99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

VFW baseball: Willmar settles for 2nd at Cold Spring

Albany beats Post 1639 11-1 in 5 innings in the championship game

Baseball 01
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 6:51 PM

COLD SPRING — Albany beat the Willmar VFW baseball team in the championship game of the 29th Annual Central Minnesota VFW Baseball Classic on Saturday at Cold Spring Baseball Park.

Albany beat Post 1639 11-1 in five innings.

Albany held a 9-0 lead through four innings. Willmar scored once in the top of the fifth. Albany then got a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning for the walk-off win because of the 10-run rule.

Albany reached the final by beating Paynesville 6-2 and Marshall 9-6 on Friday. Willmar beat Grand Rapids 6-2 and Cold Spring 6-2 on Friday in the traditional, eight-team-bracketed tournament.

Paynesville then lost to St. Cloud Blue in the consolation semifinals, but beat Litchfield to earn seventh place. Litchfield lost to Cold Spring 11-3 in the first round, then fell to Grand Rapids on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar is next scheduled to play at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Alexandria.

Albany 11, Willmar 1

Willmar     000   01-1      3   2
Albany      431   12-11   11   0

Hitting - Willmar: Braeden Fagerlie 0-2 bb sb, Tyler Madsen 0-0 r bb-3, Reese Christianson 0-2 hbp, Ethan Riemersma 1-2 rbi bb, Blake Reiman 1-2 bb, Cameren Champagne 0-1 bb, Jaxin Schirmers 1-1, Gavin Evenson 0-1 bb … Albany: Not available

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Reiman (L) 3-5-8-4-3-4, Christianson 1-6-3-3-3-1 … Albany: n/a

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar’s pitching shines against Bucks
June 11, 2023 07:08 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Attendees place their hands over their hearts as the National Anthem is played and the American Flag is flown around the arena at the start of Wednesday evening's Bull Riding event at the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds on August 10, 2022.
Sports
Buckin' bulls and broncos come to west central Minnesota beginning in late June
June 10, 2023 09:22 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers belt a pair of homers in win
June 09, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Baseball roundup
Prep
Baseball: BBE Jaguars, YME Sting face top seeds at state
June 11, 2023 06:57 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Litchfield junior Blake Aller, middle, pulls away from Mankato East's Aaron Stewart, right, and Red Wing's Thomas Lamkin during the boys 200-meter dash finals at the Class AA state track and field championship meet Saturday, June 10, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Prep
Track and field: Winning surge for Litchfield Dragons' Blake Aller
June 11, 2023 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar sophomore Lauren Eilers reaches the finish line of the girls 4x400-meter relay at the Class AA state track and field championship meet Saturday, June 10, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Prep
PHOTOS: Class AA state track and field championships, Saturday, June 10, 2023
June 11, 2023 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A state track and field finals, 060923.005.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Area athletes compete at the Class A state track and field championships
June 10, 2023 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne