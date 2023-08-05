State junior Legion baseball: Montevideo mounts a comeback

GRANITE FALLS — Even at a young age, Griffin Epema is able to self-diagnose a problem with his pitching motion.

In Montevideo’s opening game against Parkers Prairie Friday in the Division II Junior American Legion State Baseball Tournament, Epema struggled with control over the first four innings. Add that to a patient Parkers Prairie lineup that fouled off balls and the pitch count went up in a hurry for Epema.

“In the first four innings, I was opening up (my hip) too early,” he said. “I just had to stay closed and go towards home."

Not a bad bit of analysis from a player that’s about to enter his freshman year of high school.

Griffin tossed just six pitches in the fifth and nine in the sixth to put his pitch count at 107. Griffin also delivered the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the fourth as Montevideo beat Parkers Prairie 4-3 at Richter Field.

“That’s good that he’s picking that up and analyzing that on his own,” said Montevideo head coach Tim Epema. “From the angle we’re at in our (third-base) dugout, that’s tough to see.”

Tim added, “We were lucky to get six out of (Griffin). After four (innings), I didn’t know if we were going to get five.”

Montevideo faces Luverne in the semifinals at 10 a.m. Saturday back in Granite Falls. Luverne advanced with a 9-0 win over Le Sueur-Henderson.

“We’re going to need to clean up a few things and not walk as many people tomorrow against Luverne,” Griffin said after striking out seven while allowing three runs on two hits and four walks.

Montevideo is the defending DII Junior Legion champions. Nine players are back from last year’s team.

“The experience we got last year is huge because it keeps everyone calm,” Tim said. “We have to be locked in, ready to go from the start. Great leadership coming from the guys (back) from last year.”

Down 2-0 after three innings, Parkers Prairie changed its fortunes in a hurry. In the top of the fourth, Anthony Woodworth hit a two-out, bases-clearing triple to put the Pride up 3-2.

That didn’t last long, though. Montevideo came back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame to lead for good.

Brendan Koosmann opened the bottom of the fourth with a single, then got into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt by Carter Malstrom. With two outs, Ben Gunlogson drew a walk. The next batter, Griffin, hit a line drive to right field. Koosmann scored with ease and Gunlogson slid under the tag at home plate to notch the go-ahead run.

“I was just happy (Gunlogson) got under the tag and we got the lead back,” said Griffin, who went 3-for-3 in the victory.

“It was great baseball,” Tim added. “Lots of close plays, bang-bang here and there. It was good to see.”

Griffin tossed two more scoreless innings. Gannon Reidinger came in for the seventh and tossed a scoreless inning for the save.

“I knew this was going to be a tough matchup,” Tim said. “They’re a very quality team. We answered the bell.”

Montevideo 4, Parkers Prairie 3

Parkers Prairie 000 300 0-3 3 1

Montevideo 101 200 x-4 10 0

Hitting - Parkers Prairie: Shane Hanson 1-3 2b bb sb, Chavous Wendt 1-3 r, Gavin Boesl 0-2 r bb, Benjamin Wagner 0-2 r hbp, Anthony Woodworth 1-3 3b rbi-3 … Montevideo: Ben Gunlogson 2-3 2b r-2 bb, Griffin Epema 3-3 3b r rbi-2 sb-2, Gannon Reidinger 1-2 hbp, Brody Dack 1-3 rbi sb, Landon Olson 1-3 sb, Brendan Koosmann 2-3 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Parkers Prairie: Nolan Steidl (L) 6-10-4-4-1-4 … Montevideo: Epema (W) 6-2-3-3-4-7, Reidinger (Sv) 1-1-0-0-0-0