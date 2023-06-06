Tribune Notebook: Willmar Velocity take home first-place trophy

COTTAGE GROVE — The Willmar Velocity 10-and-under fast-pitch softball team is off to a good start.

The Velocity won the Pride in the Park National Qualifier Tournament over the weekend.

The team opened play in the two-day tournament with a 15-5 victory over the Apple Valley Fusion. Willmar then beat River Falls, Wisconsin, 14-7 and Eagan 15-1 to advance to Sunday's championship game.

There, the Velocity played the host team from Cottage Grove and trailed 5-1 before earning a 6-5, walk-off victory to earn first place in the tournament.

"Hey, we did not give up," head coach Tyler Knott told his team after the victory. "We had our heads down many times and we brought them back up, every single one of you. Awesome job! Everybody hit the ball. Great tournament."

Team members are: Claire DeLeeuw, Kara Doyle, Aspen Krakow, Kylie Knott, Lily Lingl, Ayla Rudenick, Revalee Serrano, Ashtyn Solberg, Kolbie Stern and Maggie Strand.

Coaches are Tyler Nott, Britney Lingl and Clayton Rudenick.

CLC top performer

Willmar freshman Tyler Madsen was named a Central Lakes Conference performer of the week after pitching 6-2/3 innings, giving up four hits, striking out eight and walking one for the Cardinals baseball team.

He's the best

New London-Spicer's Kenneth Schmiesing, who is competing in this week's state Class A state tournament in Minneapolis, has been named the West Central Conference's most valuable player.

The award is voted on by the coaches.

Schmiesing plays Thursday in the individual portion of the state meet at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center. he's scheduled to play Zahir Hassan of St. Paul Academy in the first round. Hassan is the No. 3 seed.

NLS' Kenneth Schmiesing sizes up the ball for a return shot in the No. 1 singles match against YME on Monday, May 1, 2023 at NLS High School in New London. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

MIAC Elite

Former Willmar Cardinal Hunter Fischer has been named a Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Elite 22 winner.

Fischer just wrapped up his senior year on the St. John's University men's tennis team. The MIAC Elite 22 Award recognizes athletes who have "reached the pinnacle of competition at the conference championship level in his or her sport while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers," according to a conference press release.

The honor is modeled after the NCAA Elite 90 Award. It's given to the MIAC athlete with the highest grade-point average who meets high sport-specific athletic requirements.

Fischer won seven matches both in singles and doubles play and was an All-MIAC doubles selection in 2022. He is a pre-medicine biology major with a 4.0 GPA.

Allkison Bruhn Contributed photo/University of Minnesota-Morris

College update

Allison Bruhn, a 2022 Willmar graduate, is a member of the of the University of Minnesota-Morris women's tennis team that advanced to the UMAC Tournament this spring. The Cougars went 7-3 in UMAC play then beat Wisconsin-Superior in a play-in match to earn the spot.

Bruhn played No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles for UM-Morris. She finished the year with an 8-6 record in singles matches and was 8-8 in doubles, pairing with Kiley Rodarmel. Rodarmel is a sophomore from Sartell.

The Cougars finished with a 9-7 overall record.