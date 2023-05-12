Tribune notebook: NLS Twins really, really liked Region 15C

SPICER — New London-Spicer Twins player/general manager Scott Rambow is fine with being in Region 4C this year after a long stay in Region 15C.

He does admit to missing Region 15C, which is made up of the Stearns County League's two divisions and also included the Twins' County Line League until this year.

"It (Region 15C) is the best," Rambow said. "The fans are great. It was a good fit."

He admits they'll do fine in 4C with the Corn Belt League. Region 4C will have four bids. It's a little more expansive than Region 15C geographically, meaning there may be more travel depending on regional hosts.

Region 4C is made up of nine teams in the Corn Belt League and the six teams in the County Line League. Three state berths will be on the line in August for the 100th annual state tournament which this year is in Delano, Dassel and Litchfield.

The Corn Belt's made up of the Bird Island Bullfrogs, Granite Falls Kilowatts, Marshall A's, Milroy Yankees, Raymond Rockets, Sacred Heart Saints, Tracy Express, Wabasso Jaxx and Willmar Rails.

County Line tams are the Atwater Chuckers, New London-Spicer Twins, Norway Lake-Sunburg Lakers, Paynesville Pirates, Regal Eagles and Starbuck Stars.

Region 15C gets four state bids and includes the eight teams of the Stearns County League as well as the South Division of the Central Valley League, which is the Cold Spring Rockies, Eden Valley Hawks, Kimball Express and Pearl Lake Lakers.

Notable Stearns County teams from the West Central Tribune area are the Elrosa Saints, Roscoe Rangers and and Lake Henry Lakers.

Region 9C, which is made up of the two divisions of the Land O'Ducks League, remains unchanged and advances two teams to state. The Teal Division includes the Appleton A's, Benson Plowboys, Cottonwood Cardinals, Dawson Drakes, Madison Mallards, Minneota Mudhens and Rosen Express. The Wood Division includes the Chokio Coyotes, Clinton Cards, Dumont Saints, Hancock Orphans, Morris Eagles and Ortonville Sox.

Hoops by the Lake

The 26th Annual Hoops by the Lake 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament is set for July 1 on the shores of Green Lake in Spicer. The tournament had 85 teams last year, according to Skip Wright, head boys basketball coach at New London-Spicer High School, and more are welcomed.

There are divisions for males and females from the fifth grade through adult. The registration deadline is June 21. More information can be bound at www.facebook.com/hoopsbythelake. Contact Wright at 320-905-1652 or Matt Holland at 320-894-5391.

Bird Island manager Mike Nagel addresses his players during a Class C state amateur baseball tournament game against Red Wing on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Bell Field in Faribault. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

State C poll

The preseason amateur baseball rankings for Class C are out. Among the pollsters is Tom Elliott of the West Central Tribune. The Bird Island Bullfrogs, after a long state tournament run last season, are the lone area team in the top 10, though the Elrosa Saints and Raymond Rockets are receiving votes. Here's the first poll of the season:

1. Nisswa Lightnning

2. Watertown Red Devils

3. Buckman Billygoats

4. Delano Athletics

5. Jordan Brewers

6. New Ulm Brewers

7. Bird Island Bullfrogs

7. Waconia Lakers

9. Webster Sox

10. Bluffton Braves

Others receiving votes: Dumont Saints, Waterville Indians, Faribault Lakers, Hutchinson Huskies, Cold Spring Rockies, Elrosa Saints, Isanti Redbirds, Bemidji Blue Ox, Luverne Redbirds, Red Wing Aces, Avon Lakers, Loretto Larks, Stark Longhorns, Watkins Clippers, St. Martin Martins, St. Clair Wood Ducks, Raymond Rockets, Fairmont Martins, Urbank Bombers, Monticello Polecats, Hastings Hawks, Ada A's and Wanamingo Jacks.

Hall of Fame nominations

The Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame is looking for nominations for its 2023 induction class. Also, nominees for the Glenn Carlson Award for non-players are also being taken.

Hall of Fame nominees can be dominant players, but also people who sold tickets, mowed grass and did fundraising for the local club. It can be a a local coach or manager who was involved in every aspect of the game.

Information on how to submit information can be found on-line at www.mnbaseballhof.com. Or, contact Hall of Fame Museum director John George at MNBaseballHOF@gmail.com or at 218-298-0434.

Nominations are being accepted through June 1. Nominees chose for induction will be celebrated at the Annual Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame Banquet on Sept. 16 at Rivers Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud. The museusm is located there.

