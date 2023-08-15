Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Tribune notebook: Willmar Legion coach receives honor

Doug Ruter was presented with the 2023 Division I Coach of the Year award before this year's state tournament in Rochester

RuterHighFive.jpg
Willmar Post 167 head coach Doug Ruter invites a high-five before the team took on Sartell Post 277 on Friday, July 29, 2022, at AliMagnet Bunnell Field in Burnsville.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 3:44 PM

WILLMAR — Former Willmar American Legion baseball coach Doug Ruter was recently honored at a banquet for a job well done.

Ruter, who retired after leading Post 167 to the state tournament last year, was honored in Rochester for being named the 2023 Minnesota Division American Legion Baseball Coach of the Year.

The award was presented just before this year's state Division I tournament, which was won by St. Michael. St. Michael beat Eden Prairie in the state championship game.

Ruter has a more than 50-year background in Willmar baseball as a player and coach. He was Willmar's head legion coach for 13 years, twice leading Post 167 to third-place finishes at state.

He also spent seven seasons as a youth travel baseball coach, qualifying for state all seven seasons with his team's best finish being second place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Stories:
Bird Island's James Woelfel is greeted by the dugout after scoring a run in the seventh inning during the Region 4C championship game against Raymond on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy.
Sports
ELLIOTT: Bullfrogs are ready for another run
One season after making it into the final weekend, Bird Island is confident about its chances heading into this year's state tournament, where Delano is the favorite
37m ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
2536766+gavel.jpg
Local
Willmar man sentenced to 21 months for possession of stolen jet ski
Desmond Jon Sweep, 40, was given a concurrent prison sentence of 21 months for receiving stolen property. Sweep entered an Alford plea to the charge in April after he was incarcerated for a separate criminal conviction.
10h ago
 · 
By  Dale Morin
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published Aug. 15, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through Aug. 22, 2023
10h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published Aug. 15, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
11h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Load More

He has won the prestigious Dr. RM. Farrish Award for his outstanding service to legion baseball. The selection is made by legion baseball managers and coaches.

As a player, he was star player at Willmar High School, winning the team most valuable player award. He then was a captain at Ridgewater College in Willmar and played 11 seasons of amateur baseball for the Willmar Rails and Cold Spring Springers. He once won the 7-75 League batting championship and participated in three state tournaments.

He also played Babe Ruth, VFW and American Legion baseball for Willmar, as well as in Willmar Recreation as a youth.

860CE3DF-E53E-4E7F-B765-42BEF39E28BC (1).jpeg
Willmar's Doug Ruter (left) is presented with the 2023 Coach of the Year Award recently in Rochester. Ruter retired after the 2022 season from Post 167.
Submitted photo

Ruter and Mankato's Jamie Mulvihill were honored in Division I this year. Le Sueur-Henderson's Lon Berberich was Division II honoree.

Other area coaches to have won the award include Montevideo's Tim Epema in 2020 and Sacred Heart's Steve Agre in 2018.

MORE TOM ELLIOTT COVERAGE:
Here are recent stories by Tom Elliott.
A group of male athletes begin their quarter-mile swim at the start of the Green Lake Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 at Spicer.
Sports
Green Lake Triathlon: Man from Alexandria, women from Rochester take home titles
Cory Nygaard won the men's Olympic Division and Merilea Osterlund was 1st in the women's division Sunday
19h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers blast 4 homers in another win, 7-2
Willmar gets manager Freddy Smith his 100th career victory at Eau Claire
3d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
Amateur baseball: Bird Island blanks Regal in Region 14C
Dylan Gass tosses a 3-hitter as Bullfrogs move into the championship bracket with a 1-0 win
3d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball: Litchfield gets eliminated from Region 12C
Blues lose to host Loretto 6-2, falling one win short of the state tournament
4d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball: Maple Lake walks off Litchfield
Lakers score in the bottom of the 9th to beat the Blues 5-4 in Region 12C, earning a state tournament berth
Aug 7
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs earn a state berth
Amateur baseball report for Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Bird Island rallies for 4 runs in the 9th to beat the Atwater Chuckers 4-3 in Region 4C
Aug 6
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Atwater wins County Line championship
Chuckers edge Regal 4-2 in playoff final Sunday at Kingery Field
Jul 30
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball 01
Sports
Junior American Legion baseball: Montevideo makes its way back to state
Post 380 beats Madison 3-2 in 8 innings to return as defending state champion
Jul 30
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers slug their way past St. Cloud
Willmar scores most of its runs late in a 14-4 victory over the Rox
Jul 28
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Rails v Wabasso 072823 001.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Willmar Rails rout Wabasso Jaxx
Willmar gets a top pitching performance from Christian Lessman to beat Wabasso 9-2 and earn another home playoff game
Jul 28
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

There are three area men who have been honored in the Minnesota American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame, which goes back to 1962: Bill Taunton Sr. of Willmar in 2012, Reuben Nathe of Litchfield in 1984 and Dr. Robert M. Farrish of Litchfield in 1968.

Willmar has had two Minnesota American Legion Baseball Graduates of the Year. Steve Schneider was honored in 2019 and Wade Adamson received the award in 2014.

More honors

* Former Willmar Cardinal Drey Dirksen was named to the Northwoods League Post-Season All-Star Team. Dirksen is a catcher for the Willmar Stingers who plays collegiately at Augustana University.

ADVERTISEMENT

* Second baseman Stone Miyao, outfielder Kevin Fitzer and right-handed pitcher Chris Rofe of the Stingers also were named to the Northwoods post-season squad. Miyao is a junior at the University of Hawaii. Fitzer is a redshirt sophomore at California State University-Northridge. Rofe is a senior at Mount Marty College.

* Willmar's Freddy Smith was named the Northwoods League Manager of the Year. The Coach of the Year Award went to Jack Schaffer of the Bismarck Larks. Schaffer is a former Willmar Stingers coach.

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Willmar vs. St. Cloud, 081423.006.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: A stunning loss for Stingers
18h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Bird Island's James Woelfel is greeted by the dugout after scoring a run in the seventh inning during the Region 4C championship game against Raymond on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy.
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island secures top seed at state
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Rox Stingers NWL Playoffs Game 1 Slide
Sports
St. Cloud Rox take 1-0 lead on Willmar Stingers in Northwoods League playoff series
1d ago
 · 
By  Andy Rennecke
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
New London-Spicer Luke Knudsen does squats in the weight room during Day 1 of football practice on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 at NLS High School in New London.
Prep
Football: NLS excited to get going
22h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070623.002.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: This Stinger has trust
4d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Ryan Schultz YME 2_26_22 081123.jpg
College
Women's Basketball: Ryan Schultz takes the leap to Ridgewater
4d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Thunder Bay, 081023.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Another win, another record for Stingers
4d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne