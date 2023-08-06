State Junior American Legion baseball roundup: Luverne locks up 3rd over Granite Falls

GRANITE FALLS — Luverne jumped out to a 6-0 lead through two innings on the way to a third-place finish in the Division II Junior American Legion State Baseball Tournament.

Facing host Granite Falls on Sunday morning at Richter Field, Luverne scored three runs in both the first and second innings. That set the tone for a 7-5 victory for Post 123.

Luverne put up 12 hits, led by Landyn Ahrendt and Layke Miller. Ahrendt went 3-for-4 with a run and a stolen base. Miller was also 3-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBIs.

Drew Almich led Granite Falls Post 69, going 2-for-4. Braden Nelson, Connor Fagen and Jacob Peterson were all 1-for-4, with Peterson driving in a run. Gage Wilke scored twice and added an RBI in the loss.

Granite Falls went 1-2 in the tournament. Post 69 opened with a 4-1 win over Rushford on Friday before losing to eventual state champion Morris 22-0 on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Third-place game

Luverne 7, Granite Falls 5

Luverne 330 001 0-7 12 4

Granite Falls 013 100 0-5 5 2

Hitting - Luverne: Blake Sauer 0-4 r, Alex Schlosser 1-4 r, Carter Sehr 1-2 2b r-2 rbi bb hbp, Landyn Ahrendt 3-4 r sb, Landyn Lais 1-4 2b r rbi-3, Layke Miller 3-4 2b rbi-2, Josh Hansen 1-2, Jaxon Lais 1-2, Maddux Domagala 1-4 r … Granite Falls: Drew Almich 2-4, Braden Nelson 1-4 r, Connor Fagen 1-4, Drew Monson 0-2 r-2 bb hbp, Jacob Peterson 1-4 rbi, Gage Wilke 0-3 r-2 rbi bb sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Luverne: Hansen 2.2-3-4-0-4-1, Schlosser (W) 4.1-2-1-1-0-4 … Granite Falls: Eric Jimenez (L) 7-12-7-5-1-1

Saturday

Semifinals

Montevideo 13, Luverne 2

Montevideo locked up a second straight trip to the state championship game after beating Luverne in five innings at Richter Field.

Gannon Reidinger gave Montevideo a boost both on offense and on the mound. He went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a pair of runs. Reidinger also tossed a complete-game victory, striking out four.

Landon Olson aided Montevideo’s efforts by going 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Ben Gunlogson scored three runs and had an RBI in a 1-for-2 effort.

Luverne’s Tucker Howell finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, a run and an RBI.

Montevideo 240 52-13 9 4

Luverne 002 00-2 6 4

Hitting - Montevideo: Ben Gunlogson 1-2 2b r-3 rbi bb hbp, Griffin Epema 1-1 r-2 rbi bb sb, Gannon Reidinger 3-4 2b r-2 rbi-3, Brody Dack 0-2 r rbi-2 sf, Landon Olson 2-3 2b r rbi-2 bb, Sam Knoop 1-3 r rbi-2 sac, Brendan Koosmann 0-3 r bb, Carter Malstrom 1-3 r, Jaden Hendrickson 0-1 r rbi bb-2 … Luverne: Blake Sauer 0-3 r, Tucker Howell 3-3 2b-2 r rbi, Jaydon Johnson 1-1, Layke Miller 1-1 hbp, Maddux Domagala 1-2 2b

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Montevideo: Reidinger (W) 5-6-2-0-0-4 … Luverne: Sauer (L) 1.1-3-6-4-3-1, Johnson 2.1-3-4-4-1-2, Landon Ahrendt 0.1-1-1-0-2-0, Josh Hansen 1-2-2-1-0-1

Morris 22, Granite Falls 0

Already up 7-0 on host Granite Falls, a 12-run top of the fourth inning cemented a spot in the finals for Post 29.

Nine different players had hits for Morris, with five getting multiple hits. Jack Kehoe finished 5-for-5 with five RBIs and three runs scored. Andrew Marty was 4-for-5 with three runs and a pair of RBIs. Ozzy Jerome scored three times and drove in another run, going 2-for-4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Riley Asmus tossed a complete-game shutout for Post 29. He struck out five while allowing three hits and three walks over five innings.

Gavin Torvik was 2-for-2 for Granite Falls. Drew Almich had Post 69’s other hit.

Morris 124 (12)3-22 19 0

Granite Falls 000 00-0 3 5

Hitting - Morris: Riley Asmus 0-4 r bb, Andrew Marty 4-5 3b r-3 rbi-2 sb, Ozzy Jerome 2-4 r-3 rbi bb, Drew Huebner 1-3 r-2 rbi-2 sb-2, Hunter Smith 1-1 r-3 bb, Jack Kehoe 5-5 2b 3b r-3 rbi-5, Jackson Hallman 2-3 r-2 bb-2 sb, Justin Giese 1-2 rbi-2, Jace Kleindl 0-3 r sb, Jonah Huebner 1-2 2b rbi bb, Kye Suess 0-1 r-2, Alex Asmus 2-4 r-2 rbi-3 … Granite Falls: Drew Almich 1-2 bb, Gavin Torvik 2-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Morris: Asmus (W) 5-3-0-0-3-5 … Granite Falls: Connor Fagen (L) 3-8-7-4-0-2, Jacob Peterson 0.1-6-10-10-4-1, George Wilke 1.1-5-5-2-2-1, Gunnar Fagen 0.1-0-0-0-0-0

Consolation

Esko 10, Rushford 1

Esko out-hit Rushford 10-3 on the way to a win in the consolation semifinals at Richter Field.

All consolation bracket games Saturdaywere reduced to five innings to get games in before inclement weather was set to hit the area.

Jamis Halverson, Sam Panger and Tallon Kiminski each finished with two hits for Esko. Kiminski was 2-for-3 with two doubles, four RBIs and a run. Panger drove in two runs and scored another in a 2-for-3 efort. Panger also was the winning pitcher, striking out five.

Cayden Lea had two of Rushford’s three hits, finishing 2-for-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Esko 304 30-10 10 1

Rushford 001 00-1 3 3

Hitting - Esko: Jamis Halverson 2-3 r rbi bb, Bobby Thornton 0-2 r, Joe Cekalla 0-2 r sb, Isaak Sertich 1-2 2b r rbi, Jack Bergstedt 0-2 r sb, Leo Luense 1-2 rbi bb, Jace Koskala 1-3 2b r-2 rbi, Sam Panger 2-3 r rbi-2, Tallon Kiminski 2-3 2b-2 r rbi-4 sb, Connor Pearce 1-3, Brody Lillo 0-1 r hbp sb … Rushford: Rylan Schnieder 0-3 rbi, Cayden Lea 2-2, Owen Lange 1-2 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Esko: Panger (W) 5-3-1-1-0-5 … Rushford: Schnieder (L) 3-7-7-5-2-3, Cole Thompson 2-3-3-0-0-2

Parkers Prairie 8, L-H 4

Parkers Prairie Post 219 advanced to the fifth-place game after beating Le Sueur-Henderson in the consolation semifinals at Richter Field.

Parkers Prairie opened the tournament Friday with a 4-3 loss to Montevideo. L-H went into the consolation bracket after a 9-0 loss to Luverne on Friday.

Fifth-place game

Esko 10, Parkers Prairie 3

Three Esko players had multiple hits in securing a fifth-place finish at state over Parkers Prairie at Richter Field.

Jamis Halverson finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored for Esko. Sam Panger went 2-for-3 with two runs, an RBI and a pair of stolen bases. Leo Luense was 2-for-2 with an RBI in the victory.

Parkers Prairie’s Holden Truax went 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored. Shane Hanson also scored a run, finishing 1-for-2.

Esko 232 30-10 9 3

Parkers Prairie 003 00-3 3 4

Hitting - Esko: Jamis Halverson 2-3 r rbi-2 sf, Bobby Thornton 1-4 rbi, Isaak Sertich 1-2 2b r rbi-2 sf, Joe Cekalla 0-1 r-2, Leo Luense 2-2 rbi bb, Jack Bergstedt 0-0 r bb, Jace Koskala 1-4 2b r rbi, Sam Panger 2-3 r-2 rbi sb-2, Tallon Kiminski 0-2 r-2 bb … Parkers Prairie: Shane Hanson 1-2 r bb, David Revering 0-1 r hbp, Holden Truax 2-2 2b r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Esko: Connor Pearce (W) 5-3-3-0-2-5 … Parkers Prairie: Revering (L) 3.1-9-10-7-4-3, Colin Koep 1.2-0-0-0-1-1