99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

VFW baseball: Willmar rolls through Hutchinson

Post 1639 claims 12-2 road win on Tuesday

Baseball roundup
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 10:25 PM

HUTCHINSON — Tyler Madsen went 2-for-4 with a run, an RBI and two stolen bases to lead Willmar Post 1639 to a win over Hutchinson.

Post 1639 secured the 12-2 win in six innings.

Jordan Ellingson got the pitching win, going five innings. He struck out five, walked three and allowed one hit and two unearned runs. Reese Christianson pitched a scoreless sixth inning. At the plate, he was 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, a hit-by-pitch, two runs, two stolen bases and an RBI. Blake Reiman was 1-for-2 with a triple, a walk, a hit-by-pitch, two stolen bases, three runs and two RBIs.

Willmar plays Grand Rapids at noon Friday in Richmond in the first round of the Cold Spring Tournament. Post 1639 plays a second game Friday in the eight-team tournament, with the final rounds scheduled for Saturday in Richmond and Cold Spring.

Willmar            210   135-12   7   4
Hutchinson     020   000-2   2   2
Hitting - Willmar: Tyler Madsen 2-4 r rbi sb-2, Connor Smith 0-4 r rbi sb, Reese Christianson 1-1 2b r-2 rbi bb hbp sb-2, Jordan Ellingson 0-2 r sb, Gavin Evenson 0-0 r bb, Blake Reiman 1-2 3b r-3 rbi-2 bb hbp sb-2, Jonah Raitz 1-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb sb-2, Braeden Fagerlie 0-2 r rbi hbp-2 sb, Trey Tallman 2-2 rbi-3 hbp-2 sb-2 … Hutchinson: Not available 
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Ellingson (W) 5-1-2-0-3-5, Christianson 1-1-0-0-2-3 … Hutchinson: N/A

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: St. Cloud Rox rout Willmar Stingers, 11-1
June 06, 2023 10:35 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Benson vs. Foley, Class A state tournament, 060623.006.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Benson/KMS Braves vs. Foley, Tuesday, June 6, 2023
June 06, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
IMG_1557.jpg
Sports
Tribune Notebook: Willmar Velocity take home first-place trophy
June 06, 2023 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
From left, BBE captains Talen Kampsen, Casey Lenarz and Tanner Shelton hoist the Section 6A championship trophy after the Jaguars beat Parkers Prairie 4-2 in the section championship on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Prep
Baseball roundup: 'It's unbelievable': BBE Jaguars are state bound
June 06, 2023 10:37 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Prep golf: Paynesville golfer winds up tied for 13th place
June 06, 2023 09:04 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Benson vs. Foley, Class A state tournament, 060623.001.jpg
Prep
Boys tennis: Benson/KMS Braves battle, but fall to Foley, Breck at state tournament
June 06, 2023 05:25 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.003.jpg
Prep
Track and field: Willmar Cardinal girls eye gold
June 06, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown