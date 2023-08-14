St. Cloud Rox take 1-0 lead on Willmar Stingers in Northwoods League playoff series

ST. CLOUD — Anthony Mata powered up at the right time.

Coming into the Northwoods League playoff series against the Willmar Stingers on Sunday, August 13, at Joe Faber Field, the University of California-Riverside infielder had yet to hit a home run since joining the St. Cloud Rox on July 4.

Mata hit a pair of two-run home runs to lead the Rox to a 4-3, come-from-behind win in the first game of the best-of-three series to take a 1-0 lead.

"I knew a power surge was coming eventually here," Mata said with a smile outside of a loud Rox locker room after the game. "The best results come when you're not thinking and I just reacted to what I saw on both pitches. I'm just happy something good happened out of it."

St. Cloud Rox shortstop Anthony Mata (4) is congratulated by manager Brian Lewis after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning against the Willmar Stingers in a Northwoods League playoff game on Sunday, Aug. 13, at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. Andy Rennecke / St. Cloud LIVE

Mata was hitting a respectable .265 with 16 RBI in 28 games with the Rox. After struggling in batting practice earlier in the day, Rox manager Brian Lewis was pleasantly surprised by Mata's heroics against the Stingers.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The funny thing is he didn't have a good BP at all today," Lewis said with a laugh. "He was struggling internally trying to figure things out. And to hit two today — it's an understatement to say I was surprised he hit two today."

Mata's first home run came in the bottom of the second inning after Willmar took a 2-0 lead in the top half. He hit a fastball from Willmar starting pitcher Chris Rofe over the left-field fence to tie it. The Stingers took a 3-2 lead in the top of the third on an RBI single by Aidan Byrne.

Willmar Stingers shortstop Aidan Byrne reacts after scoring on a close play at the plate following a foul pop-up against the St. Cloud Rox in a Northwoods League playoff game on Sunday, Aug. 13, at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. Byrne's run gave the Stingers a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Andy Rennecke / St. Cloud LIVE

Mata wasn't having it, however. He took Willmar relief pitcher Tom Sun deep over the left-center field wall on a curveball up in the zone to put the Rox up for good at 4-3.

"We've had a lot of hard-fought, close games with St. Cloud all year," Willmar manager Freddy Smith said. "Those guys are never out of it, they have a great lineup. Mata's a great player. I've seen him in the Big West a few times being at Hawaii. He's a kid that has all the tools. He hasn't hit his peak yet. Today is a little taste of what he can do. He had two really good swings that hurt us."

St. Cloud starting pitcher Connor Wietgrefe calmed down after a rough start to keep his team in the game. The University of Minnesota left-hander went six innings and gave up three earned runs on seven hits while striking out three and walking three.

Wietgrefe gave up a solo home run to Willmar's Drey Dirksen in the second inning to open up the scoring. Byrne scored in unique fashion to make it 2-0 after tagging up from third on a foul pop-out to Rox first baseman Jackson Hauge.

Byrne let out a big roar after scoring and his team looked like it had all the momentum going for them. But St. Cloud's pitching was lights-out from there.

Willmar Stingers third baseman Kevin Fitzer fields a ground ball in a Northwoods League playoff game against the St. Cloud Rox on Sunday, Aug. 13, at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. Andy Rennecke / St. Cloud LIVE

Rox left-handed reliever Mason Olson threw the final three innings to earn the save. Olson, from Brigham Young, didn't give up a hit and pitched around two walks while striking out three.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You're always a little on edge with that lineup over there. Willmar has a lot of guys, one through nine, who can bang it," Lewis said. "We're lucky that Anthony stepped up and put this team on his back today."

Willmar only gave up five hits, but the two to Mata couldn't have been costlier. Sun, an Augustana right-hander, has been a stalwart out of the bullpen for the Stingers. Before taking the loss Sunday, Sun had a 1.31 ERA in 20-plus innings of work coming into the sixth inning.

"I got a curveball up and I didn't think I put a good swing on it," Mata said of the home run off Sun. "I didn't think I got it out. Luckily I put a good swing on it. After BP today I wasn't too happy with myself. I just stayed the course. I knew it was just a matter of time for me."

Rofe went five innings and only gave up two hits while striking out three and walking four.

St. Cloud Rox third baseman Michael McNamara fields a ground ball during a Northwoods League playoff game against the Willmar Stingers on Sunday, Aug. 13, at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. Andy Rennecke / St. Cloud LIVE

"We still feel like we're in a good spot with two home games left," Smith said. "When you're in the playoffs, you always have to play in elimination games, so we have to get used to this. We have to get back to who we are and be more even keel. At times today we made the moment bigger than it was. We got too emotional and it affected our play on the field."

The two teams play again at 7:05 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar. The Stingers host the final two games of the series. The Rox will start University of Minnesota right-hander Tommy Gross and Willmar will counter with Indiana University Southeast right-hander Luke Schafer.

"This win was huge for us," Lewis said. "Getting the first game in any series is important. It's going to be tough to win in Willmar, we know that. But I know we're up for the challenge.

"I'm really confident in Tommy. Hopefully we can wrap it up (Monday). If not, we have Piercen McElyea ready for Game 3. I consider these two guys our best two arms in the stable."

ADVERTISEMENT

THE LATEST FROM ST. CLOUD LIVE









St. Cloud 4, Willmar 3

Willmar 021 000 000-3 8 1

St. Cloud 020 002 00x-4 5 0

Hitting - Willmar: Andrew Sojka 1-3 bb, Kevin Fitzer 1-4 r sb-2, Drey Dirksen 2-3 r hr rbi bb, Aidan Byrne 3-4 r rbi 2b sb, Stone Miyao 0-3 bb, Sean Rimmer 0-3 bb, Jake Hjelle 0-3 rbi, Luke Williams 1-3 bb sb … St. Cloud: Haiden Hunt 0-3 bb, Jose Gonzalez 0-3 bb, Noah Greise 1-1, Jackson Hauge 1-3 r bb, Sawyer Smith 0-2 r bb-2, Anthony Mata 2-4 r-2 rbi-4 hr-2, Oscar Serratos Jr. 0-3 bb sb, Michael McNamara 0-3 bb, Blake Young 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Chris Rofe 5-2-2-2-4-3, Tom Sun (L) 1.2-3-2-2-2-3, Rylen Bayne 1.1-0-0-0-1-1 … St. Cloud: Connor Wietgrefe (W) 6-7-3-3-3-3, Mason Olson (Sv) 3-1-0-0-2-3

Saturday

Willmar 4, Eau Claire 2

Kevin Fitzer’s 15th home run of the season paced Willmar to victory over the Eau Claire Express in its regular season finale.

Fitzer, who tied the Duluth Huskies’ Michael Hallquist for the most home runs hit in the Northwoods League this season, finished 2-for-3, adding a double, a pair of runs, two RBIs, one stolen base and a walk.

Fitzer’s effort helped the Stingers finish with a franchise-best 51-16 overall record.

Willmar took first place in the Great Plains West First Half and Great Plains West Second Half for the first time in franchise history. The Stingers were 26-8 in the first half and 25-8 in the second half.

The Stingers finish their 2023 regular season with 574 runs scored and 247 stolen bases. Both are the most in Northwoods League history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar, which has made the playoffs for a second straight season, enters its best-of-three series against the St. Cloud Rox on a 10-game winning streak. That winning streak is the longest of the Stingers’ season.

Willmar 201 010 000-4 6 1

Eau Claire 002 000 000-2 2 2

Hitting - Willmar: Andrew Sojka 0-4 r bb sb, Stone Miyao 2-3 r bb-2, Kevin Fitzer 2-3 r-2 hr 2b rbi-2 bb sb, Drey Dirksen 1-3 bb, Aidan Byrne 0-4 rbi, Zach Stroh 1-4 … Eau Claire: Brigs Richartz 0-3 r bb, Ryan Nagelbach 0-1 bb, DJ Massey 0-1 bb sb, Reed Latimer 0-4 rbi, Dylan O’Connell 0-3 r bb sb, Bronson Rivera 0-3 bb, Marcus Cline 1-3 rbi bb, Temo Becerra 1-3 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Will Whelan 3-1-2-2-5-2, J.D. Hennen (W, 1-0) 6-1-0-0-2-5 … Eau Claire: Tyler Schmitt (L, 1-2) 2-2-2-2-1-3, Ray Cantelo 2-3-1-1-0-0, Tayler Montiel 2.2-1-1-1-3-2, Derek Lilledahl 1.1-0-0-0-1-1, Drew Conn 1-0-0-0-0-1