul Galvez, 1:25

113: Alex Galvez, W, dec Nelson Velasquez, 7-3

120: Holland Schacherer, U, maj dec Dalton Larson, 9-1

126: Daniel Gunlogson, U, won by forfeit

132: Kameron Sather, U, inj def Ethan Meyer

138: Adrian Norman, U, dec Moo Bleh, 10-5

145: Zander Clausen, U, pinned Miat Htoo, 2:00

152: Ethan Moravetz, U, dec Chase Byrne, 6-0

160: Mason McDougal, U, inj def Levi Hennings

170: Mason Pederson, U, pinned Eh Day Htoo, 2:00

182: Holt Larson, U, pinned Evan Neuberger

195: Parker Bothun, U, pinned Mason Schutz, 2:45

220: Landon Olson, U, won by forfeit

285: Brady Rhode, U, maj dec Kasey Gerhard, 14-0

Worthington 63, BOLD 12

Elijan Swenson and Tate Sheenan got back-to-back falls at 160 and 170 for BOLD in a loss to Worthington in Montevideo.

106: Saul Galvez, W, pinned Ava Kiecker, 2:58

113: Alex Galvez, W, won by forfeit

120: Dalton Larson, W, won by forfeit

126: Double forfeit

132: Ethan Meyer, W, dec Brady Kiecker, 7-2

138: Moo Bleh, W, won by forfeit

145: Miat Htoo, W, pinned Gavin Hammerschmidt, 2:42

152: Chase Byrne, W, won by forfeit

160: Elijah Swenson, B, pinned Levi Hennings

170: Tate Sheehan, B, pinned Eh Day Htoo

182: Evan Neuberger, W, won by forfeit

195: Soe Noy Htoo, W, won by forfeit

220: Mason Schutz, W, won by forfeit

285: Kasey Gerhard, W, won by forfeit

Albany triangular

Pierz 41, KMS 29

Scoring bonus points in seven of the team’s eight wins, Pierz prevailed over Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in Albany.

Trey Gunderson (126), Luke Froehlich (170) and Jason Jones (285) were all winners by fall for the Fighting Saints.

106: Link Toops, P, pinned Brody VerHeuveln, 4:53

113: Kyle Stangl, P, dec Cole Froehlich, 6-2

120: Cash Fussy, P, pinned Oswaldo Moreno, 1:33

126: Trey Gunderson, KMS, pinned Hunter Przybilla, 1:40

132: Derek Stangl, P, maj dec Taytan Nielsen, 18-4

138: Chase Becker, P, maj dec Noah Johnson, 10-1

145: Jett Olson, KMS, maj dec Derrick Przybilla, 10-2

152: Jacob LeBlanc, P, pinned Wyatt Rudningen, 0:56

160: Jayden Zajac, P, pinned Joshua Johnson, 5:25

170: Luke Froehlich, KMS, pinned Kaden Kroll, 4:59

182: Nathan Nash, P, pinned Gavyn Feldman, 5:30

195: Masyn Olson, KMS, maj dec Bradly Tanner, 11-2

220: Owen Kidrowski, KMS, dec Wyatt Dingmann, 7-0

285: Jason Jones, KMS, pinned Jack Byker, 0:29

KMS 54, Albany 21

Trey Gunderson (126), Noah Johnson (138) and Gavyn Feldman (182) all won matches by fall for Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in a win over host Albany.

106: Brody VanHeuveln, KMS, dec Colton Carlson, 6-1

113: Nathan Kollmann, A, dec Cole Froehlich, 7-6

120: Oswaldo Moreno, KMS, won by forfeit

126: Trey Gunderson, KMS, pinned Jimmy Carlisle, 1:31

132: Carson Holthaus, A, pinned Taytan Nielsen, 3:52

138: Noah Johnson, KMS, pinned Reed Moulzolf, 1:52

145: Jett Olson, KMS, dec Owen Carlson, 3-2

152: Mason Plumski, A, pinned Wyatt Rudningen, 1:43

160: Joseph Schmitt, A, pinned Joshua Jones, 1:53

170: Luke Froehlich, KMS, won by forfeit

182: Gavyn Feldman, KMS, pinned Zach Gruber, 1:57

195: Masyn Olson, KMS, won by forfeit

220: Owen Kidrowski, KMS, won by forfeit

285: Jason Jones, KMS, won by forfeit