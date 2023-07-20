6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Stingers come up clutch to beat Honkers

Stingers right fielder Sean Rimmer smacks game-winning hit in 8th of Willmar’s 4-1 win over Rochester

Willmar vs. Rochester, 071923.001.jpg
Willmar starting pitcher Hunter Magnuson goes for a fist bump with catcher Nick Poss during a Great Plains matchup against Rochester on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 10:50 PM

WILLMAR — Willmar needed a clutch at-bat from Sean Rimmer and he delivered just that.

With two outs and a pair of runners in scoring position, the right-handed batter swung on the first pitch he saw to find the right-field gap and score the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning for the Stingers against the Rochester Honkers on Wednesday.

Rimmer’s effort helped the Stingers bounce back and snap Rochester’s four-game winning streak with a 4-1 victory before 876 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium. Willmar is 11-2 following a loss, 9-5 in the second half and 35-13 overall.

Willmar vs. Rochester, 071923.002.jpg
Willmar's mascot Barry slow dances with Northwoods League umpire Paul Hess during a Great Plains matchup against Rochester on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Rimmer, a junior from the University of Hawaii, played a role in all four of Willmar’s runs. He scored Kasten Furr and Kevin Fitzer with his RBI single to give Willmar a 3-1 lead in the eighth inning, scoring the Stingers’ fourth run two at-bats later on a wild pitch.

A 6-foot-4-inch, 205 pound right-fielder, Rimmer hit a grounder with two outs and reached on an error to plate Andrew Sojka to give Willmar a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Rochester (8-8, 26-24) tied the game in the sixth inning. Kimo Fukofuka hit an RBI sacrifice fly to score Ben North.

Hunter Magnuson and Tom Sun pitched for the Stingers, allowing a combined three hits.

Willmar vs. Rochester, 071923.003.jpg
Willmar field manager Freddy Smith (left) talks to Parker Stinson (right) during a Great Plains matchup against Rochester on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Magnuson, the right-handed Willmar High School grad and sophomore at Valley City State University, went five innings. He allowed two hits and one run, walking five batters and striking out two.

Sun, a right-handed junior from Augustana University, struck out four hitters and walked a pair with one hit allowed.

Willmar native Drey Dirksen extended his hit streak to 13 games. He has 25 hits in that span.

Sojka has at least one hit in 11 of his 13 games with the Stingers. His hitting streak is at six games, where he has 14 hits in that stretch.

Willmar vs. Rochester, 071923.004.jpg
Willmar left fielder Andrew Sojka slides safely into third base against Rochester on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Fitzer also has 12 hits over an eight-game hitting streak.

Willmar plays St. Cloud at 6:35 p.m. Thursday at Joe Faber Field.

Willmar vs. Rochester, 071923.005.jpg
Willmar's mascot Blue shows off his dance moves during a Great Plains matchup between the Stingers and the Rochester Honkers on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Willmar 4, Rochester 1

Rochester   000   001   000-1   3   2
Willmar        100   000   03x-4   5   0

Hitting - Rochester: Paul Schoenfeld 0-3 bb, Tyler White 1-3 bb, Ben North 2-4 r 2b sb, Kimo Fukofuka 0-2 bb, Petey Craska 0-3 bb, Carson Stevens 0-2 bb-2, Brendan O’Sullivan 0-3 bb sb … Willmar: Andrew Sojka 1-4 r sb-2, Kevin Fitzer 1-4 r 2b sb, Drey Dirksen 1-3, Sean Rimmer 1-4 r rbi-3, Luke Williams 0-3 bb, Zach Stroh 0-1 bb-2, Nick Poss 1-3, Kasten Furr 0-2 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Rochester: Cole Seward 6-4-1-0-2-5, Corbin Barker (L) 1.2-1-3-3-3-3, Jonathan Largaespada 0.1-0-0-0-0-0 … Willmar: Hunter Magnuson (W) 5-2-1-1-5-2, Tom Sun 4-1-0-0-2-4

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
