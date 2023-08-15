Tribune notebook: Willmar Legion coach receives honor

WILLMAR — Former Willmar American Legion baseball coach Doug Ruter was recently honored at a banquet for a job well done.

Ruter, who retired after leading Post 167 to the state tournament last year, was honored in Rochester for being named the 2023 Minnesota Division American Legion Baseball Coach of the Year.

The award was presented just before this year's state Division I tournament, which was won by St. Michael. St. Michael beat Eden Prairie in the state championship game.

Ruter has a more than 50-year background in Willmar baseball as a player and coach. He was Willmar's head legion coach for 13 years, twice leading Post 167 to third-place finishes at state.

He also spent seven seasons as a youth travel baseball coach, qualifying for state all seven seasons with his team's best finish being second place.

He has won the prestigious Dr. RM. Farrish Award for his outstanding service to legion baseball. The selection is made by legion baseball managers and coaches.

As a player, he was star player at Willmar High School, winning the team most valuable player award. He then was a captain at Ridgewater College in Willmar and played 11 seasons of amateur baseball for the Willmar Rails and Cold Spring Springers. He once won the 7-75 League batting championship and participated in three state tournaments.

He also played Babe Ruth, VFW and American Legion baseball for Willmar, as well as in Willmar Recreation as a youth.

Willmar's Doug Ruter (left) is presented with the 2023 Coach of the Year Award recently in Rochester. Ruter retired after the 2022 season from Post 167. Submitted photo

Ruter and Mankato's Jamie Mulvihill were honored in Division I this year. Le Sueur-Henderson's Lon Berberich was Division II honoree.

Other area coaches to have won the award include Montevideo's Tim Epema in 2020 and Sacred Heart's Steve Agre in 2018.

There are three area men who have been honored in the Minnesota American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame, which goes back to 1962: Bill Taunton Sr. of Willmar in 2012, Reuben Nathe of Litchfield in 1984 and Dr. Robert M. Farrish of Litchfield in 1968.

Willmar has had two Minnesota American Legion Baseball Graduates of the Year. Steve Schneider was honored in 2019 and Wade Adamson received the award in 2014.

More honors

* Former Willmar Cardinal Drey Dirksen was named to the Northwoods League Post-Season All-Star Team. Dirksen is a catcher for the Willmar Stingers who plays collegiately at Augustana University.

* Second baseman Stone Miyao, outfielder Kevin Fitzer and right-handed pitcher Chris Rofe of the Stingers also were named to the Northwoods post-season squad. Miyao is a junior at the University of Hawaii. Fitzer is a redshirt sophomore at California State University-Northridge. Rofe is a senior at Mount Marty College.

* Willmar's Freddy Smith was named the Northwoods League Manager of the Year. The Coach of the Year Award went to Jack Schaffer of the Bismarck Larks. Schaffer is a former Willmar Stingers coach.