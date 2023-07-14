Tribune Notebook: Litchfield baseball coach to enter Hall of Fame

LITCHFIELD — It was just another day in the summer time life Jeff Wollin.

First, there was a VFW baseball doubleheader with Paynesville, which Litchfield split. Then, there was a meeting in preparation for the Minnesota amateur baseball state tournament. Litchfield is a host site this year with Dassel and Delano. And, there was a Litchfield American Legion baseball game on tap, too.

For the past 32 years in Litchfield, Wollin has been an integral part of just about everything baseball, from being on the local baseball board to being the long-time head high school baseball coach of the Dragons to playing for the town team, the Litchfield Blues.

For his efforts, Wollin is being inducted into the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame.

"I'm honored," Wollin said by phone. "I can say it (his life in baseball) has been an awful lot of fun."

Wollin will be inducted Saturday, Sept. 16 at the River's Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud, which is the home of the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame museum.

Other inductees include Jeff Neutzling of Dassel-Cokato, Randy Schoenberg of Spring Hill, Dave Fischer of Pierz, Mark Davis of St. Peter and Dean Brinkman of Sleepy Eye.

Winners of the Glenn Carlson Distinguished Service Award are Wayne Cook of Redwood Falls and Warren Cook of Sleepy Eye.

Wollin, 62, is a retired business education teacher at Litchfield, but continues to coach and be involved in all levels of baseball. He was recently inducted into the North Star League Hall of Fame.

"I was surprised, to be honest," Wollin said.

He noted that Litchfield was only a member of the league for five seasons during his playing career. He retired as a pitcher at age 45.

"I've been very involved at every level," he said.

Head coach Jeff Wollin talks with his Litchfield baseball team between innings during a game against New London-Spicer on in 2017. Curt Hogg / Tribune

Wollin said that his family was very supportive of his baseball career when he was growing up in Waconia. He said his older brother Dave was a huge influence. He followed his brother to Minnesota State University-Mankato to study to become a teacher and coach. He played some junior varsity baseball for the Mavericks.

Dave Wollin is a teacher and coach at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.

He's thankful for all the support he has been given from friends and family, including his wife Carla.

"I think I just passed her (in Halls of Fame)," Wollin quipped. Carla is in the Minnesota West Community College in Worthington Hall of Fame for her basketball career. She also made it into Minnesota State-Mankato's Hall of Fame for her basketball career there. Plus, her team was inducted by the Mavericks as well.

Jeff Wollin is in the Minnesota High School Baseball Coaches Association, the North Star League, the Litchfield Baseball Association and now the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Halls of Fame.

He's proud of what Litchfield baseball has been able to accomplish. A tremendous amount of money and effort has been poured into the ballpark in order for it to host the state tournament in August, from new grandstand seating, to a new backstop, among countless other projects over the years at Optimist Park.

"When I first got here, it was a runway for the airport with old, broken-down asphalt and weeds growing out of it," he said.

Tickets to the hall of fame banquet are available and can be ordered by downloading a form at the website www.mnbaseballhof.com . They also can be ordered through Hall of Fame secretary John George by sending an email to mnbaseballhof@gmail.com. Tickets must be ordered by Sept. 1.

All-Star Game

The Sixth Tomahawk East League vs. Corn Belt League All-Star game is set for 7 p.m. Saturday in Searles near New Ulm.

The Corn Belt League team is managed by Raymond's Butch Steen, Zach Nelson and Ron Hoekstra.

Raymond Rockets on the team include Tyler Steen, Alex Call, Ian Koosman, Wylee Lottman, Caleb Ditmarson and Mike Jeseritz.

Bird Island Bullfrogs on the all-star team include Dylan Gass, James Woelfel, Aidan Elfering, Logan Swan and Jordan Sagedahl.

The Marshall A's will have Connor Neubeck, Charlie Jacobson, Seth Resnick and Logan Terfehr on the team.

The Willmar Rails have three selections: Sam Etterman, Christian Lessman and Jack Baumgart.

Also on the Corn Belt's roster are Granite Falls' Bennett Knapper, Sacred Heart's Jack Howard, and Jake Tauer and Brandon Flock of the Milroy Yankees .

The Tomahawk East has won the last four meetings. Admission is free.

State poll

The most recent Class C state amateur baseball poll is out. From the West Central Tribune area, Raymond is ranked sixth in the state and Bird Island is eighth. The Elrosa Saints and Atwater Chuckers are among those receiving votes in the top 10.

The complete rankings:

1. Delano Athletics

2. Watertown Red Devils

3. Jordan Brewers

4. Buckman Billygoats

5. Nisswa Lightning

6. Raymond Rockets

7. Waconia Lakers

8. Bird Island Bullfrogs

9. Watkins Clippers

10. Luverne Redbirds

Others receiving votes: Clearwater River Cats, Plato Blue Jays, New Ulm Brewers, Waseca Braves, Elrosa Saints, Maple Lake Lakers, Sartell Muskies, Bluffton Braves, Waterville Indians, Fairmont Martins, Courtland Cubs, Union Hill Bulldogs, North Mankato Gators, Atwater Chuckers, Stewartville-Racine Sharks, Jackson Bulls, Luxemburg Brewers, Princeton Panthers, Windom Pirates, Dumont Saints, Fergus Falls Hurricanes, Avon Lakers, New Munich Silverstreaks, Foley Lumberjacks, Faribault Lakers, New Prague Orioles, Isanti Redbirds, Clinton Cards.

Corn Belt leaders

Top 10 hitters — (1) Christian Lessman, Willmar, .500 ... (2) Bennett Knapper, Granite Falls, .463 ... (3) Jake Tauer, Milroy, .460 ... (4) Tyler Steen, Raymond, .440 ... (5) Nic Taylor, Bird Island, .435 ... (6) Carter Guetter, Wabaso, .432 ... (7) Ian Koosman, Raymond, .420 ... (8) Ty Schulte, Granite Falls, .412 ... (9) Mike Jeseritz, Raymond, .404 ... (10) Wade Fischer, Willmar, .400

Top 10 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) — (1) Tyler Steen, Raymond, 1.368 ... (2) Christian Lessman, Willnmar, 1.333 ... (3) Bennett Knapper, Granite Falls, 1.232 ... (4) Tanner Bauman, Raymond, 1.162 ... (5) Ian Koosman, Raymond, 1.148 ... (6) Ty Schulte, Granite Falls, 1.134 ... (7) Jake Tauer, Milroy, 1.130 ... (8) Nic Taylor, Bird Island, 1.055 ... (9) Carter Guetter, Wabaso, 1.025 ... (10) Wylee Lottman, Raymond, .966

Top 10 ERA — (1t) Dylan Gass, Bird Island, 0.00 ... (1t) Christian Lessman, Willmar 0.00 ... (1t) Logan Swann, Bird Island, 0.00 ... (1t) Brad Gass, Bird Island, 0.00 ... (1t) Caleb Ditmarson, Raymond, 0.00 ... (1t) Isaac Call, Raymond, 0.00 ... (8) Parker Schmidt, Milroy, 0.692 ... (9) Jayden Dierenfeld, Willmar, 0.931 ... (10) Hunter Wienhoff, Marshall, 1.125

Top 10 strikeouts — (1) Isaac Schmitt, Milroy, 59 ... (2) Charlie Jacobson, Marshall, 57 ... (3) Hunter Wienhoff, Marshall, 54 ... (4) Bennett Knapper, Granite Falls, 51 ... (5) Casey Lewandowski, Bird Island, 47 ... (6) Jack Howard, Sacred Hart, 46 ... (7) Sam Etterman, Willmar, 37 ... (8) John Sawatzky, Raymond, 32 ... (9t) Christian Lessman, Willmar, 25 ... (9t) Joseph Liebl, Wabasso, 25

Honors

Former Willmar High School star Cayden Hansen has been selected as an American Baseball Coaches Association 2023 NJCAA Division II Gold Glove winner.

Hansen just wrapped up his first year at St. Cloud Technical & Community College, where he helped get the Cyclones into the World Series.; He's one of nine players across the country to receive the award.