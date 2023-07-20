Stingers come up clutch to beat Honkers
Stingers right fielder Sean Rimmer smacks game-winning hit in 8th of Willmar’s 4-1 win over Rochester
WILLMAR — Willmar needed a clutch at-bat from Sean Rimmer and he delivered just that.
With two outs and a pair of runners in scoring position, the right-handed batter swung on the first pitch he saw to find the right-field gap and score the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning for the Stingers against the Rochester Honkers on Wednesday.
Rimmer’s effort helped the Stingers bounce back and snap Rochester’s four-game winning streak with a 4-1 victory before 876 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium. Willmar is 11-2 following a loss, 9-5 in the second half and 35-13 overall.
Rimmer, a junior from the University of Hawaii, played a role in all four of Willmar’s runs. He scored Kasten Furr and Kevin Fitzer with his RBI single to give Willmar a 3-1 lead in the eighth inning, scoring the Stingers’ fourth run two at-bats later on a wild pitch.
A 6-foot-4-inch, 205 pound right-fielder, Rimmer hit a grounder with two outs and reached on an error to plate Andrew Sojka to give Willmar a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
Rochester (8-8, 26-24) tied the game in the sixth inning. Kimo Fukofuka hit an RBI sacrifice fly to score Ben North.
Hunter Magnuson and Tom Sun pitched for the Stingers, allowing a combined three hits.
Magnuson, the right-handed Willmar High School grad and sophomore at Valley City State University, went five innings. He allowed two hits and one run, walking five batters and striking out two.
Sun, a right-handed junior from Augustana University, struck out four hitters and walked a pair with one hit allowed.
Willmar native Drey Dirksen extended his hit streak to 13 games. He has 25 hits in that span.
Sojka has at least one hit in 11 of his 13 games with the Stingers. His hitting streak is at six games, where he has 14 hits in that stretch.
Fitzer also has 12 hits over an eight-game hitting streak.
Willmar plays St. Cloud at 6:35 p.m. Thursday at Joe Faber Field.
Willmar 4, Rochester 1
Rochester 000 001 000-1 3 2
Willmar 100 000 03x-4 5 0
Hitting - Rochester: Paul Schoenfeld 0-3 bb, Tyler White 1-3 bb, Ben North 2-4 r 2b sb, Kimo Fukofuka 0-2 bb, Petey Craska 0-3 bb, Carson Stevens 0-2 bb-2, Brendan O’Sullivan 0-3 bb sb … Willmar: Andrew Sojka 1-4 r sb-2, Kevin Fitzer 1-4 r 2b sb, Drey Dirksen 1-3, Sean Rimmer 1-4 r rbi-3, Luke Williams 0-3 bb, Zach Stroh 0-1 bb-2, Nick Poss 1-3, Kasten Furr 0-2 r bb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Rochester: Cole Seward 6-4-1-0-2-5, Corbin Barker (L) 1.2-1-3-3-3-3, Jonathan Largaespada 0.1-0-0-0-0-0 … Willmar: Hunter Magnuson (W) 5-2-1-1-5-2, Tom Sun 4-1-0-0-2-4
