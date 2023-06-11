VFW baseball: Willmar settles for 2nd at Cold Spring

COLD SPRING — Albany beat the Willmar VFW baseball team in the championship game of the 29th Annual Central Minnesota VFW Baseball Classic on Saturday at Cold Spring Baseball Park.

Albany beat Post 1639 11-1 in five innings.

Albany held a 9-0 lead through four innings. Willmar scored once in the top of the fifth. Albany then got a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning for the walk-off win because of the 10-run rule.

Albany reached the final by beating Paynesville 6-2 and Marshall 9-6 on Friday. Willmar beat Grand Rapids 6-2 and Cold Spring 6-2 on Friday in the traditional, eight-team-bracketed tournament.

Paynesville then lost to St. Cloud Blue in the consolation semifinals, but beat Litchfield to earn seventh place. Litchfield lost to Cold Spring 11-3 in the first round, then fell to Grand Rapids on Friday.

Willmar is next scheduled to play at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Alexandria.

Albany 11, Willmar 1

Willmar 000 01-1 3 2

Albany 431 12-11 11 0

Hitting - Willmar: Braeden Fagerlie 0-2 bb sb, Tyler Madsen 0-0 r bb-3, Reese Christianson 0-2 hbp, Ethan Riemersma 1-2 rbi bb, Blake Reiman 1-2 bb, Cameren Champagne 0-1 bb, Jaxin Schirmers 1-1, Gavin Evenson 0-1 bb … Albany: Not available

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Reiman (L) 3-5-8-4-3-4, Christianson 1-6-3-3-3-1 … Albany: n/a