Wrestling roundup: Willmar sweeps two more CLC matches

WILLMAR — The Willmar wrestling team wrapped up its regular season Thursday by sweeping a pair of Central Lakes Conference opponents, Alexandria and Sauk Rapids.

Willmar beat Alexandria 59-3 and Sauk Rapids 78-3 on Youth Night at the Big Red Gym.

The victories mean Willmar has run its winning streak in the conference to 82 matches and clinched its 10th straight CLC championship.

“It’s pretty neat,” Willmar head coach Ed Oehlers said. “We don’t focus too much on that (conference) championship. But I brought it up ahead of time tonight.

“We all know we have bigger aspirations going into next week.”

Ivan Mares recorded his 100th career victory, winning by forfeit over Sauk Rapids. He also beat Alex’s Mason McGrane, who came into the 132-pound match with one loss, 10-3.

And, Braeden Erickson earned a 5-0 victory over Alex’s Kelly Johnson at 170. It was Erickson’s 18th birthday. He also recorded a forfeit win against Sauk Rapids.

Willmar now prepares for the Section 8AAA playoffs. Team seeding takes place Friday. Willmar anticipates a No. 2 seed with Bemidji the likely No. 1. If that happens, Willmar would have a home quarterfinal match at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Big Red Gym.

The semifinals and final are next Friday, Feb. 17 in Brainerd.

Willmar triangular

Willmar 59, Alexandria 3

106: Nolan Fettig, A, maj dec Wyatt Cruze, 9-1

113: Lawson Anez, W, pinned Ty Larson, 2:50

120: Cavin Carlson, W, pinned Logan Timm, 1:13

126: Ivan Mares, W, dec Mason McGrane, 10-3

132: Sully Anez, W, pinned Isaac Saffert, 1:23

138: Conlan Carlson, W, pinned Zachary Brezina, 1:46

145: Cameren Champagne, W, over Blaze Nelson by DQ

152: Isaac Zelaya-Velasquez, W, pinned Landon Arvidson, 2:45

160: Mattix Swanson, W, pinned Gavin Engelbrecht, 2:45

170: Braeden Erickson, W,dec Kelly Johnson, 5-0

182: Steven Cruze, W, maj dec Landon Seward, 10-0

195: Ramero Trevino, W, dec Cody Vatnsdal, 7-6

220: Zander Biska, W, maj dec Jordan Nicholson, 12-4

285: Luke Maanum, A, pinned Daunte Castellano, 0:45

Alexandria lost three points due to flagrant misconduct

Willmar 78, Sauk Rapids 3

106: Wyatt Cruze, W, pinned McKenzie Wagman-Kelley, 0:56

113: Lawson Anez, W, won by forfeit

120: Cavin Carlson, W, pinned John Pesta, 1:16

126: Ivan Mares, W, won by forfeit

132: Sully Anez, W, won by forfeit

138: Conlan Carson, W, pinned Jack Barz, 1:42

145: Cameren Champagne, W, won by forfeit

152: Kieran Hixson, SR, dec Isaac Zelaya-Velasquez, 3-2

160: Mattix Swanson, W, won by forfeit

170: Braeden Erickson, W, won by forfeit

182: Steven Cruze, W, won by forfeit

195: Ramero Trevino, W, won by forfeit

220: Zander Miska, W, won by forfeit

285: Daunte Castellano, W, won by forfeit

NLS quadrangular

Hutchinson 41, NLS 29

Andrew Sandau (106), Brody Duke (182) and Marshel Johnson (285) all picked up pins for New London-Spicer in a home loss to Section 3AA rival Hutchinson in New London.

Caleb Nelson (132) and Alex Meis (145) tacked on major decisions for the Wildcats.

106: Andrew Sandau, NLS, pinned Judah Perrault, 1:00

113: Logan Schwanz, H, pinned Jeremiah Nelson, 1:20

120: Holton Hanson, NLS, dec Max Martin, 6-4

126: Radon Bipes, H, pinned Rylan Plumley Champagne, 2:00

132: Caleb Nelson, NLS, maj dec Peter Stancek, 16-2

138: Cody Tews, H, pinned Gage Knisley, 2:00

145: Alex Meis, NLS, maj dec Mark Resbeck, 12-0

152: Luke Hoag, H, maj dec Adam Sandau, 11-2

160: Conner Kurth, H, pinned Jack Steffensen, 1:30

170: Jay Rickertsen, H, dec Reid Holmquist, 10-5

182: Brody Duke, NLS, won by fall, 3:00

195: Brady Andersen, H, maj dec Carson McCain, 10-2

220: Hayden VanderVoort, H, pinned Garret Leenstra, 3:00

285: Marshel Johnson, NLS, pinned Riley Carrigan, 1:00

NLS 49, MAHACA 27

New London-Spicer scored bonus points in eight of its nine wins over Morris Area/Hancock Area/Chokio-Alberta en route to a win at New London.

Caleb Nelson (132), Jack Steffensen (160), Reid Holmquist (170) and Marshel Johnson (285) were winners by fall for the Wildcats.

106: Andrew Sandau, NLS, maj dec Beau Haugen, 16-3

113: Jeremiah Nelson, NLS, won by forfeit

120: Grayson Gibson, M, maj dec Holton Hanson, 10-2

126: Carson Nelson, NLS, won by forfeit

132: Caleb Nelson, NLS, pinned Alex Sperr, 4:00

138: Andrew Marty, M, maj dec Gage Knisley, 17-4

145: Davin Rose, M, pinned Alex Meis, 1:00

152: Adam Sandau, NLS, dec Caden Rose, 10-5

160: Jack Steffensen, NLS, pinned Ryker Erickson, 4:30

170: Reid Holmquist, NLS, pinned Dain Schroeder, 3:00

182: Connor Olson, M, pinned Brody Duke, 5:00

195: Carson McCain, NLS, won by forfeit

220: Brock Marty, M, pinned Garret Leenstra, 1:00

285: Marshel Johnson, NLS, pinned Javon Johnson, 1:00

W-M 63, NLS 7

New London-Spicer’s Adam Sandau scored a 7-5 decision at 152 and Reid Holmquist won by major decision at 170 in the Wildcats’ loss to Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran at New London.

106: Joel Friedrichs, WM pinned Andrew Sandau 3:40

113: Kaleb Mead, WM pinned Jeremiah Nelson 1:30

120: Titan Friederichs, WM, maj dec Holton Hanson 10-2

126: Parker Jackson, WM, pinned Rylan Plumley Champagne 3:00

132: Jonah Hamberger, WM, maj dec Caleb Nelson 14-2

138: Eli Hamberger, WM pinned Gage Knisely 1:20

145: Jack Entinger, WM, pinned Alex Meis :50

152: Adam Sandau, NLS, dec Steven Duske 7-5

160: Patrick Duske, WM pinned Jack Steffensen 1:50

170: Reid Holmquist, NLS maj dec. Bryce Burkett 13-5

182: Jaden Palmer, WM, pinned Brody Duke 1:20

195: Kyler Burmesiter, WM, maj dec. Carson McCain 10-1

220: Jason Fenske, WM, pinned Garret Leenstra 3:00

285: Ian Burau, WM, dec. Marshel Johnson 4-3

Canby triangular

United 60, ACGC 18

Team United — Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo — led 36-0 after the first six matches to beat Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Canby.

Ranked ninth in Class AA, United scored nine falls from Eli Olson (106), Ben Gunlogson (113), Holland Schacherer (120), Daniel Gunlogson (126), Kameron Sather (132), Zander Clausen (138), Mason Pederson (182), Parker Bothun (195) and Brady Rhode (285).

The Falcons got pins from Brody Straumann (145), Jevon Williams (160) and Isaiah Renne (170).

106: Eli Olson, U, pinned Jayden Hoecke, 0:43

113: Ben Gunlogson, U, pinned Gradyn Grahn, 1:46

120: Holland Schacherer, U, pinned Braxton Kragenbring, 2:32

126: Daniel Gunlogson, U, pinned Jayce Kragenbring, 1:54

132: Kameron Sather, U, pinned Levi Nelson, 1:26

138: Zander Clausen, U, pinned Edwyn Gonzalez, 2:36

145: Brody Straumann, ACGC, pinned Adrian Norman, 1:53

152: Ethan Moravetz, U, dec Ethan Whitcomb, 7-1

160: Jevon Williams, ACGC, pinned Noah Meyer, 1:40

170: Isaiah Renne, ACGC, pinned Holt Larson, 3:17

182: Mason Pederson, U, pinned Vince Lee, 2:35

195: Parker Bothun, U, pinned Charlie Jones, 1:19

220: Landon Olson, U, dec Terrell Renne, 9-5

285: Brady Rhode, U, pinned Juan Cardenas, 1:37

Canby 45, ACGC 20

Juan Cardenas won by fall at 285 and Jevon Williams picked up a tech fall at 160 for Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City in a loss to host Canby.

106: Daven VanEngen, C, maj dec Gradyn Grahn, 12-4

113: Eli Greenman, C, pinned Jayden Hoecke, 1:20

120: Isaac Guzman, C, dec Braxton Kragenbring, 15-13

126: Clayton Drietz, C, maj dec Luke Garvick, 9-0

132: Sam Drietz, C, pinned Joseph Sherwood, 0:49

138: Lane Fink, C, maj dec Edwyn Gonzalez, 10-2

145: Brody Straumann, ACGC, dec Blake Giese, 9-4

152: Lincoln Fink, C, pinned Ethan Whitcomb, 1:47

160: Jevon Williams, ACGC, tech fall Mason Smith, 16-0

170: Nick Wagner, C, pinned Isaiah Renne, 1:29

182: Vince Lee, ACGC, dec Issac Guza, 9-7

195: Sawyer Drietz, C, pinned Charlie Jones, 0:53

220: Terrell Renne, ACGC, dec Gavin Noyes, 4-1

285: Juan Cardenas, ACGC, pinned Jordan DePestel, 5:53

United 34, Canby 33

United finished 2-0 at the Canby dual, beating the host Lancers by a point.

Coming down to the final match, United clinched the win when heavyweight Brady Rhode pinned Jordan DePestel in the first period.

With the two victories on Thursday, United closed out the regular season with a 25-1 record in duals.

106: Ben Gunlogson, U, pinned Daven VanEngen, 5:33

113: Eli Greenman, C, pinned Nelson Velasquez, 1:21

120: Issac Guzman, C, dec Holland Schacherer, 7-3

126: Daniel Gunlogson, U, pinned Clayton Drietz, 0:55

132: Sam Drietz, C, dec Kameron Sather, 9-8

138: Lane Fink, C, dec Zander Clausen, 9-5

145: Blake Giese, C, pinned Adrian Norman, 1:32

152: Lincoln Fink, C, pinned Gabe Lowry, 0:45

160: Ethan Moravetz, U, maj dec Sawyer Verhelst, 13-3

170: Holt Larson, U, pinned Issac Guza, 0:16

182: Nick Wagner, C, pinned Mason Pederson, 1:21

195: Parker Bothun, U, dec Sawyer Drietz, 4-1

220: Landon Olson, U, dec Gavin Noyes, 9-2

285: Brady Rhode, U, pinned Jordan DePestel, 1:56

TMB/WWG tri

TMB/WWG 78, BOLD 6

Keaton Marwede picked up BOLD’s lone win over Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove at Tracy Area High School.

Marwede pinned the Panthers’ Ashton Squires in 3:06 to win at 170.

106: Logan Petersen, T, won by forfeit

113: Troy Gillette, T, won by forfeit

120: David Schuh, T, won by forfeit

126: Nevin Marten, T, won by forfeit

132: Devin Carter, T, won by forfeit

138: Tyler Arnold, T, pinned Trey Zamarron, 1:44

145: Kalvin Crumrine, T, pinned Gavin Hammerschmidt, 2:26

152: Alexander Schuh, T, won by forfeit

160: Jacob Meyer, T, pinned Max Benson, 1:21

170: Keaton Marwede, B, pinned Ashton Squires, 3:06

182: Isaiah Wolske, T, pinned Tate Sheehan, 1:00

195: Eathan Martinez, T, won by forfeit

220: Bryce Edwards, T, won by forfeit

285: Nick Willhite, T, won by forfeit

OTC triangular

Minnewaska 51, Otter Tail Central 28

Minnewaska opened its dual with Otter Tail Central with three straight falls from Miles Wildman, Jude Bailey and Chase Smith, leading to a win in the opening match at Battle Lake.

Jayce Kovarik (145), Nathan Dell (152), Myles Reichmann (160) and Xander Johnson (170) also won by fall for the Lakers.

106: Miles Wildman, M, pinned Lanston Barry

113: Jude Bailey, M, pinned Dylan Geihsler

120: Chase Smith, M, pinned Kayetana Lopez-Moen

126: Mason Christianson, OTC, maj dec Isaiah Rossario, 19-7

132: Anthony Rousu, OTC, won by forfeit

138: Nick Ankeny, M, dec Carson Roehl, 9-3

145: Jayce Kovarik, M, pinned Conner Nelson

152: Nathan Dell, M, pinned Levi Evavold

160: Myles Reichmann, M, pinned Xavier Lewis

170: Xander Johnson, M, pinned Gaiden Hoeper

182: Will Schwartz, OTC, pinned Zayden Johnson

195: Noah Jensen, M, won by forfeit

220: Josh Larson, OTC, won by forfeit

285: Kale Rich, OTC, won by forfeit

Minnewaska 57, Barnesville 24

Miles Wildman (113), Nick Ankeny (138), Cole Kittleson (160), Xander Johnson (170), Zanden Johnson (182) and Noah Jensen (195) all finished with falls in Minnewaska’s win over Barnesville at Battle Lake.

106: Austin Schuler, M, dec Chase Hauck, 10-8

113: Miles Wildman, M, pinned Tate Pauna, 1:34

120: Chase Smith, M, won by forfeit

126: Minnewaska won by forfeit (names unavailable)

132: Ayden Hauck, B, won by forfeit

138: Nick Ankeny, M, pinned Asher O’Brien, 2:43

145: Jayce Kovarik, M, won by forfeit

152: William Rotz, B, pinned Braylen Scharmer, 2:42

160: Cole Kittleson, M, pinned Cameron Halverson, 2:24

170: Xander Johnson, M, pinned Hunter Blilie, 1:36

182: Zanden Johnson, M, pinned name unavailable, 1:00

195: Noah Jensen, M, pinned Jonny Robideau, 2:33

220: Jordan Kroll, B, won by forfeit

285: Justin Krueger, B, won by forfeit