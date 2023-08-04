Tribune notebook: Local athletes set to compete at Minnesota Senior Games

WILLMAR — Seven athletes from the Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA will compete in the Minnesota Senior Games.

The Minnesota Senior Games will take place from Aug. 3-6 in St. Cloud . Over 20 events, which are grouped into men's and women's divisions as well as age categories, will be held across various venues throughout the four days of competition.

Among the athletes competing this weekend will be Janel Rodahl, Dave Chase, Jon Thonvold, Earline Schulstad and Jay Lawton in track and field events. Peggy Karsten and Sandra Pierce will also compete in swimming events.

Janel Rodahl

Rodahl, aged 63 from Benson, has worked at the YMCA as a personal trainer for over 20 years and has competed in the Minnesota Senior Games in five of the past six years. She will compete in the shot put, javelin and discus.

At the 2022 Minnesota Senior Games, Rodahl placed first in the javelin and shot put in her age category.

"Training for the senior games motivates me to stay in shape and it helps me motivate my personal training clients and others to train and stay fit," Rodahl said in a press release.

Dave Chase

Chase, a retired art teacher from Willmar at the age of 85, has been competing in the senior games since 2019.

In 2022, Chase participated in the Minnesota and South Dakota Senior Games. He placed first in his age category for the 1,500-meter power walk in both states, the 5,000-meter power walk in Minnesota and the 100-meter run in South Dakota.

"I mostly do it for fun," Chase said.

Jon Thonvold

Thonvold, a retired farmer from Sunburg at the age of 76, competed in the discus, javelin and shot put events in the Minnesota and South Dakota Senior Games in 2022. He placed first in his age category for the shot put in both states as well as first in the javelin in South Dakota.

Earline Schulstad

Schulstad, aged 69 from Willmar, taught taekwondo in the area for 30 years and competed in the senior games for the first time in 2022. In her age category, she placed first in the javelin and second in the shot put. She also earned first place finishes in the 200-, 400- and 1,500-meter sprints.

"It's a fun competition with people of my age," Schulstad said. "It's a very good way to stay active and fit."

Jay Lawton

Lawton, 65, will run a 10-kilometer race for the first time at the Minnesota Senior Games. He helps lead the Heart and Sole group at the YMCA, which focuses on training youth to participate in the Foot Lake 4 Race as well as on their values.

Estrada lands at Northern State

Jasmin Estrada

Following her playing career at St. Cloud State, Litchfield’s Jasmin Estrada will join the college softball coaching ranks.

A 2018 Litchfield High School grad, Estrada will be a graduate assistant coach at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota. The Wolves were 14-34 last season, including 8-20 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Estrada wrapped up her playing career this spring for the Huskies. Playing primarily as a designated hitter, Estrada is SCSU’s all-time leader in career home runs (43) and runs batted in (188). She also hit for a .377 average, a .429 on-base percentage and a .629 slugging percentage.

Raymond's Ian Koosman looks on after connecting with the ball during a Corn Belt League game against Bird Island on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Lions Memorial Park in Bird Island.

State poll

The latest Class C state amateur baseball poll was released on Wednesday by the Minnesota Baseball Association.

From the West Central Tribune area, Raymond is tied for fifth in the state and Bird Island is eighth. The Elrosa Saints and Atwater Chuckers also received votes.

Pollsters include: Tom Elliott (Willmar); Chad Knutson (Heron Lake); Kip Kovar (Howard Lake); and Aaron Worm (Mankato).

The complete rankings:

1. Delano Athletics

2. Watertown Red Devils

3. Jordan Brewers

4. Nisswa Lightning

5t. Raymond Rockets

5t. Buckman Billygoats

7. Waconia Lakers

8. Bird Island Bullfrogs

9. Luverne Redbirds

10. Maple Lake Lakers

Others receiving votes: Clearwater River Cats, Plato Blue Jays, Hutchinson Huskies, New Ulm Brewers, Watkins Clippers, Elrosa Saints, Isanti Redbirds, Sartell Muskies, Perham Pirates, Waterville Indians, Stark Longhorns, Fairmont Martins, Courtland Cubs, Ada A's, Union Hill Bulldogs, Atwater Chuckers, Jackson Bulls, Luxemburg Brewers, Princeton Panthers, Red Wing Aces, Dilworth Raildogs Dumont Saints, Fergus Falls Hurricanes, Avon Lakers, St. Martin Martins, Foley Lumberjacks, Faribault Lakers, Minneota Mudhens, Austin Greyhounds.