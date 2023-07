VFW baseball: Willmar, Litch earn a split

WILLMAR — The Willmar and Litchfield VFW baseball games split a pair of high-scoring games Tuesday night at Klemmetson Field.

Litchfield Post 2818 used a hot start to win Game 1, 13-6. Then in the nightcap, Willmar Post 1639 rebounded with a 9-3 victory.

Willmar Post 1638 second baseman Trey Tallman throws to first base during a VFW baseball game against Litchfield on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Klemmetson Field in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

In Game 1, Litchfield jumped on Willmar early. Highlighted by a three-run, inside-the-park home run by Anthony Estrada, Post 2818 scored four runs in the top of the first inning.

Litchfield finished with 11 hits. Estrada was 2-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs. Ethan Holtz, Jordan Abbott and Tripp McCann were all 2-for-4. Holtz drove in two runs and scored another. Ben Olson collected the win after striking out six over six innings.

Blake Reiman was 3-for-3 with an RBI for Post 1639. Reese Christianson scored a pair of runs and had an RBI while going 1-for-4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Litchfield Post 2818's Dawson Steinhaus races home after a wild pitch to score a run during a VFW baseball game against Willmar on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Klemmetson Field in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Willmar got off to its own strong start in Game 2, building a 8-1 lead through three innings. Gavin Banks went 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI for Post 1639. Jordan Ellingson, Tyler Madsen, Christianson, Reiman and Jonah Raitz each had hits in the victory. On the mound, Braedan Fagerlie struck out seven in a complete-game victory.

Olson, Grant Dengerud, Alex Medina, McCann, and Wyatt Kaping each had hits for Litchfield.

Post 1639 is back at Klemmetson Field at 6 p.m. Thursday against Hutchinson.

Willmar Post 1639 catcher Braeden Fagerlie gets set to throw to first base for an out during a VFW baseball game against Litchfield on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Klemmetson Field in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Game 2

Willmar 9, Litchfield 3

Litchfield 001 02-3 5 5

Willmar 134 1x-9 7 2

Hitting - Litchfield: Ben Olson 1-3 r-2, Grant Dengerud 1-2 r bb, Alex Medina 1-2 2b hbp, Tripp McCann 1-2 rbi bb, Carson Brummond 0-1 rbi bb, Ethan Holtz 0-2 rbi bb, Wyatt Kaping 1-3 … Willmar: Jordan Ellingson 1-2 3b rbi bb, Braeden Fagerlie 0-3 r, Tyler Madsen 1-3 r-2 sb, Reese Christianson 1-3 r sb-3, Connor Smith 0-1 r-2 rbi bb hbp sb-3, Blake Reiman 1-1 r-2 rbi bb hbp sb-2, Jonah Raitz 1-2 rbi bb, Gavin Banks 2-2 r rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Grant Dengerud (L) 2.2-7-8-7-3-1, Holtz 1.1-0-1-0-3-2 … Willmar: Fagerlie (W) 5-5-3-1-4-7

Litchfield Post 2818 shortstop Alex Medina throws to first base for an out during a VFW baseball game against Willmar on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Klemmetson Field in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

Game 1

Litchfield 13, Willmar 6

Litchfield 432 030 1-13 11 3

Willmar 013 020 0-6 10 0

Hitting - Litchfield: Alex Medina 0-3 r-2 bb-2 sb, Ben Olson 1-2 r-2 rbi bb hbp sf sb, Anthony Estrada 2-3 hr r-2 rbi-5 bb-2, Ethan Holtz 2-4 2b r rbi-2 bb sb, Jordan Abbott 2-4 2b bb, Tripp McCann 2-4 r rbi bb sb-3, Carson Brummond 0-1 r bb-3 sb, Nick Lehar 1-2 r bb-2, Dawson Steinhaus 1-2 2b r-3 rbi bb-2 … Willmar: Trey Tallman 0-3 r sb, Braeden Fagerlie 1-3 r, Jordan Ellingson 1-2 r hbp, Tyler Madsen 1-3 rbi hbp, Ethan Riemersma 1-3 2b r rbi sf, Reese Christianson 1-4 r-2 rbi, Blake Reiman 3-3 rbi bb, Gavin Banks 1-4 rbi, Jaxin Schirmers 1-4

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Olson (W) 6-9-6-4-3-5, Abbott 1-1-0-0-0-0 … Willmar: Gavin Evenson (L) 1-3-6-6-4-0, Jonah Raitz 3-4-5-4-5-0, Tallman 3-4-2-1-6-2