Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

VFW baseball roundup: New London-Spicer holds off Willmar for Starbuck tourney title

VFW baseball report for July 9, 2023, in west central Minnesota. With 2 runs in the 1st inning, NLS beats Willmar Post 1639, 2-1

Baseball roundup
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 4:46 PM

GLENWOOD — A two-run first inning provided New London-Spicer the cushion it needed to secure the Starbuck Junior Legion Post 4582 Tournament championship.

Facing Willmar VFW Post 1639 in the finals, NLS won 2-1 Sunday at Marthaler Field at Minnewaska High School.

Louden Johnson put NLS on the board with an RBI single that brought Garret White home. Cole Laughlin followed that up with another RBI single that brought home Blake Schultz for what proved to be the game-winning run.

Along with going 1-for-3 with an RBI, Laughlin tossed a complete-game victory. He struck out seven while allowing three hits and four walks.

Post 1639 got on the board in the fourth inning when Tyler Madsen scored on a Braeden Fagerlie groundout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar had runners on first and second base with two outs in the top of the seventh inning before Laughlin coaxed Madsen into a pop fly to secure the win.

Post 1639 faces Litchfield for a doubleheader starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Klemmetson Field in Willmar.

NLS 2, Willmar 1

Willmar   000   100   0-1   3   1
NLS         200   000   x-2   7   0
Hitting - Willmar: Trey Tallman 0-2 bb, Tyler Madsen 1-4 r sb, Jordan Ellingson 0-2 bb sb, Braeden Fagerlie 1-3 rbi, Connor Smith 0-2 bb, Jaxin Schirmers 1-3 sb, Ethan Riemersma 0-2 bb … NLS: Garret White 1-3 r sb-2, Blake Schultz 1-3 r, Louden Johnson 2-3 rbi, Cole Laughlin 1-3 rbi, Gavin Vick 1-3, Rylan Shimek 1-2 
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Blake Reiman (L) 4-6-2-2-0-1, Landon Ogdahl 2-1-0-0-0-2 … NLS: Laughlin (W) 7-3-1-1-4-7

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070723.002.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Eau Claire Express upend Willmar Stingers in extras
Eau Claire bests Willmar in 10th inning, 8-7
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Late surge lifts Litchfield over Willmar
Baseball report for Friday, July 7, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Post 104 comes away with 9-5 American Legion victory
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
The Willmar Stingers' Stone Miyao, 1, celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run in a Northwoods League game against the Bismarck Larks on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers looking to maintain high standards
Stingers look for a strong finish after a league-best showing in the 1st half
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070623.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Eau Claire Express spoil Willmar Stingers' 2nd-half opener
Eau Claire rolls to a 15-5 victory over Willmar
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball roundup
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry gets 2 on Benson Post 62
American Legion baseball report for Thursday, July 6, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Dylan Alexander paces Glenwood-Lowry to a pair of wins, 6-4 and 3-1
2d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Willmar Rails duo dominates in Corn Belt win over Wabasso Jaxx
Baseball report for Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Christian Lessman, Patrick Courtney combine for 18 strikeouts in Rails' 4-1 win
3d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Post 167 vs. Wildcats, 070523.001.jpg
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: Gabe Rohman, New London-Spicer shut down Willmar
American Legion baseball report for July 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Rohman tosses 5 scoreless innings in the Wildcats' 11-0 victory over Post 167
3d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar junior Hayden Venenga, 77, jumps up to try to block a pass by Hutchinson's Logan Butler during a North Central White District game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Prep
Football: Willmar lineman makes a big-time commitment
Hayden Venenga, a senior to be, will play football for South Dakota State beginning in 2024. He's one of many area athletes deciding on their futures
3d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers close out road trip with an extra-inning win
Willmar beats Thunder Bay 3-2 in 10 innings, go 3-1 in Canada
5d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Jordan Smith Class A Lynchburg Cleveland Guardians Manager.jpg
Pro
Willmar native Jordan Smith still living out his baseball dreams
The All-American baseball player and Willmar native spent 7 years in Cleveland's minor league system and now is managing Class A Lynchburg after ending his playing career in 2018.
6d ago
 · 
By  Andy Rennecke

Saturday

Willmar 7, Starbuck 5

Tied 5-5 with Starbuck through seven innings, Willmar VFW Post 1639 tallied two runs in the top of the eighth to lock up the extra-inning victory at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.

Post 1639 went ahead with a one-out RBI single by Trey Tallman that plated Ethan Riemersma. In the next at-bat, Tyler Madsen brought home Tallman on a sacrifice fly.

Madsen finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a double. Jonah Raitz was 2-for-3 with a double and a run. Tallman and Riemersma both scored twice in the victory.

Jordan Ellingson got the win on the mound for Willmar after tossing 3-2/3 innings of relief.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar       102   200   02-7   8   1
Starbuck     201   020   00-5   7   5
Hitting - Willmar: Trey Tallman 1-2 r-2 rbi sb bb, Tyler Madsen 2-4 rbi-3 2b, Jordan Ellingson 1-4 r bb, Braeden Fagerlie 1-3 r rbi sb, Jonah Raitz 2-3 r 2b, Ethan Riemersma 1-3 r-2 … Starbuck: Not available
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Reese Christianson 3-2-1-1-3-5, Fagerlie 0-1-3-2-1-0, Gavin Evenson 0.1-1-0-0-2-1, Ellingson (W) 3.2-1-0-0-5-3 … Starbuck: N/A

Willmar 9, DGF 1

Tyler Madsen struck out 11 in a complete-game victory for Willmar VFW Post 1639 over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.

Madsen gave up one run on seven hits and two hits. After allowing a run in the bottom of the first, Madsen tossed six straight shutout innings.

Trey Tallman and Jordan Ellingson both had two hits for Willmar. Tallman finished 2-for-2 with an RBI and three stolen bases. Ellingson went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI. Braeden Fagerlie drove in three runs and scored another, finishing 1-for-3.

Willmar   104   130   0-9   8   2
DGF        100   000   0-1   7   2
Hitting - Willmar: Trey Tallman 2-2 r-2 rbi bb-2 sb-3, Jordan Ellingson 2-4 r rbi 2b, Braeden Fagerlie 1-3 r rbi-3 2b, Connor Smith 0-1 r bb-3 sb-2, Reese Christianson 1-3 r rbi-2 bb 2b sb, Gavin Evenson 0-2 bb, Ethan Riemersma 1-4 r sb, Blake Reiman 1-3 r-2 rbi bb … DGF: Camden Schreiber 1-4 r, Cayson Bergee 2-3, Tanner Cadwell 1-2 bb, Jacob Severtson 2-3 rbi, CJ Mousseau 0-2 bb, Jack Haugen 1-3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Tyler Madsen (W) 7-7-1-1-2-11 … DGF: Schreiber (L) 3-5-5-5-4-3, Ethan Clemenson 4-3-4-3-4-3

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
What To Read Next
Ridgewater Warriors logo
Sports
College softball: Callie Danielson tabbed as Ridgewater Warriors' new head coach
2d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Auto racing logo
Sports
Auto racing: Sophie Anderson picks up Pure Stock win at KRA Speedway
2d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
RRHOFIC, 070223.002.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: A Hall of Fame day for the Raymond Rockets
6d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers bounce back against Thunder Bay Border Cats, 3-2
6d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball 01
Sports
Legion baseball: Willmar Legion drops two games Saturday
6d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Marshall scores in bottom of 9th to beat Raymond
Jun 30
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers pummel Border Cats
Jun 30
 · 
By  Tom Elliott