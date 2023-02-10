99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Tribune notebook: Greg Snow is new director of golf at Eagle Creek

Long-time Olivia director takes over Willmar golf course Monday

041020.S.WCT.Golf courses Eagle Creek.jpg
Eagle Creek Golf Club in Willmar has a new director of golf in Greg Snow.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
February 10, 2023 04:52 PM

WILLMAR — Eagle Creek Golf Club has a new director of golf.

Greg Snow, the long-time PGA professional and clubhouse manager at Olivia Golf Club, takes over at Eagle Creek on Monday. He replaces Joe Wisocki, who was Eagle Creek's director of golf for four years.

"He's someone a lot of our members know and I haven't heard anybody say a bad thing about him," said Mark Olson, who is chairman of Eagle Creek's nine-member board of directors. "We have all heard a lot of positive comments. He wants to make it fun to play. He understands how important that is."

Snow also is head golf coach at Renville County West High School.

Olson said that Snow will bring some more visibility to Eagle Creek.

"We expect the director to get out and be a part of the community," Olson said. "We want him to try to connect with the community."

The board also hopes to increase the number of rounds played at Eagle Creek. Membership last year was at 185. The board would like to see that increase as well, Olson said.

"The important thing is to drive up the rounds of golf that are played," Olson said. "We would like to increase revenues."

Eagle Creek has had a strong junior program with upwards of 400 participants. Snow's background in that aspect should be beneficial.

"Maybe they'll bring their parents to play," Olson said.

