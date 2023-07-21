6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, July 21

Sports

Tribune Notebook: Corn Belt League playoffs loom

Willmar, Granite Falls, Sacred Heart and Wabasso are jockeying for position going into the final week of the regular season

Willmar shortstop Sam Etterman makes a throw to first base during a Corn Belt League game against Milroy on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Willmar shortstop Sam Etterman makes a throw to first base during a Corn Belt League game against Milroy on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 5:03 PM

WILLMAR — It's a big weekend for the Corn Belt League as it closes out the regular season.

At the top, Raymond, Bird Island and Milroy could all wind up with the league title. Or, if things worked out, a three-way tie for first. Those three have already qualified for the Region 4C tournament at Yankee Field in Milroy, as have the Marshall A's, who are 9-5.

Everybody else is facing a league playoff and some of it is definitely up in the air going into the final weekend.

Granite Falls (8-6), Willmar (6-8), Wabasso (3-11) and Sacred Heart (3-11) all could move up or down in seeds five through eight depending on what happens.

Willmar Rails manager Dustin Overcash is all right with the scenario, where only the second four teams will compete in the league playoffs, since the top four have already qualified for the region.

"For years, the Corn Belt played an actual league tournament for everybody," Overcash said. "It got to the point where we were all playing the same teams over and over.

"We decided to go with the automatic bids because we felt like it makes the regular season most important than what happens in a tournament."

Willmar played Bird Island on Friday night, then has the Granite Falls Kilowatts on the schedule for a 1:30 p.m. game Sunday at Klemmetson Field in Willmar.

"It could mean nothing and it could mean a lot," Overcash said.

Granite Falls plays at 5 p.m. Saturday at Bird Island. If Willmar can beat the Bullfrogs on Friday, and the Kilowatts lose to Bird Island, Sunday's game could decide the fifth seed.

The Corn Belt playoffs are Friday and Saturday, July 28-29. The fifth seed is host to the eighth seed and the sixth seed would host the seventh seed. The winners play on July 29 and the losers meet also on the 29th. The third-place team out of all of that would qualify for a play-in game in the regional in Milroy against a team from the County Line League, which also is in Region 4C.

Willmar is fighting to get back to the state tournament after a nice run in 2022. Overcash says it has depended on who has been able to play as to how the Rails have done.

With Willmar's American Legion baseball season over, that means four more Rails will be in the dugout. That includes head coach Jordan Steffers, who is a key pitcher. Also on the Rails are Mason Thole, Cullen Gregory and Braeden Fagerlie.

Elrosa's Kevin Kuefler takes a swing at a pitch against Benson at the Elrosa Elite 8 tournament on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Elrosa.
Elrosa's Kevin Kuefler takes a swing at a pitch against Benson at the Elrosa Elite 8 tournament on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Elrosa.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Elrosa ready

The Elrosa Saints begin the Stearns County League playoffs with an 11 a.m. game Saturday against the Greenwald Cubs in Elrosa. Also playing in the North Division on Saturday is Spring Hill at New Munich at 2:30 p.m.. The winners play at noon Sunday at New Munich, with the losers meeting at 2:30 p.m., also in New Munich.

Elrosa and New Munich tied for the Stearns County North Division title with 10-3 records. Spring Hill was right behind at 9-4. Greenwald was 4-9. The Saints got the top seed because they beat the Silverstreaks twice by one run. Conversely, Spring Hill beat Elrosa twice during the regular season. So the playoffs should be interesting.

"Greenwald's got some talent and the culture there has definitely changed," Elrosa manager AJ Hadley said. "They've got a core of good players who want to win."

In the Stearns County South, Roscoe plays at Lake Henry at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Richmond played Friday night at St. Martin. The winners meet at noon Sunday in St. Martin, with the losers playing at 2:30 p.m.

Roscoe has qualified for the league playoffs, which are only eligible for the top four teams in each of the five-team divisions, for the first time since 2015.

Lake Henry is host to the Region 15C tournament, with St. Martin playing host to the night games and its Ray Weber Field. The Stearns County League is paired up with the Central Valley League North Division. That's Watkins, Luxemburg, St. Augusta and St. Nicholas.

Hadley said the Saints will throw veteran right-hander Ethan Vogt on Saturday against Greenwald. He's confident in the Saints' chances.

"We are who we are," Hadley said. "We just keep playing our game. We don't get too up and down."

Tracy done for the year

The Tracy Engineers joined the Corn Belt League last season and have struggled. They have barely been able to field a team and have forfeited two games. That kicks in a league by-law that says you are suspended for the season. Tracy will be 0-16 in the official league standings and are not eligible for the playoffs.

Overcash, the Rails' manager, said that Tracy hopes to be back in the league next year.

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
