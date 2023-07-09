VFW baseball roundup: New London-Spicer holds off Willmar for Starbuck tourney title

GLENWOOD — A two-run first inning provided New London-Spicer the cushion it needed to secure the Starbuck Junior Legion Post 4582 Tournament championship.

Facing Willmar VFW Post 1639 in the finals, NLS won 2-1 Sunday at Marthaler Field at Minnewaska High School.

Louden Johnson put NLS on the board with an RBI single that brought Garret White home. Cole Laughlin followed that up with another RBI single that brought home Blake Schultz for what proved to be the game-winning run.

Along with going 1-for-3 with an RBI, Laughlin tossed a complete-game victory. He struck out seven while allowing three hits and four walks.

Post 1639 got on the board in the fourth inning when Tyler Madsen scored on a Braeden Fagerlie groundout.

Willmar had runners on first and second base with two outs in the top of the seventh inning before Laughlin coaxed Madsen into a pop fly to secure the win.

Post 1639 faces Litchfield for a doubleheader starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Klemmetson Field in Willmar.

NLS 2, Willmar 1

Willmar 000 100 0-1 3 1

NLS 200 000 x-2 7 0

Hitting - Willmar: Trey Tallman 0-2 bb, Tyler Madsen 1-4 r sb, Jordan Ellingson 0-2 bb sb, Braeden Fagerlie 1-3 rbi, Connor Smith 0-2 bb, Jaxin Schirmers 1-3 sb, Ethan Riemersma 0-2 bb … NLS: Garret White 1-3 r sb-2, Blake Schultz 1-3 r, Louden Johnson 2-3 rbi, Cole Laughlin 1-3 rbi, Gavin Vick 1-3, Rylan Shimek 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Blake Reiman (L) 4-6-2-2-0-1, Landon Ogdahl 2-1-0-0-0-2 … NLS: Laughlin (W) 7-3-1-1-4-7

Saturday

Willmar 7, Starbuck 5

Tied 5-5 with Starbuck through seven innings, Willmar VFW Post 1639 tallied two runs in the top of the eighth to lock up the extra-inning victory at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.

Post 1639 went ahead with a one-out RBI single by Trey Tallman that plated Ethan Riemersma. In the next at-bat, Tyler Madsen brought home Tallman on a sacrifice fly.

Madsen finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a double. Jonah Raitz was 2-for-3 with a double and a run. Tallman and Riemersma both scored twice in the victory.

Jordan Ellingson got the win on the mound for Willmar after tossing 3-2/3 innings of relief.

Willmar 102 200 02-7 8 1

Starbuck 201 020 00-5 7 5

Hitting - Willmar: Trey Tallman 1-2 r-2 rbi sb bb, Tyler Madsen 2-4 rbi-3 2b, Jordan Ellingson 1-4 r bb, Braeden Fagerlie 1-3 r rbi sb, Jonah Raitz 2-3 r 2b, Ethan Riemersma 1-3 r-2 … Starbuck: Not available

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Reese Christianson 3-2-1-1-3-5, Fagerlie 0-1-3-2-1-0, Gavin Evenson 0.1-1-0-0-2-1, Ellingson (W) 3.2-1-0-0-5-3 … Starbuck: N/A

Willmar 9, DGF 1

Tyler Madsen struck out 11 in a complete-game victory for Willmar VFW Post 1639 over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.

Madsen gave up one run on seven hits and two hits. After allowing a run in the bottom of the first, Madsen tossed six straight shutout innings.

Trey Tallman and Jordan Ellingson both had two hits for Willmar. Tallman finished 2-for-2 with an RBI and three stolen bases. Ellingson went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI. Braeden Fagerlie drove in three runs and scored another, finishing 1-for-3.

Willmar 104 130 0-9 8 2

DGF 100 000 0-1 7 2

Hitting - Willmar: Trey Tallman 2-2 r-2 rbi bb-2 sb-3, Jordan Ellingson 2-4 r rbi 2b, Braeden Fagerlie 1-3 r rbi-3 2b, Connor Smith 0-1 r bb-3 sb-2, Reese Christianson 1-3 r rbi-2 bb 2b sb, Gavin Evenson 0-2 bb, Ethan Riemersma 1-4 r sb, Blake Reiman 1-3 r-2 rbi bb … DGF: Camden Schreiber 1-4 r, Cayson Bergee 2-3, Tanner Cadwell 1-2 bb, Jacob Severtson 2-3 rbi, CJ Mousseau 0-2 bb, Jack Haugen 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Tyler Madsen (W) 7-7-1-1-2-11 … DGF: Schreiber (L) 3-5-5-5-4-3, Ethan Clemenson 4-3-4-3-4-3