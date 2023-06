VFW Baseball: Willmar splits with Alexandria in opener

WILLMAR β€” Alexandria scored two runs in the seventh inning to salvage a doubleheader split against Willmar VFW Post 1639 at Willmar.

Willmar opened the series with a 5-3 win before Alexandria took the nightcap, 4-2.

For Willmar, Jordan Ellingson went 2-for-2 in Game 2.

In Game 1, Connor Smith got the complete-game victory, going six innings. He struck out five, walked two and allowed five hits and one earned run.

Trey Tallman was 3-for-3 with a run and stolen base and Ethan Riersma went 2-for-3 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base for Willmar.

Willmar plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hutchinson.

Game 2: Alexandria 4, Willmar 2

Alexandria 020 000 2-4 4 0

Willmar 000 200 0-2 3 2

Hitting - Alexandria: Not available … Willmar: Jordan Ellingson 2-2, Gavin Evenson 0-2 r hbp, Blake Reiman 0-0 r bb-2, Tim Halvorson 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Alexandria: N/A … Willmar: Trey Tallman 3-1-2-2-7-3, Reiman 2-0-0-0-1-2, Braeden Fagerlie (L) 2-3-2-1-1-2

Game 1: Willmar 5, Alexandria 3

Alexandria 003 000-3 5 1

Willmar 000 000 000-5 7 1

Hitting - Alexandria: Carson Holte 2-3 r, Parker Converse 1-3 2b r rbi, Lukas Sprenger 1-3, Brayden Larson 1-2 r sb … Willmar: Braeden Fagerlie 0-2 r bb, Jordan Ellingson 0-2 rbi bb, Connor Smith 1-3, Ethan Riemersma 2-3 r rbi sb, Reese Christianson 1-3 r sb, Trey Tallman 3-3 r sb, Jonah Raitz 0-2 r rbi hbp sb, Blake Reiman 0-2 rbi bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Alexandria: Roths (L) 2-3-2-2-3-2 … Willmar: Smith (W) 6-5-3-1-2-5