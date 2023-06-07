VFW baseball: Willmar rolls through Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON — Tyler Madsen went 2-for-4 with a run, an RBI and two stolen bases to lead Willmar Post 1639 to a win over Hutchinson.

Post 1639 secured the 12-2 win in six innings.

Jordan Ellingson got the pitching win, going five innings. He struck out five, walked three and allowed one hit and two unearned runs. Reese Christianson pitched a scoreless sixth inning. At the plate, he was 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, a hit-by-pitch, two runs, two stolen bases and an RBI. Blake Reiman was 1-for-2 with a triple, a walk, a hit-by-pitch, two stolen bases, three runs and two RBIs.

Willmar plays Grand Rapids at noon Friday in Richmond in the first round of the Cold Spring Tournament. Post 1639 plays a second game Friday in the eight-team tournament, with the final rounds scheduled for Saturday in Richmond and Cold Spring.

Willmar 210 135-12 7 4

Hutchinson 020 000-2 2 2

Hitting - Willmar: Tyler Madsen 2-4 r rbi sb-2, Connor Smith 0-4 r rbi sb, Reese Christianson 1-1 2b r-2 rbi bb hbp sb-2, Jordan Ellingson 0-2 r sb, Gavin Evenson 0-0 r bb, Blake Reiman 1-2 3b r-3 rbi-2 bb hbp sb-2, Jonah Raitz 1-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb sb-2, Braeden Fagerlie 0-2 r rbi hbp-2 sb, Trey Tallman 2-2 rbi-3 hbp-2 sb-2 … Hutchinson: Not available

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Ellingson (W) 5-1-2-0-3-5, Christianson 1-1-0-0-2-3 … Hutchinson: N/A