Willmar native Jordan Smith still living out his baseball dreams

LYNCHBURG, Va. — When his baseball-playing career ended, Jordan Smith had spent eight years in the minor leagues, including seven with the Cleveland Guardians.

The former St. Cloud State All-American was drafted by Cleveland in the ninth round of the 2011 Major League Baseball draft and had been promoted as high as Triple-A Columbus. But after spending 2018 with the St. Paul Saints and Sioux Falls Canaries in independent ball, Smith knew it was time for a change.

"It was tough when my career ended," Smith said. "Every player dreams of getting to the big leagues. My son was able to watch me play that last year of independent ball and that meant a lot to me. I gave that season every single thing I had. I was really playing for the love of the game.

"But I wasn't playing up to my standards anymore. I just tried to soak up whatever I could every single day."

Smith hit .253 with four home runs and 30 RBI in his final minor league season with Sioux Falls. His best season in the minor leagues came in 2012 at Class A Lake County when he hit .316 with nine home runs and 74 RBI. His next best season came at Class Double-A Akron in 2016 when he hit .271 with seven homers and 49 RBI.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Smith was promoted to Triple-A in 2016 and 2017 , he hit under .200 after both promotions. Luckily during his time at Triple-A, one of Columbus' field coordinators encouraged Smith to pursue coaching after his player career was over.

"I was like 'no thanks. I'm a baseball player and I want to play.' I wasn't ready to turn the page into something else at that point," Smith said. "Then fast forward to a year later and I'm playing independent ball. I called him after my last season and asked about pursuing that coaching opportunity he had mentioned."

ROSTER MOVES (effective June 13):



- OF Tyler Naquin - recalled by Cleveland



+ OF Jordan Smith - transferred from Akron pic.twitter.com/JZYoVrfnAG — Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) July 14, 2017

Getting his shot

That field coordinator told Smith he would have to go through a gauntlet of interviews with different Cleveland Guardians coaches before he could pursue coaching in the minors.

"I went to Cleveland and interviewed with 10 different people for more than 10 hours," Smith said with a laugh. "I was grilled by old mentors of mine and everything. They let me sit for a couple of months before they told me I was going to be the new bench coach at (Class A) Lake County."

Smith, 32, spent three years as Lake County's bench coach before serving as the manager at the Guardians' Arizona Complex League team last year. He was hired as Class A Lynchburg's manager this past December.

"When I found out, I was beyond excited. It was a good fit for my family and we're really enjoying Lynchburg and Virginia. The Carolina League , which we play in, has a lot of history and it's awesome to be a part of it," Smith said. "I knew when I was the bench coach at Lake County that I was probably being groomed for a managerial job.

"These are pretty tough to get and I want to do my best for the organization that has given me this chance."

ADVERTISEMENT

Staying connected

Smith spends the offseason in Willmar with his wife, Ashley, and their two children: son Talon, 5, and daughter Laney, 2. His family joins Smith in the summer at whatever affiliate he's been at as a coach or manager. In the offseason, he's started a business called Driven Baseball Academy based out of Willmar.

Jordan Smith poses for a picture with his wife, Ashley, and their two children: son Talon, 5, and daughter Laney, 2. His family joins Smith in the summer at whatever Cleveland Guardians affiliate he's assigned to. In the offseason, they live in Willmar. Smith has started a business called Driven Baseball Academy based out of Willmar. Contributed / Jordan Smith

Smith offers baseball lessons, specifically for players from the ages of 10-18. From swinging mechanics to proper throwing mechanics, Smith tries to teach it all.

"I want to give back to Willmar and Central Minnesota in whatever way I can," Smith said. "I want to give these kids confidence in what they're doing in baseball. I want them to have success and learn the proper mechanics so they can stay healthy."

During his minor league playing career with Cleveland, Smith played with the likes of Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez, Tyler Naquin and Joey Wendle. Along with his managers in the Guardians' system, Smith has tried to take away little pieces of advice from all of them in how he manages the Hillcats.

"Baseball is unique. With Cleveland, 90% of our major league guys right now are people I coached or played with at some point in our system," Smith said. "They're all good men. I've tried to come up with my own style, but it's really just a culmination of everything I learned from my teammates and coaches over the years and applying my own style to that."

Huskies hall of famer

After spending two seasons at St. Cloud State in 2010 and 2011, Smith earned his bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State in 2021.

Smith was announced as a St. Cloud State Athletics Hall of Fame inductee for the class of 2023 recently. That honor, and finishing up his degree, means a lot to him.

Jordan Smith was announced as a St. Cloud State Athletics Hall of Fame inductee for the class of 2023 recently. He earned back-to-back All-American honors in his two seasons with the Huskies. In 112 career games at SCSU, Smith slashed .420/.480/.772 and had 45 doubles, 22 home runs and 135 RBI. He remains the highest draft pick in St. Cloud State baseball history. Contributed / St. Cloud State Athletic Media Relations

He earned back-to-back All-American honors in his two seasons with the Huskies. In 112 career games at SCSU, Smith slashed .420/.480/.772 and had 45 doubles, 22 home runs and 135 RBI. He remains the highest draft pick in St. Cloud State baseball history.

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Cloud State was one win away from the Division II World Series in his freshman season.

"I loved my two years in St. Cloud," Smith said. "Some days I wish I had stayed all four years. I give so much credit to (SCSU head coach) Pat Dolan for recruiting me and making me feel at home. I had incredible teammates.

"We had an incredible group of upperclassmen when I came in and they welcomed me, and my class, with open arms. That's why we had so much success in those two seasons."

Task at hand

Smith's main focus right now is making sure Lynchburg has a winning season. The Hillcats went 31-34 in the first half of the season to finish in third place in the Carolina League North standings. Through Thursday, June 29, the Hillcats were 34-36 overall on the season.

Smith is managing highly rated Guardians prospects in infielders Jose Devers and Angel Genao, catcher Robert Lopez and outfielder Guy Lipscomb. Through June 29, Devers was hitting .242 with two home runs and 31 RBI, Lipscomb was hitting .257 with a home run and 33 RBI, Lopez was hitting .273 with three homers and 16 RBI and Genao was hitting .242 with eight RBI.

Second baseman Nate Furman leads Lynchburg with a .328 average and 12 RBI and first baseman Maick Collado is hitting .282 with a home run and 36 RBI.

Lynchburg Hillcats manager Jordan Smith flashes how many outs there are while coaching third base in a Carolina League game earlier this season in Lynchburg, Virginia. Smith is in his fifth season of managing in the Cleveland Guardians' minor league system. Contributed / Jordan Smith

On the pitching side for the Hillcats, Parker Messick is 3-2 in 13 starts with a 3.02 ERA with 61 strikeouts and 14 walks.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have one of the youngest teams in all of Class A," Smith said. "There's been a learning curve for them about what fundamental baseball needs to look like. We building off that first half. We want to finish strong in the second half so we can make the playoffs. We have a ton of talent and these guys have been fun to coach."

Smith doesn't know if his ultimate goal is to make it on the Guardians' big league staff . Right now, his focus remains at the task at hand in Lynchburg.

"I just show up every day and give my best. I'm not trying to chase anything or take somebody's job," Smith said. "I take it one year at a time and focus on the position the Guardians give me. Ultimately, I'm taking jobs that make the most sense for my family. They're my top priority.

"If opportunities present themselves, and I feel like it's the right move, I'll take them as they come."