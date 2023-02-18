Wrestling: Willmar Cardinals get back to state dramatically

BRAINERD — Daunte Castellano was flying high.

The Section 8AAA wrestling team championship came down to the 285-pound match with second-seeded Willmar holding onto a slim 27-25 lead against top-seeded Bemidji. It was unfamiliar territory for a heavyweight on a team where team wins and losses are usually determined before he goes on the mat.

Castellano’s night nearly ended in disaster as Thomas Paquette got the Cardinals’ junior in a near-fall.

“I was kind of scared when he got me on my back like, oh no, I don’t know what to do,” Castellano said.

But Castellano used his momentum to roll Paquette on his back. At 3 minutes, 35 seconds, the ref’s hand slammed on the mat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar junior Daunte Castellano, middle, reacts after winning his 285-pound match by fall to secure the Cardinals' 33-25 win in the Section 8AAA team championship over Bemidji on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at Brainerd. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Castellano sealed Willmar’s third straight section championship with a 33-25 victory over the Lumberjacks.

“I started spinning and he started rolling with me,” Castellano said. “Next thing I know, I won.”

The big guy sprang up and leaped into the waiting arms of his coaches and teammates. It was awfully agile for a heavyweight.

“I was just really happy,” Castellano said, grinning from ear to ear. “Before when it’s down to me I failed them. And today, I didn’t. I wanted to get the team to state for a third time.

“I’m glad I’m with the team and going to state.”

Willmar junior Ramero Trevino, right, faces off with Bemidji's Barrick Nelson during their 195-pound match in the Section 8AAA team championship on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at Brainerd. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Valuing his livelihood, Willmar head coach Ed Oehlers stayed out of Castellano’s path. But he was right there in the middle of the mob after Willmar wrapped up another section title.

“It’s just an amazing story for Daunte to come through and get progressively better through the season,” Oehlers said.

It is Willmar’s 12th trip to state in school history. The Cardinals compete for the Class AAA championship on Thursday, March 2 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is absolutely a team victory,” Oehlers said. “You look at rankings and stuff (Willmar is 12th in Class AAA, Bemidji is fifth). We’ve talked about this all year, going up against tough competitors and how we’re going to peak for this end. Everything has come together with the mentality and belief of this team.”

Willmar freshman Cameren Champagne, right, lifts up Little Falls' Wyatt Baum during their 145-pound match in the Section 8AAA team semifinals on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at Brainerd. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The Cardinals and Lumberjacks met for the 8AAA championship for the sixth straight season. In the semifinals, Willmar beat No. 3 Little Falls 43-21 while Bemidji topped No. 5 Brainerd 38-26.

Down 10-0 through two matches against Bemidji, Willmar won five straight to build a 21-10 lead. In that stretch, Cavin Carlson (120) and Conlan Carlson (138) both won by fall. Bemidji cut the deficit to 24-22 following a Seth Newby 6-2 decision over Steven Cruze at 182.

The Lumberjacks threw out eighth-ranked Barrick Nelson at 195. The Cardinals brought out Ramero Trevino, who rejoined the team in January after missing the first month.

“I was missing the guys,” Trevino said. “Wrestling helps with football and football’s my main sport. So I had to join not only for football, but for the guys. I missed the guys so I had to come back.”

With a 1-0 lead through two periods, Trevino got a takedown late in the third to beat Nelson 3-0 and put Willmar’s lead at 27-22.

Recent wrestling roundup:







“(Thursday) at practice, the coaches said we were going to come into this match more conditioned than them,” Trevino said. “Just had to out-work them, get angles on them and get that extra takedown to seal the victory.”

At 220, Willmar’s Zander Miska stayed off his back through two near-falls in an 8-1 loss by decision to Parker Orvik.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nerves were on high for Castellano to deliver. And he did just that.

“I’m proud of myself and proud to be going with the team to state,” Castellano said.

The Cardinals compete in the section individual tournament Saturday, Feb. 25 at St. Cloud Tech High School.

Willmar sophomore Sully Anez, right, goes for a takedown on Little Falls' Joey Wilczek during their 132-pound match in the Section 8AAA team semifinals on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at Brainerd. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Section 8AAA championship

Willmar 33, Bemidji 25

106: Gabe Morin, B, maj dec Wyatt Cruze, 14-4

113: Nick Strand, B, pinned Lawson Anez, 2:28

120: Cavin Carlson, W, pinned Gavin Osborn, 2:48

126: Ivan Mares, W, dec Hunter Heim, 5-2

132: Sully Anez, W, dec Brody Castonguay, 8-2

138: Conlan Carlson, W, pinned Lincoln Schmitt, 1:06

145: Cameren Champagne, W, dec Alec Newby, 7-2

152: Ricky Wuori, B, dec Isaac Zelaya-Velasquez, 6-0

160: Dane Jorgenson, B, pinned Mattix Swanson, 5:16

170: Braeden Erickson, W, dec Coy Olsen, 11-4

182: Seth Newby, B, dec Steven Cruze, 6-2

195: Ramero Trevino, W, dec Barrick Nelson, 3-0

220: Parker Orvik, B, dec Zander Miska, 8-1

285: Daunte Castellano, W, pinned Thomas Paquette, 3:35

Semifinals

Willmar 43, Little Falls 21

106: Wyatt Cruze, W, maj dec Ryan Vogt, 12-3

113: Lawson Anez, W, pinned Ethan Zellers, 3:47

120: Cavin Carlson, W, pinned Cassidy Okerman, 1:21

126: Mason Rausch, LF, dec Ivan Mares, 2-1

132: Sully Anez, W, dec Joey Wilczek, 4-0

138: Conlan Carlson, W, tech fall Noah Cameron, 17-0

145: Cameren Champagne, W, maj dec Wyatt Baum, 9-1

152: Isaac Zelaya-Velasquez, W, dec Dane Ballou, 15-9

160: Beau Robinson, LF, pinned Mattix Swanson, 5:00

170: Braeden Erickson, W, dec Ryan Kloechl, 4-0

182: Ivan Petrich, LF, pinned Steven Cruze, 1:27

195: Zander Miska, W, dec Alex Schmitz, 2-1

220: Hank LeClair, LF, pinned Finley Donelan, 1:18

285: Daunte Castellano, W, pinned Aiden Nordley, 3:34