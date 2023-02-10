Tribune notebook: Greg Snow is new director of golf at Eagle Creek

WILLMAR — Eagle Creek Golf Club has a new director of golf.

Greg Snow, the long-time PGA professional and clubhouse manager at Olivia Golf Club, takes over at Eagle Creek on Monday. He replaces Joe Wisocki, who was Eagle Creek's director of golf for four years.

"He's someone a lot of our members know and I haven't heard anybody say a bad thing about him," said Mark Olson, who is chairman of Eagle Creek's nine-member board of directors. "We have all heard a lot of positive comments. He wants to make it fun to play. He understands how important that is."

Snow also is head golf coach at Renville County West High School.

Olson said that Snow will bring some more visibility to Eagle Creek.

"We expect the director to get out and be a part of the community," Olson said. "We want him to try to connect with the community."

The board also hopes to increase the number of rounds played at Eagle Creek. Membership last year was at 185. The board would like to see that increase as well, Olson said.

"The important thing is to drive up the rounds of golf that are played," Olson said. "We would like to increase revenues."

Eagle Creek has had a strong junior program with upwards of 400 participants. Snow's background in that aspect should be beneficial.

"Maybe they'll bring their parents to play," Olson said.

Veterans hockey fundraiser

A hockey charity fundraiser is taking place at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at the Willmar Civic Center.

The St. Cloud Warriors men's hockey team will play two games, one against a team of Willmar Youth Hockey Association parents and another against area coaches. The Warriors are a team made up of disabled veterans.

It's a free event with at-will donations.

According to event organizer Justin Rucks, the program approached the Willmar Youth Hockey Association

"about the opportunity to raise awareness for disabled veterans particularly focused on difficulties with reintegration to civilian life."

There other events besides hockey, including a "pie in the face" event, a raffle, the color guard and the National Anthem sung by a veteran in uniform, according to Rucks.

Wrestling seeds announced

As expected, the Willmar Cardinal wrestling team got the second seed for the Section 8AAA team tournament. Willmar wrestles No. 7 Buffalo at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Willmar's Big Red Gym.

Bemidji got the top seed and faces No. 8 Sartell in the quarterfinals. Other quarterfinal matches Wednesday after No. 5 Brainerd at No. 4 Moorhead and No. 3 Little Falls vs. No. 6 St. Cloud.

The Willmar/Buffalo winner wrestles the Little Falls/St. Cloud winner on Friday, Feb. 17 in the semifinals at Brainerd. In the other semifinal, the Bemidji/Sartell winner wrestles the Moorhead/Brainerd winner.

The championship is scheduled to immediately follow the semifinals. The winner advances to the state Class AAA team tournament Thursday, March 2 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Willmar is attempting to earn its third straight second title. The Cardinals also qualified for the state tournament in 1998, 2005, '12, '13, '14, '15, '16, '17 and '18.

Bemidji and Willmar did not wrestle each other during the regular season, though the two originally were scheduled to wrestle each other in St. Cloud. That didn't work out because of several regular-season postponements because of weather.

Cardinals head coach Ed Oehlers said that he thought Bemidji deserved the top seed before the seedings were announced. "but I think our schedule was better," he said.